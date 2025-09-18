Florida's Two Most Shark-Filled Beaches Are Nestled Right Next To Each Other In This Popular County

Florida's East Coast boasts some of the most popular coastlines in the Sunshine State. From Miami to Jacksonville, you can embark on a day trip seeking out the one that fits your style the most. However, don't be fooled by the soft, powdery sand and turquoise Atlantic waves; Florida is where you'll find many of the beaches that have been named the deadliest in America, especially in popular Volusia County

New Smyrna Beach in Volusia has been listed as one of the most shark-infested beaches in America, and its neighbor, Daytona Beach, just 25 minutes up the road, is not far behind. While Daytona isn't considered the "Shark Bite Capital of the World," like New Smyrna, it takes the second spot on the list of U.S. beaches that have seen the most shark attacks in their history, according to FOX News' report on data researched by Tideschart.

According to the data, from 1642 until 2024, New Smyrna Beach has been the site of 277 shark attacks, and Daytona Beach has seen 67. While those numbers might seem jarring, it is important to understand that this has been over the course of hundreds of years. Staying cautious and alert is wise on any beach vacation, and these destinations also offer award-winning communities, miles of white sand beaches, and a thriving arts and culture scene, making them well worth a visit.