Central Florida's City Where Hundreds Of Manatees Gather Every Winter Has A Scenic Boardwalk And Local Beer
Many people have places they like to visit each winter, and it's no different in the animal world. One of Florida's most beloved aquatic creatures is the manatee, and it can be found in Florida all year. But during the winter, they seek out warmer waters — and there are some great places to see them. On Florida's west coast, the manatees flock to Crystal River, one of the best snorkeling destinations in America. In central Florida though, one of the best places to see manatees in the winter is in Orange City, a city located between Orlando and Daytona Beach.
Orange City's popular manatee hangout is at Blue Spring State Park, where it's not uncommon to see hundreds in the spring on a cool day. At the time of writing, the record count is 932 manatees, observed on January 21, 2024. From April 1 through November 14, you can swim in the spring, but in winter, it turns into a manatee playground. However, there's a scenic boardwalk that meanders alongside the crystal-clear water, giving visitors a chance to get a perfect view of these precious aquatic mammals.
This Tripadvisor reviewer said, "Blue Spring State Park is one of the most pristine and peaceful state parks we've visited. It's truly unbelievable, especially in the winter when manatees gather in the warm spring waters after leaving the cooler St. Johns River. On cold days, you can see hundreds at a time, including plenty of moms with their babies."
Manatee viewing at Blue Spring State Park
Before scouring the water for manatees, it's important to make sure you're at the correct place. Florida has a few locations referred to as Blue Springs, such as Bronson Blue Springs, a spring-fed getaway in rural Florida, and Madison Blue Spring State Park in Lee, Florida. It can be a little confusing, since the park in Orange City is named Blue Spring State Park, too, but these are actually three very different places. When you go, make sure you pop in the correct Blue Spring State Park in your GPS — the address should say 2100 W. French Avenue, Orange City, Florida. When it's busy, visitors may find long lines to get in, and the park can sometimes reach capacity. Blue Spring State Park opens at 8 a.m. each day, so you may want to plan to get there early.
The manatees are such a fascinating sight to see from the boardwalk, but when you're at Blue Spring State Park, also check out some of the other cool things there. Blue Spring Adventures offers guided nature cruises on the St. Johns River, and you can also rent kayaks and canoes. Although you can't paddle into the actual spring during the winter, it's not uncommon to see manatees playing in the river outside of the spring area as well. Visitors will also find hiking trails at the park, as well as the Thursby House — a historic home from the 1800s.
Try the local brews in Orange City, FL
After seeing manatees, you can toast to a great day at Blue Springs Brewing. Try some of the local beers like the White Water Cream Ale and the Native Honey Blonde– and grab a pizza while you're there, too. This Yelp reviewer shared that he liked how the brewery kept the manatee theme, and said, "Service was great, and the ambiance was amazing. Loving the manatee flight boards for the beer and the manatee bingo going on while I was enjoying my meal."
The closest airport to Orange City also happens to be one of Florida's most affordable airports. Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB) is only about 30 minutes away, but commercial flight options are limited. One choice is Allegiant Air, so you may be able to find a good deal on this low-cost carrier. If you can't find a flight that works for you, check out flights into Orlando International Airport (MCO). It's about an hour away from Orange City, but it has many more flights coming in and out each day.
If you're planning to stay a few days, you have multiple lodging options. Blue Spring State Park has a campground with 51 sites, as well as six two-bedroom cabins. You can also find a few hotels in Orange City, such as the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, the Blue Spring Inn, and the Quality Inn.