Just Beyond Denver Is Colorado's Quaint Little College Town That's A Walkable Gem With Rocky Mountain Charm

With its Old West heritage, best skiing in the country, and family attractions such as gardens, zoos, and museums, Colorado is a state that's never boring. The capital, Denver, is a great starting place for your trip for drives to skiing and rafting. It's also a major transportation hub, with its regional passenger rail system, connecting you to communities such as Aurora, Glendale, and the charming community of Englewood. Just 20 minutes south of Denver, Englewood is a short drive or worth a stop on the light rail's D Line and from there you can hop on a bus or the free Englewood Trolley that connects you to downtown.

Englewood's modern-day allure is a departure from its questionable historic roots. This one-time gold rush town in the mid-1800s composed of various settlements originally drew some unsavory elements, such as gambling, saloons, and roadhouses, that often led to violence, sparking a campaign to create a safer community. A band of pioneering women led the movement to consolidate the area into a uniform city with government oversight. In 1903, Englewood was incorporated, paving the way for schools, roads, and the arts, forging an identity that rejected a drive to be annexed by Denver. The city hit a growth spurt in 1948 when it purchased 2,500 acres and created the McLellan Reservoir, ensuring water dependence from Denver Water.

Today, Englewood is a city of 35,000, ideal for a day trip to explore its foodie scene, live theater, and biking trails. Englewood is also just four miles from Arapahoe Community College, known for its traditional and cutting-edge exhibitions shown at its College Gallery of the Arts. It even hosts an affordable art festival where you can purchase works from regional artists for less than $150.