Cradled Between South Carolina And Georgia Is A Vast Lake Escape With Dockside Dining And Fishing Fame

Who doesn't love getting away for a lake holiday? There's something utterly relaxing about being out on the placid water or chilling by the shoreline while enjoying some fishing or water sports. America is blessed with a wealth of inviting lakes, such as Georgia's deepest lake, called "Miracle in the Mountains," and a lake state park with clear waters nestled in South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. Georgia and South Carolina also share one of the best lakes for fishing — the 56,000-acre Lake Hartwell.

The lake straddles the Georgia-South Carolina border, about two hours from Atlanta and just under three hours from Columbia and Charlotte. When it comes to fishing, few places in the Southeast can compete with Lake Hartwell's largemouth bass fishing experiences. The lake has hosted the Bassmaster Classic three times and the Bassmaster Elite in 2025. Outside of these competitions, it attracts social and professional anglers from around the country with its 20-pound-plus bass just waiting to be wrestled out of the water.

Along with the highly sought-after largemouth bass, Lake Hartwell is home to four other bass species, catfish, carp, trout, and sunfish. In fact, you can encounter over 40 types of fish here. The lake facilitates long-term and sustainable fishing with over 10 fish attractors. These are designated fish breeding habitats that ensure the water is properly stocked. They're a big reason why people have so much success fishing from the shore or their boat. Speaking of boats, you can rent one from various rental shops in South Carolina. Guided fishing charters are another great option for anglers who want to find those local hotspots for reeling in the big boys.