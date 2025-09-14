Minnesota's 'New England Of The West' Is A Twin Cities Suburb With A Historic Downtown And Outdoor Fun

You can still see several of Cottage Grove's earliest buildings in the oldest section of the city, appropriately named "Old Cottage Grove." Depending on who you ask, the oldest building in town is either the John P. Furber House, built in either the 1850s or 1870s (accounts differ), or the Cordenio Severance House, built in the late 1860s and also known as the Cedarhurst Mansion. Both are still standing as luxury wedding venues. Other historic highlights include the Grey Cloud Lime Kiln, the ruins of an 1850s-era kiln used to turn limestone into quicklime, a church built in 1868, and two 19th-century cemeteries.

Cottage Grove is also home to dozens of parks. At 515 acres, Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park is the biggest and most popular. It offers opportunities to fish, hike, kayak, and bike, as well as the chance to cross-country ski and snowshoe in the winter. Other popular parks include Woodridge Park, with a large playground and athletic courts, and Hamlet Park, with over two miles of nature trails. For those who want to get out on the water in the summer months, Hazen P. Mooers Park borders the Mississippi River and has a boat launch so you can kayak down this mighty body of water.