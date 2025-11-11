The Tourist Destination With America's Best Coffee Shop In 2025 (And It's Not Portland, Oregon)

The "Most Fun City in America" is known for more than just casinos, clubs, and Michelin-star cuisine. While Las Vegas is practically an adult playground, Sin City is earning a brand new reputation, at least according to Yelp reviewers. According to the site, Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in Nevada was listed as the best coffee shop in the U.S. in 2025, beating 99 other stores. In fact, Yaw Farm is pretty consistent. It also appeared on Yelp's "Top 25 Coffee Spots in the U.S." in 2024, as well as on their 2022 list for both the U.S. and Canada.

Despite all its accolades, the company has maintained its vision, which locals enjoy. The owners have kept the business small; they only maintain an Instagram page rather than a full website, and they don't accept many customizations. It's the kind of place where their carefully crafted drinks are so worth the purchase that you won't even want to modify them. The owners — a married couple, Jillian and Ian — have become the face of the company and have created a friendly community for those who visit. They believe in quality product over quantity service, and their recent rankings attest to that.