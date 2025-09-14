Minnesota's 'New England Of The West' Is A Twin Cities Suburb With A Historic Downtown And Outdoor Fun
Minnesota is full of interesting towns and cities with well-known hubs like Minneapolis, America's most bikeable city, and lesser-known gems like St. Joseph, the self-proclaimed "Best Small Town in the State." In the Twin Cities suburbs, you'll also find Cottage Grove, Minnesota, the self-proclaimed "New England of the West."
Cottage Grove's nickname might sound surprising, but it's easy to understand when you look around. Many of the town's buildings were built in the Greek Revival style by the town's first European settlers, who moved from New England beginning in the 1840s and 1850s. In the 19th century, Cottage Grove was primarily a dairy farming community. But in the 1950s, rapid population growth began thanks to the town's proximity to the Twin Cities. After all, it's just over a 15-minute drive from St. Paul, home to a neighborhood full of cozy vibes and friendly shops. The city is also in close proximity to Minneapolis—St. Paul International Airport and you can reach Cottage Grove in just 23 minutes by car or an hour using the city's bus system.
Outdoor adventures and historic buildings in Cottage Grove, Minnesota
You can still see several of Cottage Grove's earliest buildings in the oldest section of the city, appropriately named "Old Cottage Grove." Depending on who you ask, the oldest building in town is either the John P. Furber House, built in either the 1850s or 1870s (accounts differ), or the Cordenio Severance House, built in the late 1860s and also known as the Cedarhurst Mansion. Both are still standing as luxury wedding venues. Other historic highlights include the Grey Cloud Lime Kiln, the ruins of an 1850s-era kiln used to turn limestone into quicklime, a church built in 1868, and two 19th-century cemeteries.
Cottage Grove is also home to dozens of parks. At 515 acres, Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park is the biggest and most popular. It offers opportunities to fish, hike, kayak, and bike, as well as the chance to cross-country ski and snowshoe in the winter. Other popular parks include Woodridge Park, with a large playground and athletic courts, and Hamlet Park, with over two miles of nature trails. For those who want to get out on the water in the summer months, Hazen P. Mooers Park borders the Mississippi River and has a boat launch so you can kayak down this mighty body of water.
Things to do in Cottage Grove, Minnesota
One of the best things to do in Cottage Grove is to stop by a local business. For classic Minnesota fare, try the beer-battered cheese curds at Junction 70 Grill or the chicken and wild rice soup at Muddy Cow. Not your thing? There are several places serving international cuisine, from Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant to Lisu's Thai Taste. If you want to go shopping, you can find both vintage finds and pieces by local artisans at Boondocks Vintage Boutique.
Cottage Grove hosts several annual family-friendly festivals throughout the year. Each June, the Strawberry Fest attracts over 20,000 visitors for a four-day festival that celebrates the town's strawberry fields. There's a baking contest, a strawberry pie-eating contest, a parade, and more fun activities. September brings the annual Food Truck Festival, attracting dozens of food trucks as well as live music and vendors. In October, the Monster Bash Parade offers everyone a chance to show off their costumes, and on November 1, you can have fun destroying your jack-o-lantern at the quirky Pumpkin Chuck event.