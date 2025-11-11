North Carolina's Underrated Town Outside Of Charlotte Is Near Walkable Trails And Has Historic Charm

Nestled up to one of America's oldest mountain ranges are the quiet, charming streets of Mount Gilead, North Carolina. Located in Montgomery County 57 miles north of Charlotte and 65 miles south of Greensboro, Mount Gilead is surrounded by trees stretching for miles into the horizon. It's also home to unique historical sites and independent, locally owned stores.

Incorporated in 1899, Mount Gilead began as an agricultural community built around cotton farming. In the 1930s, it transformed into an industrial town fueled by the textile industry. Mount Gilead's downtown area joined the National Register of Historic Places in 2005, and you can take a stroll there to learn more about the history of this underrated southern town. The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is about 70 miles away and takes approximately an hour and 20 minutes by car.

Like any quintessential small town, Mount Gilead holds several parades and festivals throughout the year, including a May Day Parade on the first Saturday in May, and a Fall Festival on the third Saturday of October. There aren't many options for staying in Mount Gilead, but 16 miles outside of town there's the 1891 Inn Bed and Breakfast in Albemarle. If you want to camp, there are several sites within Uwharrie National Forest. Norwood Campground along Lake Tillery is 10 miles away, and there are further camping options in Morrow Mountain State Park, about a 20-minute drive from town.