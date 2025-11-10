The No. 1 Social Dog Rule Travelers Agree On For In-Flight Etiquette, And It's Not What You'd Think

"If you could enforce one social rule during flights, what would it be?" Take a moment to reflect on your answer (there are infinite options). In a very unofficial social media poll by Upworthy, a website dedicated to promoting positive, feel-good stories and viral happy endings, people were asked about their airplane proclivities, answering that very question. Honestly, it can oscillate between illuminating and fuming to read these kinds of conversations and reflect on airplane stories bad enough to make you hug a flight attendant, or being forced to reckon with your own inconsiderate tendencies (AITA?).

Upworthy's poll was an open-book, open-ended question that opened cans of worms regarding what people think are airplane passengers' worst in-flight behaviors. Answers ranged from "no manspreading," to letting passengers with connecting flights disembark first, to having flights without kids or babies, to "try to control flatulence," which sparked discourse about how to combat farts on planes. (Note to self: Carry emergency menthol rub or inhalers to sniff should I unluckily be seated near someone who's presumably eaten a plate of beans before boarding.) But the number one most-loved comment out of more than 3,800 was this: "Any dog on the plane has to visit every passenger that requests."

This suggested social rule for flights sparked delighted dialogue, with mostly positive reactions from "Yass!" to "perfect rule," to "this is the way!" Some passengers agreed, with the caveat that this rule only applies if they're pets or nonworking service animals — since, after all, the public should never touch a working service animal. While airlines and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) already have rules for dogs on flights, the consensus was clear: Most people love dogs and want to interact with them, even while hurtling through the air in cramped metal tubes.