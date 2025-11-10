One Of Connecticut's Most Enchanting Views Is A Stone Dam Hidden In A Town Of Woods And Waterfall Trails
The Nutmeg State has no shortage of charming hamlets. If you're looking for a laidback spot for every season, the small coastal town of Mystic will fit the bill, and Guilford is a quiet Connecticut beach town with cute shops, antiques, and New England charm situated right next door to popular New Haven. None of these places have anything on Barkhamsted, a little community spanning about 40 square miles, and boasting mesmerizing views of a hidden stone dam.
It's no wonder that this quaint place has an abundance of woods and waterfall trails, as a large piece of its land is made up of a collection of state forests. The two villages that combine to create Barkhamsted, the aptly named Pleasant Valley and neighboring Riverton, include pieces of no less than four different state parks: People's State Forest, American Legion State Forest, Tunxis State Forest and Enders State Forest.
While it may be a little off the beaten path, Barkhamsted is well worth a visit for many reasons in addition to the outdoor recreation provided by its various state parks. From its historical landmarks to it's seasonal events like the Riverton Agricultural Fair, the local charm of this special place will have visitors flocking during every season. The historic villages offer the peace and solitude missing from bigger cities, and you won't want to miss the opportunity to mix with the some of the 3,700 residents at the Riverton General Store. This local staple has been around for over 150 years, and while the historic building used to serve as the town post office, now it serves some of the best sandwiches in all of Connecticut. In addition to the cafe, you'll also find basic groceries and household items here, making it a primary place for gathering and shopping.
Visiting the famous Saville Dam
Of all the things to do in charming Barkhamsted, visiting the Saville Dam is among the most popular. Built in 1940, the castle-like architecture of the dam creates a striking sight, but the large turret, which stands at 181 feet tall (115 feet of which is actually submerged), is practical as well as beautiful. It houses the main pump for the Barkhamsted Reservoir, which happens to be the largest in Connecticut at about eight miles long. Most of the Hartford Region relies on this body of water as its primary drinking supply, and it holds no less than 37 billion gallons. The half-mile long and 135-foot high dam has a big job to do, and despite its functionality, the brick structure is nothing short of picturesque, no matter the season.
This site is ranked by TripAdvisor as the number one place to visit in town, and earns 4.6 out of 5 stars from reviewers. One visitor who calls the dam "breathtakingly gorgeous" has nothing but positive things to report. "This gorgeous dam is a must-see if you're passing through this part of the state," they write. "There's a small, free parking lot available so you can stop and take photos. From here, you have a breathtaking view of both the dam and the reservoir, and the reservoir is so large that you could explore that on its own as well. It's especially beautiful in the spring and autumn."
If you're looking for similar locations in New England, in the heart of Nashua, New Hampshire sits a charming island park with little crowds and miles of trails. Here the Mine Falls Dam serves as a focal point of the park, and the Mine River Falls boasts falling water that drops an impressive 36 feet.
Where to find the best waterfall trails in Barkhamsted
There are a handful of trails that you won't want to miss if you're a waterfall buff. All three options are rated as moderate hikes, though their length and elevation gains vary significantly. These trails are listed as dog-friendly (as long as your pet is leashed) and kid-friendly, with rocky terrain and forest settings.
Swibold Trail at the Canton Land Conservation Trust is the shortest option, clocking in at just under one mile with a 91-foot elevation gain. Begin a half-mile south of the Barkhamsted town line in a gravel lot off of Cherry Brook Road, but reviewers report the small parking area has space for only a handful of vehicles. This loop follows a brook, and passes what's left of an old stone dam.
Your next option is the Jessie Gerard Trail in Peoples State Forest. This loop spans about three miles, and with a 688-foot elevation gain is sure to be more challenging than Swibold. Begin on East River Road by the Barkhamsted Lighthouse and choose the right trail fork to traverse the lighthouse site, or the left trail fork to ascend 299 stone steps that will provide a view that's considered one of the best in the state.
The longest waterfall trail is the Peoples State Forest Loop. At a little over six miles, this loop takes most people about three hours to complete and boasts an elevation gain of 1,115 feet. The trails and paths are well-marked and maintained, but reviewers list the common challenges of bugs, mud, and slick rocks if it has rained. No matter which trail you choose, you're sure to enjoy the beautiful vistas and waterfall views these forests have to offer.