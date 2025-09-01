Cradled Between South Carolina And Georgia Is A Vast Lake Escape With Dockside Dining And Fishing Fame
Who doesn't love getting away for a lake holiday? There's something utterly relaxing about being out on the placid water or chilling by the shoreline while enjoying some fishing or water sports. America is blessed with a wealth of inviting lakes, such as Georgia's deepest lake, called "Miracle in the Mountains," and a lake state park with clear waters nestled in South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. Georgia and South Carolina also share one of the best lakes for fishing — the 56,000-acre Lake Hartwell.
The lake straddles the Georgia-South Carolina border, about two hours from Atlanta and just under three hours from Columbia and Charlotte. When it comes to fishing, few places in the Southeast can compete with Lake Hartwell's largemouth bass fishing experiences. The lake has hosted the Bassmaster Classic three times and the Bassmaster Elite in 2025. Outside of these competitions, it attracts social and professional anglers from around the country with its 20-pound-plus bass just waiting to be wrestled out of the water.
Along with the highly sought-after largemouth bass, Lake Hartwell is home to four other bass species, catfish, carp, trout, and sunfish. In fact, you can encounter over 40 types of fish here. The lake facilitates long-term and sustainable fishing with over 10 fish attractors. These are designated fish breeding habitats that ensure the water is properly stocked. They're a big reason why people have so much success fishing from the shore or their boat. Speaking of boats, you can rent one from various rental shops in South Carolina. Guided fishing charters are another great option for anglers who want to find those local hotspots for reeling in the big boys.
Vibey dockside dining at Lake Hartwell
Lake Hartwell's shoreline covers over 950 miles and includes numerous lakefront towns in both South Carolina and Georgia. So you shouldn't need to look hard to find great dockside restaurants and bars. The Grill at Clemson Marina is one of the top-rated restaurants on Tripadvisor in the lake's northern reaches. It actually sits opposite Clemson University, which occupies the eastern shoreline. The restaurant is ideal for boaters looking for somewhere to dock and tuck into burgers, wings, or tacos on an open-air patio. "After a great morning on the lake, this is a great place to just pull the boat in a slip, walk to the grill, and have a great double burger or other grill item," one customer wrote on Tripadvisor.
Farther south, still on the South Carolina side, J.R. Cash's Grill and Bar is a laid-back lakefront restaurant that's part of the Big Water Marina. It's known for its lively vibe and even has live music on certain nights. People also rave about the food, particularly the fried shrimp, sweet tea, and burgers. If you're coming in your boat, you can tie up at the neighboring docks. Just bear in mind that the walk up to the restaurant can be steep for some.
Big Water Marina has an RV park and cabins available, which offer easy access to the lake, as well as kayak and paddleboard rentals. There are also numerous accommodation options elsewhere around the lake, especially on the South Carolina side, where you'll find campgrounds, RV parks, hotels, rustic cabins, and B&Bs. If you're visiting with anyone who isn't so keen on fishing, they can enjoy other activities like birdwatching, hiking, and swimming. If you have time, you may also want to check out this unique waterfall hidden near the South Carolina state line.