This Quaint City With Midwest Charm, Riverside Parks, And Evening Concerts Is Nestled Just Outside Minneapolis

For a community with a Midwestern vibe, slower pace, and that's still an easy 32-minute car ride from Minneapolis (making it a practical base for exploring the region), look to a city at the junction of the Crow and Mississippi Rivers called Dayton. This quaint city was once primarily farmland and is now continuing to see a transition into a growing suburb. You see new home construction when you pop over to Dayton, but the area keeps up a quiet, residential feel. You also find that a key part of the community's overall repertoire is its connection to the outdoors and riverside parks.

Many of the city's parks are hidden along the Mississippi River in this cute city, giving you quick access to the water (keep an eye out for your kids and pets). You can visit Cloquet Island Park for paths to stroll or jog on and a viewing area for anyone wanting to simply watch the river flow by. For a family outing, Sue McLean Park has a pavilion with picnic tables and Goodin Park has a pathway that takes you down to the shore.

This charming Minnesota city offers festivals and family-friendly fun put on by Dayton with a concert series that has food trucks, bounce houses, and adult-friendly pop-ups. You can also attend free concert series in the communities of Ramsey and Chanhassen during the summer. These events feature a variety of musical groups in outdoor parks. You can plan your trip around Dayton's yearly festival, Dayton Heritage Day, a weekend event that has a parade and other family activities during the day with more live music in the evening.