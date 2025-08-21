Between Augusta And Rockport Is Maine's Small Town With Serene Country Views, Delicious Food, And Great Wine

Union offers many appealing attractions, from Maine's oldest public commons to the stately Joseph and Hannah Maxcy Homestead, which dates to 1802. But one of its most special offerings is its annual Union Fair, which has been held almost every year since 1869. The fair, which takes place over the course of a week each August, draws thousands of people and involves carnival rides, pageants, livestock shows, firework displays, concerts, and more. One particularly fun aspect of the fair is its emphasis on one of Maine's sweetest delights: wild blueberries. The fair includes a blueberry pie-making competition, a blueberry pie-eating contest, and a pageant that culminates in the crowning of a Blueberry Queen.

If you aren't going to be in Union during the festival, there's still plenty to do, and you're certain to have a much quieter experience to boot. One must-see in the town that's open year-round is the Matthews Museum of Maine Heritage, which has over 10,000 artifacts that detail the history and culture of rural Maine in the 18th century. The museum is particularly noteworthy for its collection of Moxie memorabilia — Moxie being a soft drink invented by a native of Union, Maine, in 1884. Initially branded as "Moxie Nerve Food," which was said to cure everything from "softening of the brain" to "loss of manhood," Moxie later became a soft drink. According to the museum's website, the brand was responsible for introducing the term "moxie" into the English language.