Nestled In South Dakota's Black Hills Is An RV-Friendly Camping Spot That's A Great Base For Outdoor Adventures

In Western South Dakota, visitors can find the Black Hills, a mountain range with towering granite peaks and dense evergreens. This region, rising up out of the Great Plains area, is renowned for more than just its natural beauty. In fact, the Black Hills are also home to world-famous landmarks like Mount Rushmore and the Crazy Horse Memorial.

At its heart sits the historic city of Custer, founded in 1874 amid the Black Hills Gold Rush. With pine-scented air and a small-town feel, it's no wonder that visitors often desire to linger here, with many staying overnight beneath the stars. For those eager to spend a night surrounded by nature without sacrificing comfort, Fort Welikit Family Campground is an ideal choice.

This campground is located at 24992 Sylvan Lake Road. It's just a mile north of downtown Custer along the Norbeck Byway and is easily accessible via US-16 and US-385. These routes bypass the area's narrow tunnels while keeping you close to major attractions. From its RV-friendly features and proximity to breathtaking places, Fort Welikit Family Campground is a standout base camp for nature lovers.