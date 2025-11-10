This Town Is Home To A Top Minnesota Beach And Fuses Lake Vibes, Fishing, Swimming, And Wildflower Trails

Minnesota is a fantastic vacation spot because while the state experiences frigid, sub-zero winters, the summer months bring sunshine, warmth, and plenty of fun activities in nature to enjoy. From the cozy lakeside cabins and world-class fishing of Oak Island to the amazing nature activities and outdoor recreation of Nisswa, each corner of Minnesota offers its visitors something unique and intriguing. The same can be said for Starbuck — home to one of the best beaches in Minnesota, plenty of lakeside activities, and more.

Situated 137 miles from Minneapolis and 146 miles from St Paul, the closest major airport is in Minneapolis. Specifically, Saint Paul International Airport. Starbuck is located in Pope County and boasts a fascinating Norwegian history. Starbuck, as well as its neighbors Benson and Madison, was settled primarily by people from Norway. These areas served as railroad hubs and trade destinations for the farming communities around them.

Norwegian heritage is felt throughout Starbuck today. One of the most unique and charming ways the town celebrated its Norwegian roots was back in July 1983, when the people of Starbuck got together to create the world's biggest lefse, a traditional Norwegian flatbread made with riced potatoes, butter, milk, cream, and flour. In 1987, the then-governor of Minnesota, Rudy Perpich, turned this event into an annual celebration known as Lefse Dagen, or Lefse Day, commemorated each year in Starbuck on the third Saturday in May.