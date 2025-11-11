South Carolina's Spooky Island Has An Abandoned Cemetery Rife With Ghostly Tales

When the Harris family built their plantation on the water-fed plains of Anderson County, South Carolina, they probably did not envision their cemetery plot becoming a hotspot for spooktacular kayak or paddleboard pilgrimages. The result of Lake Hartwell's creation in 1962, the bone-shaped 'Cemetery Island' is all that remains of the Harrises' former plantation. Today, the island attracts visitors who want to check out the family graves and brave the ghostly tales of its other moss-covered, unnamed graves.

Where the Harrisburg Plantation's cemetery once stood on a hilltop, there are now about 60 graves visible above the lake's waterline. For the thrill-seeking adventurers, Cemetery Island (sometimes called Ghost Island) can be reached by paddling across Lake Hartwell. For the closest access spot, launch your kayak or paddleboard from Oconee Point Campground.

Oconee Point is less than 40 miles from the small but charming city of Greenville, known for its fall foliage and seasonal festivities without big crowds. Once you've checked out this spooky site, it's worth exploring Lake Hartwell as a natural delight in its own right — fishing and dockside dining are among the waterside activities the sprawling lake between Georgia and South Carolina offers.