This Town Is Home To A Top Minnesota Beach And Fuses Lake Vibes, Fishing, Swimming, And Wildflower Trails
Minnesota is a fantastic vacation spot because while the state experiences frigid, sub-zero winters, the summer months bring sunshine, warmth, and plenty of fun activities in nature to enjoy. From the cozy lakeside cabins and world-class fishing of Oak Island to the amazing nature activities and outdoor recreation of Nisswa, each corner of Minnesota offers its visitors something unique and intriguing. The same can be said for Starbuck — home to one of the best beaches in Minnesota, plenty of lakeside activities, and more.
Situated 137 miles from Minneapolis and 146 miles from St Paul, the closest major airport is in Minneapolis. Specifically, Saint Paul International Airport. Starbuck is located in Pope County and boasts a fascinating Norwegian history. Starbuck, as well as its neighbors Benson and Madison, was settled primarily by people from Norway. These areas served as railroad hubs and trade destinations for the farming communities around them.
Norwegian heritage is felt throughout Starbuck today. One of the most unique and charming ways the town celebrated its Norwegian roots was back in July 1983, when the people of Starbuck got together to create the world's biggest lefse, a traditional Norwegian flatbread made with riced potatoes, butter, milk, cream, and flour. In 1987, the then-governor of Minnesota, Rudy Perpich, turned this event into an annual celebration known as Lefse Dagen, or Lefse Day, commemorated each year in Starbuck on the third Saturday in May.
What to see and do in Starbuck, Minnesota
Starbuck proudly boasts one of the best beaches in Minnesota — Starbuck Beach. This beach is the perfect family-friendly activity as lifeguards are on duty between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. and your kids can even take part in swimming lessons in the last week of July. There are rafts kids can jump off into the sea, picnic tables for a summer spread, and a Snack Shack so you don't even need to worry if you don't bring your own food.
The beach isn't just for the kids, though. Adults can rent kayaks for a refreshing summer paddle at sea. Kids under 12 years old have the option of using kiddie kayaks and paddle boards completely free. If you prefer to cool off without sand between your toes, you'll be glad to learn that Starbuck Beach isn't the only location in the city to go for a dip and have fun.
Starbuck sits on the western shore of Lake Minnewaska so there are ample opportunities for a peaceful swim in the lake. If you enjoy fishing, there are numerous species of fish in the area. The most popular fish species found here are the largemouth bass, northern pike, and smallmouth bass. This is a haven for those who embrace the elements and thrive in the great outdoors.
Delight in nature at Starbuck's Glacial Lakes State Park
It's undeniable that Starbuck is an outdoor enthusiast's delight, and that is proven yet again with the must-visit Glacial Lakes State Park. Swimming, ice-fishing, hiking, skiing; you name it, this state park has it. This is a wonderful outdoor escape where you can catch a glimpse of a number of wild animals including deer, beavers, raccoons, woodpeckers, and the occasional coyote.
Thanks to the varying climate of Minnesota, you can go cross country skiing or snowshoeing here in the winter while cooling down with a swim or a kayak in the summer. Visitors to the park get to bask in the unkempt glory of the wildflowers that snake throughout the prairie land, including bluestem grass, prairie clover, pasque flowers, goldenrods, and more. A bench at the Signalness Lake overlook allows you to take in the serenity of your surroundings and a glorious view of the water. It's the perfect setting to stop and enjoy a picnic lunch.
This wild beauty can be enjoyed through the park's various hiking trails which boast an ideal balance of flat and steep to suit all fitness levels and difficulty desires of the given day. Located mere minutes away from the center of Starbuck, a visit to Glacial Lakes State Park is a must on your trip. Lake Superior might be one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes, but why not check out the hidden gem of Starbuck and its glorious lakeside adventures on your next trip to the "Land of 10,000 lakes?"