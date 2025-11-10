One Of Connecticut's Most Enchanting Views Is A Stone Dam Hidden In A Town Of Woods And Waterfall Trails

The Nutmeg State has no shortage of charming hamlets. If you're looking for a laidback spot for every season, the small coastal town of Mystic will fit the bill, and Guilford is a quiet Connecticut beach town with cute shops, antiques, and New England charm situated right next door to popular New Haven. None of these places have anything on Barkhamsted, a little community spanning about 40 square miles, and boasting mesmerizing views of a hidden stone dam.

It's no wonder that this quaint place has an abundance of woods and waterfall trails, as a large piece of its land is made up of a collection of state forests. The two villages that combine to create Barkhamsted, the aptly named Pleasant Valley and neighboring Riverton, include pieces of no less than four different state parks: People's State Forest, American Legion State Forest, Tunxis State Forest and Enders State Forest.

While it may be a little off the beaten path, Barkhamsted is well worth a visit for many reasons in addition to the outdoor recreation provided by its various state parks. From its historical landmarks to it's seasonal events like the Riverton Agricultural Fair, the local charm of this special place will have visitors flocking during every season. The historic villages offer the peace and solitude missing from bigger cities, and you won't want to miss the opportunity to mix with the some of the 3,700 residents at the Riverton General Store. This local staple has been around for over 150 years, and while the historic building used to serve as the town post office, now it serves some of the best sandwiches in all of Connecticut. In addition to the cafe, you'll also find basic groceries and household items here, making it a primary place for gathering and shopping.