Florida's Two Most Shark-Filled Beaches Are Nestled Right Next To Each Other In This Popular County
Florida's East Coast boasts some of the most popular coastlines in the Sunshine State. From Miami to Jacksonville, you can embark on a day trip seeking out the one that fits your style the most. However, don't be fooled by the soft, powdery sand and turquoise Atlantic waves; Florida is where you'll find many of the beaches that have been named the deadliest in America, especially in popular Volusia County
New Smyrna Beach in Volusia has been listed as one of the most shark-infested beaches in America, and its neighbor, Daytona Beach, just 25 minutes up the road, is not far behind. While Daytona isn't considered the "Shark Bite Capital of the World," like New Smyrna, it takes the second spot on the list of U.S. beaches that have seen the most shark attacks in their history, according to FOX News' report on data researched by Tideschart.
According to the data, from 1642 until 2024, New Smyrna Beach has been the site of 277 shark attacks, and Daytona Beach has seen 67. While those numbers might seem jarring, it is important to understand that this has been over the course of hundreds of years. Staying cautious and alert is wise on any beach vacation, and these destinations also offer award-winning communities, miles of white sand beaches, and a thriving arts and culture scene, making them well worth a visit.
Staying safe on Florida's dangerous beaches
Although shark attacks often grab headlines, many visitors can enjoy the beaches without incident. To put it into perspective, in 2021, New Smyrna Beach reported 422,000 visitors. Meanwhile, Daytona Beach welcomes a whopping 10 million visitors to its beach and metro area every year. If you take simple precautions, such as avoiding swimming at dawn or dusk, staying in groups, and keeping an eye on local warnings, then you can reduce your risk of a shark encounter.
New Smyrna Beach and Daytona Beach both have trained lifeguards on duty, as well, for extra support. If you do encounter a shark in the water, experts insist that it's important to stay calm, slowly back away, and maintain eye contact with the creature. Not every shark encounter results in injury and death, and it's crucial to respect the fact that sharks are not invaders; the oceans are their homes.
And swimming isn't the only activity on offer. These coastal towns have plenty more to explore. New Smyrna is known for its charming historic downtown, surf schools, and eco-tours of the Indian River Lagoon. Daytona offers the Daytona International Speedway, vibrant street art, and lively waterfront dining. With a mix of adventure, culture, and relaxation, there's something for everyone along Florida's glittering East Coast.