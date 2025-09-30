TSA PreCheck May No Longer Be Worth The Investment, Depending On Your Home Airport
For more than a decade, TSA PreCheck has gotten passengers through security and to their gate faster than ever. TSA claims wait times are less than 10 minutes, and with new policies from keeping your shoes and belt on, to new lanes for families, and the use of digital IDs on your smartphone instead of pulling out a driver's license, it should be faster than ever to get through security. But one recent New York Times study shows that the PreCheck system doesn't always save time. The time you spend in line depends on a few factors— which airport and terminal you're at, the city you're flying out of, and even the time of day. Flight Aware shows the busiest time of day is between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., making PreCheck the most valuable in the late afternoon between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
While PreCheck lines at JFK airport saved passengers upwards of 15 minutes, the data showed that at many major New York terminals, travelers going through standard security went as fast or faster than those registered for PreCheck. Several airports across the country, such as Washington, Pittsburgh, and Minneapolis, also saw less than five minutes saved on average from PreCheck. But there is hope. Boston has joined Philadelphia in a recent move to let travelers go through TSA before even getting to the airport.
The price of PreCheck
TSA PreCheck memberships cost up to $85 and last five years. This can be a smart investment for frequent flyers, but for some travelers, the price just isn't worth it. With data showing the wait times might not actually be shorter, that money could be spent elsewhere, like upgrading your flight, splurging on using the airport lounge, or pocketing that cash for your trip.
But if you are considering PreCheck, it's important to make sure you're eligible. Travelers without a Real ID or enhanced driver's license may not be able to use PreCheck, even if they pay the fee. A compliant ID is required to access the lanes, so check your state-issued ID well in advance of applying. But still, there's a chance your real ID could be rejected by TSA because of unreadable barcodes on some of the licenses. Keeping your documentation up to date can save frustration—and money—down the line.
At the end of the day, whether PreCheck is worth it comes down to your airport, your schedule, and how much you value convenience. For frequent flyers at busy hubs, or those who travel during peak travel hours, PreCheck can still save time and reduce stress. However, for occasional travelers or those with flexible schedules, it may not be worth it. Knowing your terminal, weighing the cost, and considering alternatives can help you decide whether this little perk is a real travel hack—or just a splurge you don't need.