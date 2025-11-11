The Tourist Destination With America's Best Coffee Shop In 2025 (And It's Not Portland, Oregon)
The "Most Fun City in America" is known for more than just casinos, clubs, and Michelin-star cuisine. While Las Vegas is practically an adult playground, Sin City is earning a brand new reputation, at least according to Yelp reviewers. According to the site, Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in Nevada was listed as the best coffee shop in the U.S. in 2025, beating 99 other stores. In fact, Yaw Farm is pretty consistent. It also appeared on Yelp's "Top 25 Coffee Spots in the U.S." in 2024, as well as on their 2022 list for both the U.S. and Canada.
Despite all its accolades, the company has maintained its vision, which locals enjoy. The owners have kept the business small; they only maintain an Instagram page rather than a full website, and they don't accept many customizations. It's the kind of place where their carefully crafted drinks are so worth the purchase that you won't even want to modify them. The owners — a married couple, Jillian and Ian — have become the face of the company and have created a friendly community for those who visit. They believe in quality product over quantity service, and their recent rankings attest to that.
What the public is saying about Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster & what to order
Yelp is a local review source, but we took it a step further to see what more people are saying about Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster — and they aren't just talking about it; they're raving about it. Since the list came out, a Reddit thread surfaced with customer remarks, and it seems Yelp's crowd of critics got it right. Some people are calling it the best coffee in Las Vegas and praising Ian (the owner). One comment said to avoid it at all costs, and that was really just because the line is so long — not exactly a bad review, if you ask us!
We turned to Google to see what was highly recommended for your first (or next) visit. The Yawtte Caramello is described as smooth with a garnish of marshmallows for those with a sweet tooth. Another favorite is the Blackberry Yawtte, which some say pairs well with a blueberry muffin. This coffee shop is the kind of place that might make you trade the champagne in Sin City for a cup of Joe without hesitation.
Much to many people's surprise, the nation's best shop for your morning pick-me-up is not in the coffee capital of America (Seattle), and this seems to hold true across the top cities, too! Check out where you should go for your morning caffeine in 2025 (hint: the No. 1 isn't in Washington or Oregon).