Maine's Historic Small Town Is A Charming Destination With Cozy Lodging And Must-Try Nearby Diners
If fresh air and clean lakes are what you crave then Poland, Maine, is the destination for you. Situated about 30 miles from Maine's largest city and lively hub of Portland, and with a population of just under 6,000 people, the town of Poland has everything a traveler could want. This includes recreational destinations such as Summit Spring Golf Course, a course with nine holes for classic golf and 18 holes for disc golf, cozy lodging in the Wolf Cove Inn, and excellent diners located nearby.
There are also scenic water sites, including Thompson Lake and Tripp Pond. Thompson Lake is known for its exceptionally clean water, noted as one of the cleanest lakes in Maine. Visitors might spot diverse wildlife, including eagles, moose, and foxes. It's great for fishing since it's filled with salmon and trout. Tripp Pond is a 735-acre gem with fish such as smelt, sunfish, and pickerel. It's great for kayaking, canoeing, paddling, and swimming.
Historic charm abounds in Poland. There is a bottling museum that celebrates one of the state's best known brands, Poland Spring. The actual spring was discovered by Hiram Ricker, a 19th century hotelier who drank from his own spring and soon felt relief from his dyspepsia. The Poland Spring Bottling Museum showcases how, after the discovery of the spring, Ricker founded the Poland Spring Resort and subsequently began bottling and selling his water. Poland Spring would bottle the water in this plant until the 1970s, when the company built new, modern bottling plants. The original building sat idle for years until it was restored and opened to the public as a museum where visitors can learn about the history of the Rickers and the Poland Spring brand.
Lodge comfortably in Poland
Lodging is popular in Maine (especially when you have diverse lodging options, such as the ones at the expansive Moosehead Lake), but Poland is home to one of the coziest options in the Wolf Cove Inn. It's a 4-star hotel that's rated No. 1 for B&B's on Trip Advisor in Poland. It features a variety of rooms, including suites and cabins with breathtaking views of gardens, pine groves, and Tripp Pond. It's a tranquil stay among nature where lodgers can embark in amenities such as its daily breakfast, complimentary canoes and kayaks to use on the lake, and fire pit.
Another wonderful lodging option in Poland is Poland Spring Resort, a must-visit facility that includes three inns, 12 cottages, and an 18-hole disc golf course. It's a classic Maine resort that features pickleball, tennis, hiking, and swimming. The golf course is perfect for both seasoned golfers and casual golfers looking for a relaxing day on the green. Amenities for lodging including a dining room, a library, and a spacious porch to gaze out into the White Mountains. From the Maine Inn (a Colonial-style building) to the Presidential Inn (constructed in 1913 and recently remodeled) to the variety of cottages available, Poland Spring Resort is a great stay. If you're wanting to travel to Poland, Maine, your best bet is to fly to Portland International Jetport, which is about 30 miles from the town.
Great diners are near Poland
Maine has so many exciting places to eat. You might have already tried the delicious food offerings in the small town of Union, but the town of Poland has some gems, too. Poland Provisions, a cafe and general store, is a must-stop staple in the community which serves up fresh and locally sourced foods that are made from scratch, including baked goods such as cookies and muffins and heartier options such as bagels, sandwiches, and spreads. There's also Nonesuch River Brewing, which is ranked the No. 1 bar in Poland on Trip Advisor for good reason. It's a brewery, event venue, and restaurant that offers visitors a variety of ales, IPAs, cocktails, and great grub, such as barbecue chicken sandwiches and brisket mac and cheese, to satisfy your thirst as well as your appetite.
Brunswick Diner, is, fittingly, in Brunswick, Maine, which is about 28 miles away. It's worth the trip; the diner is ranked by Visit Maine as one of the state's most iconic diners due to its big portions, staying open for 24 hours on weekends, and serving breakfast all day. Did we mention the 74-year-old destination also serves lobster omelets? It also offers up dishes with names in honor of famous rock stars, such as Chuck Berry and the Beach Boys. About 4 miles away in Mechanic Falls is Kathy's Diner, a destination ranked the No. 1 restaurant in the town. The family-owned diner is No. 1 for good reason: The destination serves up breakfast classics such as French toast, crêpes, and waffles, plus reviewers on Trip Advisor praise the place for its great atmosphere, friendly staff, and excellent specials.