Florida's Longest River Is One Of The Laziest In The World For Serene Water Fun

Florida is a great place for fun and leisure. The weather here certainly pulls its weight, but the people, activities, and nature are no slouches either. Destinations like Ichetucknee Springs State Park, an ethereal tube, swim, and snorkel spot full of wildlife, win over locals and visitors alike because they're simply fantastic places to relax among beautiful nature. While every county has its own recreation havens (yes, even Florida's two most shark-filled beaches in Volusia County), there's one source of outdoor fun and adventure that passes through 12 counties, beginning in swampland around Florida's south and meeting the Atlantic Ocean in the state's northeast.

The St. Johns River is as unusual as it is long. The 310-mile-long river is unlike most in America, because it flows from south to north. Beginning at its source, Blue Cypress Lake, it meanders steadily up Florida, creating nearly 9,000 square miles of beautiful watershed that's ideal for exploration and recreation. While most rivers venture south from mountains, St. Johns' swampy lake source is its highest point. However, it's only 27 feet higher than where the river meets the ocean, which creates its uniquely slow current that has many calling it one of the world's laziest rivers.

Lazy? Maybe. But the millions of people who live along the river and enjoy its waters certainly can't be called that. They enjoy a variety of water sports and outdoor pursuits, from hiking and birdwatching to kayaking, fishing, and swimming. It helps that the St. Johns River forms many different lakes, springs, estuaries, and creeks. It actually forms over 100 springs, including Blue Spring, which is located in a state park where hundreds of manatees gather every winter. Needless to say, there are numerous ways to dip your toes into this popular river.