TSA PreCheck May No Longer Be Worth The Investment, Depending On Your Home Airport

TSA PreCheck memberships cost up to $85 and last five years. This can be a smart investment for frequent flyers, but for some travelers, the price just isn't worth it. With data showing the wait times might not actually be shorter, that money could be spent elsewhere, like upgrading your flight, splurging on using the airport lounge, or pocketing that cash for your trip.

But if you are considering PreCheck, it's important to make sure you're eligible. Travelers without a Real ID or enhanced driver's license may not be able to use PreCheck, even if they pay the fee. A compliant ID is required to access the lanes, so check your state-issued ID well in advance of applying. But still, there's a chance your real ID could be rejected by TSA because of unreadable barcodes on some of the licenses. Keeping your documentation up to date can save frustration—and money—down the line.

At the end of the day, whether PreCheck is worth it comes down to your airport, your schedule, and how much you value convenience. For frequent flyers at busy hubs, or those who travel during peak travel hours, PreCheck can still save time and reduce stress. However, for occasional travelers or those with flexible schedules, it may not be worth it. Knowing your terminal, weighing the cost, and considering alternatives can help you decide whether this little perk is a real travel hack—or just a splurge you don't need.