The Gateway To Oregon's Desert Beauty Is An Affordable Retirement City Near Multiple Natural Wonders
Ontario, Oregon, is a small-town hidden gem and one of the region's best-kept retirement destination secrets. It rests on the easternmost edge of Oregon along the Idaho border and hugs the winding banks that give the Snake River its name. With a population of only 11,000, it may be small, but Ontario, Oregon, is the largest city in the area, providing all the convenient creature comforts you could want in your golden years. If you love the idea of getting away from it all and filling your days with the simple pleasures of nature's tranquility — while also exploring breathtaking natural wonders whenever the mood strikes — then you've got to check out this affordable gateway to the great outdoors.
Dubbed the town "where Oregon begins," Ontario boasts a rich history thanks to its geographical location, having served as a settler's stopover near the Oregon Trail. It rests in the western Treasure Valley, where four mighty rivers run: the Snake, Owyhee, Payette, and Malheur Rivers. Interestingly, this little pocket of Oregon in Treasure Valley is the only slice of the state abiding in the Mountain Time Zone –the rest follows Pacific Time. Ontario is a remote location surrounded by protected forests and high desert in all directions, but Boise, Idaho, is just an hour's drive southeast (and happens to be another great option for retirement if you're looking for a lively city). Oregon is a popular destination for retirees, not only for its vast natural beauty but also because Social Security is exempt from state income tax. With the cost of living averaging about 12% lower than the national average, many retirees find Ontario to be the perfect combination of outdoor serenity and easy living.
Retiring where mountains, rivers, and the high desert meet in Ontario, Oregon
With a high desert climate, Ontario enjoys a full range of seasons, from snowy winters to dry, sunny summers. Farewell Bend State Recreation Area is a great spot to make the most of the surrounding natural beauty, just 25 minutes north of town. Get out on the Snake River Water Trail, cast a line in the Brownlee Reservoir, and enjoy the scenic beauty of the stunning river set against the dramatic background of the mountainous desert. Speaking of mountains, you can also hit the slopes at Bogus Basin in the winter, Treasure Valley's non-profit alpine adventure park, an hour and a half from Ontario. Around town, you'll notice Malheur Butte in the distance, a dormant volcano with a unique cinder cone that draws photographers and nature lovers alike. In the 1800s, Native Americans utilized the formation's vantage point to track wagon trains traveling along the Oregon Trail.
In the middle of town, the Ontario Train Depot is a beautiful landmark featuring Romanesque and Queen Anne architecture. No longer in operation, the depot is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and connects locals with the town's rich history. Ontario is also home to the Four Rivers Cultural Center, spotlighting the local history and influence of the four primary cultures that define the area: Native American, Japanese, Mexican, and European. They offer interesting exhibits, a Japanese garden, and a full schedule of events, including fitness classes, as well as discounts for seniors. The town enjoys several community markets and festivals throughout the year, including the popular Tater Tots Festival, which celebrates Ontario being the birthplace of the food.
Spend your golden years exploring endless natural wonders
RVing retirees will find Ontario to be an ideal base camp to explore the many natural wonders throughout the region. Bucket list destinations abound in literally every direction from this little town. Take the seven-hour road trip southwest to Lake Tahoe, or head southeast to Salt Lake City, five and a half hours away. There's Crater Lake, six hours to the west, and Yellowstone National Park, six hours east.
When you're craving something off the beaten path, the Treasure Valley region delivers. Lake Owyhee State Park will quickly become a favorite destination for Ontario retirees, especially for boaters and anglers. The park follows the 53-mile picturesque lake forged in a deep, narrow canyon just an hour south of town. Take a day trip two hours south to see the Pillars of Rome, 100-foot-high formations in the region's staggering white bluffs. Of course, Oregon's beautiful Pacific coast is always ready to welcome you, and you'll find plenty of hidden gems along its shoreline. Be sure to add Cape Perpetua to your list, the wildly breathtaking and little-visited Oregon coast park that rivals California's Big Sur. Whether you're a weekend warrior or an RVing road tripper, always follow the 3-3-3 rule to stay safe on your travels.