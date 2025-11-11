Why Some Airports At TSA Make You Take Your Laptop Out Of Your Bag And Others Don't

By now, every seasoned traveler knows the routine when lining up for airport security: Take off your jacket, clear everything out of your pockets, and remove your laptop from its case. It's something that's been in place for a long time now, which is why you might be surprised to hear TSA tell you that you can keep your laptop in your bag at certain checkpoints. So, why is it that you need to take your computer out in some airports and not at others? It's all about technology.

Certain airports have installed advanced equipment called Computed Tomography (CT). If the concept of a CT scan sounds familiar, that's because it's commonly used in the medical field to diagnose a range of injuries. These scanners create 3D images that are far superior to the 2D images produced by traditional airport X-ray scanners. Not only can CT scanners create a 3D image of your carry-on bag, but that image can then be rotated and viewed in a manner that allows TSA to see if there is anything worrisome inside, including explosives and large quantities of liquids.

How does this relate to laptops? Under the old X-ray scanners, it was difficult to see through the computer's battery and electrical components, as they are too dense to penetrate. This made it difficult for TSA agents to see all the contents of your bag. The upgraded CT scanners don't have this issue, and thus, your laptop can stay inside. Over the past few years, TSA has earmarked $1.3 billion to upgrade its technology, which means you'll see more and more airports where removing liquids and laptops, as well as taking off your shoes, is a thing of the past.