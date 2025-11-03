Central Florida's City Where Hundreds Of Manatees Gather Every Winter Has A Scenic Boardwalk And Local Beer

Many people have places they like to visit each winter, and it's no different in the animal world. One of Florida's most beloved aquatic creatures is the manatee, and it can be found in Florida all year. But during the winter, they seek out warmer waters — and there are some great places to see them. On Florida's west coast, the manatees flock to Crystal River, one of the best snorkeling destinations in America. In central Florida though, one of the best places to see manatees in the winter is in Orange City, a city located between Orlando and Daytona Beach.

Orange City's popular manatee hangout is at Blue Spring State Park, where it's not uncommon to see hundreds in the spring on a cool day. At the time of writing, the record count is 932 manatees, observed on January 21, 2024. From April 1 through November 14, you can swim in the spring, but in winter, it turns into a manatee playground. However, there's a scenic boardwalk that meanders alongside the crystal-clear water, giving visitors a chance to get a perfect view of these precious aquatic mammals.

This Tripadvisor reviewer said, "Blue Spring State Park is one of the most pristine and peaceful state parks we've visited. It's truly unbelievable, especially in the winter when manatees gather in the warm spring waters after leaving the cooler St. Johns River. On cold days, you can see hundreds at a time, including plenty of moms with their babies."