The Gateway To Oregon's Desert Beauty Is An Affordable Retirement City Near Multiple Natural Wonders

Ontario, Oregon, is a small-town hidden gem and one of the region's best-kept retirement destination secrets. It rests on the easternmost edge of Oregon along the Idaho border and hugs the winding banks that give the Snake River its name. With a population of only 11,000, it may be small, but Ontario, Oregon, is the largest city in the area, providing all the convenient creature comforts you could want in your golden years. If you love the idea of getting away from it all and filling your days with the simple pleasures of nature's tranquility — while also exploring breathtaking natural wonders whenever the mood strikes — then you've got to check out this affordable gateway to the great outdoors.

Dubbed the town "where Oregon begins," Ontario boasts a rich history thanks to its geographical location, having served as a settler's stopover near the Oregon Trail. It rests in the western Treasure Valley, where four mighty rivers run: the Snake, Owyhee, Payette, and Malheur Rivers. Interestingly, this little pocket of Oregon in Treasure Valley is the only slice of the state abiding in the Mountain Time Zone –the rest follows Pacific Time. Ontario is a remote location surrounded by protected forests and high desert in all directions, but Boise, Idaho, is just an hour's drive southeast (and happens to be another great option for retirement if you're looking for a lively city). Oregon is a popular destination for retirees, not only for its vast natural beauty but also because Social Security is exempt from state income tax. With the cost of living averaging about 12% lower than the national average, many retirees find Ontario to be the perfect combination of outdoor serenity and easy living.