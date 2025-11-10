Maine's Historic Small Town Is A Charming Destination With Cozy Lodging And Must-Try Nearby Diners

If fresh air and clean lakes are what you crave then Poland, Maine, is the destination for you. Situated about 30 miles from Maine's largest city and lively hub of Portland, and with a population of just under 6,000 people, the town of Poland has everything a traveler could want. This includes recreational destinations such as Summit Spring Golf Course, a course with nine holes for classic golf and 18 holes for disc golf, cozy lodging in the Wolf Cove Inn, and excellent diners located nearby.

There are also scenic water sites, including Thompson Lake and Tripp Pond. Thompson Lake is known for its exceptionally clean water, noted as one of the cleanest lakes in Maine. Visitors might spot diverse wildlife, including eagles, moose, and foxes. It's great for fishing since it's filled with salmon and trout. Tripp Pond is a 735-acre gem with fish such as smelt, sunfish, and pickerel. It's great for kayaking, canoeing, paddling, and swimming.

Historic charm abounds in Poland. There is a bottling museum that celebrates one of the state's best known brands, Poland Spring. The actual spring was discovered by Hiram Ricker, a 19th century hotelier who drank from his own spring and soon felt relief from his dyspepsia. The Poland Spring Bottling Museum showcases how, after the discovery of the spring, Ricker founded the Poland Spring Resort and subsequently began bottling and selling his water. Poland Spring would bottle the water in this plant until the 1970s, when the company built new, modern bottling plants. The original building sat idle for years until it was restored and opened to the public as a museum where visitors can learn about the history of the Rickers and the Poland Spring brand.