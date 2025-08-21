Between Augusta And Rockport Is Maine's Small Town With Serene Country Views, Delicious Food, And Great Wine
With its wild pine forests, blueberry bushes, and rugged Atlantic coast, Maine has a special charm all its own. Aside from famous gems like Acadia National Park and bustling cities like Portland, Maine is also filled with charming towns, small islands accessible only by boat, and unique destinations that make for perfect off-the-beaten-path getaways. One such place is Union, Maine, which is perched between Augusta and Rockport. It offers a plethora of charming adventures for foodies, history enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a peaceful escape.
Located about an hour and a half's drive from both Bangor International Airport and Portland International Jetport, Union is a town that boasts everything from a heritage museum to a unique annual fair. It's also just over a 20-minute drive from Camden, the scenic beach town where mountains meet the Atlantic, making it a great place to stop if you're looking for a post-hike meal or a place to rest while on a road trip up and down the Maine coast. It's also definitely worth a day trip on its own, especially if you're looking for some nostalgic delights, delicious wine, or a fun combination of both.
Top things to do in Union, Maine
Union offers many appealing attractions, from Maine's oldest public commons to the stately Joseph and Hannah Maxcy Homestead, which dates to 1802. But one of its most special offerings is its annual Union Fair, which has been held almost every year since 1869. The fair, which takes place over the course of a week each August, draws thousands of people and involves carnival rides, pageants, livestock shows, firework displays, concerts, and more. One particularly fun aspect of the fair is its emphasis on one of Maine's sweetest delights: wild blueberries. The fair includes a blueberry pie-making competition, a blueberry pie-eating contest, and a pageant that culminates in the crowning of a Blueberry Queen.
If you aren't going to be in Union during the festival, there's still plenty to do, and you're certain to have a much quieter experience to boot. One must-see in the town that's open year-round is the Matthews Museum of Maine Heritage, which has over 10,000 artifacts that detail the history and culture of rural Maine in the 18th century. The museum is particularly noteworthy for its collection of Moxie memorabilia — Moxie being a soft drink invented by a native of Union, Maine, in 1884. Initially branded as "Moxie Nerve Food," which was said to cure everything from "softening of the brain" to "loss of manhood," Moxie later became a soft drink. According to the museum's website, the brand was responsible for introducing the term "moxie" into the English language.
Where to eat, stay, and wander in Union
Like everywhere in Maine, Union can be chilly in the winter, but summers and autumns can be idyllic. Ultimately, the best time to visit Maine depends on your interests. For an outdoor adventure any time of year, consider visiting the Medomak Valley Land Trust, located just outside Union. This well-preserved collection of trails and preserves includes the Carroll Farm Trail, which winds through a 70-acre plot of land owned by Sweetgrass Winery & Distillery; Burkett Mill Preserve, a 362-acre preserve that offers winter adventures, such as cross-country skiing and snowshoeing; and many others.
After a day of exploration, you might be ready to eat, and Union's downtown offers a slate of options. For a drink, visitors won't want to miss the Sweetgrass Winery & Distillery, which serves homemade wines made from blueberries instead of grapes, as well as apple brandy and cranberry gin, all made with ingredients grown right out of the Maine soil.
As for food, you might check out Union's well-loved, family-owned Sterlingtown Public House for regular live music and a culinary selection of pretty much everything. Finally, you might stop by Bray Brook Farm in the neighboring town of Appleton, where you'll usually find over 30 flavors of locally made ice cream. There is also a variety of places to stay in the area, such as the cozy Country Inn, located on Route 1 between Camden and Rockport. It has a 4.7 rating on Google, as of this writing, and offers pleasant pet-friendly accommodations.