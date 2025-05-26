Hidden In South Dakota's Black Hills Is A City With An Iconic State Park And Unlimited Outdoor Thrills

Give yourself time to explore Custer itself, too. The Custer Skywalk is a short half-mile trail that offers great views over the city. Step back in time at the 1881 Courthouse Museum, which has a variety of exhibits ranging from Native American life to gold mining and ranching; you can also see one of the original jail cells on the site. Fuel up at Black Hills Burger and Pizza Co. – try their award-winning burgers — or nab a reservation at Skogen Kitchen, a highly rated, innovative restaurant focusing on local ingredients. Wash it all down with a pint at Mount Rushmore Brewing Company, a craft brewery specializing in seasonal beers.

Custer's convenient location in the Black Hills means it's easy to explore the world-famous nearby attractions. Mount Rushmore National Monument is just 20 miles from Custer; the iconic sculpture features the faces of four U.S. presidents carved into the rock face. For more jaw-dropping mountain sculptures, visit Crazy Horse Memorial: This carving features Lakota hero Crazy Horse, and you can learn all about indigenous history at the Native American Educational and Cultural Center.

Don't forget about the astounding natural features found underground. The Jewel Cave National Monument is a crystal-filled cave that stretches for at least 220 miles, with several different tour options available. Another one of the world's longest caves is found nearby at Wind Cave National Park, with rare boxwork formations. Custer is also close to the Badlands National Park, with its magnificent scenery and intriguing fossils; it's about a 1.5-hour drive to get there.