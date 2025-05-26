Hidden In South Dakota's Black Hills Is A City With An Iconic State Park And Unlimited Outdoor Thrills
South Dakota is so much more than just a Midwest "flyover state" – there's fascinating history and wildly underrated scenic landscapes to explore here. And there's one city tucked away in the Black Hills that makes the perfect base for your adventures in the state: Custer. Gold was found in Custer in 1874, and the town sprang up around the gold rush — it's the oldest town settled by Europeans in the Black Hills. The city has easy access to Custer State Park and a number of outstanding outdoor attractions nearby.
There are plenty of places to stay around Custer. One of the most famous is the historic resort, State Game Lodge, which is over 100 years old and located in the state park. But there are lots of other hotels and motels located in downtown Custer, too. Some, like Rock Crest Lodge, also have cabins. Rapid City Regional Airport is the closest major airport to Custer – it's about a one-hour drive away.
Explore the scenic beauty of Custer State Park
There are 71,000 acres to discover in Custer State Park, with scenic drives, epic wildlife spotting, and stunning hikes — so you'll be busy here. Driving the Wildlife Loop Road is an experience that can't be missed: it's one of the best places to see wild bison, as there are about 1300 roaming here. But as you drive the 18-mile loop, keep an eye out for other animals like bighorn sheep, elk, prairie dogs, burros, and more. The thrilling Needles Highway is another incredible scenic drive in the park. While just 14 miles long, it packs a punch as you drive through narrow tunnels — squeezing through spots like Iron Creek Tunnel and the Needles Eye. For more thrills, drive the Iron Mountain Road: 17 miles of pigtail bridges, tunnels, and breathtaking views over the surrounding landscapes.
Hikers will want to stretch their legs after all that driving, and Custer State Park delivers with numerous impressive trails. Head up Black Elk Peak, the highest point in South Dakota, on a 7.1-mile loop. For moderate hikes, try the 3-mile route to Little Devil's Tower or the 1.6-mile Cathedral Spires Trail. If you're after an easier route, head to Sylvan Lake. This is one of the most popular spots in the park and there's a gentle 1.1-mile trail that loops the lakeshore. Reward yourself afterward with a dip — the lake is a great swimming spot.
See the countless attractions in and around Custer
Give yourself time to explore Custer itself, too. The Custer Skywalk is a short half-mile trail that offers great views over the city. Step back in time at the 1881 Courthouse Museum, which has a variety of exhibits ranging from Native American life to gold mining and ranching; you can also see one of the original jail cells on the site. Fuel up at Black Hills Burger and Pizza Co. – try their award-winning burgers — or nab a reservation at Skogen Kitchen, a highly rated, innovative restaurant focusing on local ingredients. Wash it all down with a pint at Mount Rushmore Brewing Company, a craft brewery specializing in seasonal beers.
Custer's convenient location in the Black Hills means it's easy to explore the world-famous nearby attractions. Mount Rushmore National Monument is just 20 miles from Custer; the iconic sculpture features the faces of four U.S. presidents carved into the rock face. For more jaw-dropping mountain sculptures, visit Crazy Horse Memorial: This carving features Lakota hero Crazy Horse, and you can learn all about indigenous history at the Native American Educational and Cultural Center.
Don't forget about the astounding natural features found underground. The Jewel Cave National Monument is a crystal-filled cave that stretches for at least 220 miles, with several different tour options available. Another one of the world's longest caves is found nearby at Wind Cave National Park, with rare boxwork formations. Custer is also close to the Badlands National Park, with its magnificent scenery and intriguing fossils; it's about a 1.5-hour drive to get there.