Massachusetts' Wildly Popular Harbor Town Casts Fall Magic With Witch Tours, Ghost Lore, And Colonial Charm
Going back in time to the late 1790s, Salem, Massachusetts, was one of the major hamlets of the United States and a popular harbor town engaged in trading between Europe, China, and the West Indies, eventually extending its reach to Oceania, Africa, Russia, and Japan. The renowned author of "The Scarlet Letter," Nathaniel Hawthorne, worked at Salem's port until 1849. However, what mostly brought Salem into the spotlight was its infamous witch trials, a series of criminal hearings and persecutions that took place in the colonial town from 1692 to 1693. Among over 200 innocent people — mainly women — accused of sorcery, 25 died either by hanging or while in prison. In 1711, the government absolved some of the accused, but the last pardon didn't arrive until 2022, which officially cleared the name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr. Three hundred years later, a memorial was built to commemorate the souls of these victims fallen prey to hatred, xenophobia, and religious fanaticism.
Advancing to the current era, Salem is a small, charming town that both preserves and nurtures the events of the past while entertaining both locals and tourists with witch tours and ghost folklore. In October, the town comes particularly alive with spooky festivities and frighteningly well-executed costumes spotted in the old streets.
The Witch House is the only building in town directly associated with Salem's witch trials. Explore the house of Judge Jonathan Corwin, who condemned many blameless people to death, either on your own or on a guided tour. And if you're not into places chock-full of sightseers, check the best time to visit Salem for all the fun without the hectic crowds. The best way to reach the Witch City is to fly into Boston Logan International Airport and drive for about 45 minutes.
Museums, attractions, and entertainment fill the streets of Salem
"Tremble, tremble, the witches have returned!" But, more accurately, they have never left. As you amble across the streets making your way to various tourist spots, you can uncover the secrets of Salem's witchcraft history while visiting "Hocus Pocus" film locations and other sites. Start off your itinerary by touring the Salem Witch Museum, where you'll learn about the witch trials through life-size theatrical scenes, narrations, and exhibits depicting the way the frenzy developed from Europe across the pond, explaining the meaning of the term "witch" and the process that led to witch hunting.
If you dare, immerse yourself in a spine-tingling walking tour of the town on the popular Bewitched Historical Tour. Starting from one of the country's oldest cemeteries, the guided tour is led by knowledgeable professionals who will show you around and share intriguing facts about Salem's 400 years of history. Then, during the Halloween celebrations, check out the Salem Haunted Happenings — supposedly the world's biggest Halloween festival — with a detailed program of parades, eerie activities, houses of horrors, and fun psychic readings. Over 1 million visitors swarm the streets to plunge into the magical yet goosebump-inducing atmosphere.
Take part in the Salem Witch Walk and stumble upon spellbinding locations, learn about voodoo dolls, and find out how to cast a spell. If you're interested in creatures of the dark, join the Salem Night Tour, where you'll wander the lamp-lit streets and listen to ghost stories, while learning about what happened during the Salem witch trials. For more esoteric and otherworldly experiences, a real Salem seance awaits you at the Omen Psychic Parlor and Witchcraft Emporium. There, an experienced medium will connect you with your loved ones during the night, thinning the veil between the two realms.
Salem's haunted places and ghost stories
Given its reputation and dark history, Salem arguably deserves a spot on the list of the most haunted destinations in the entire world. Even if you're not visiting during the ghoulish season, Salem offers an array of chilling activities to keep you on your toes. Burying Point Cemetery is considered by many to be the most haunted location in Salem. Established in 1637, the cemetery has a long history of paranormal activity and ghostly apparitions, both during the night and on tours. Many accusers and victims of the witch trials have been buried here, charging the atmosphere with feelings of sorrow and pain, as felt by many clairvoyants while walking past. Meanwhile, Proctor's Ledge is the site where many people were hanged during the hysteria. If you stroll around the area, you may bump into some of their spirits who still linger in the air. But ghostly encounters don't stop there. The Old Salem Jail is said to still be haunted by the spirits of those who entered and probably never left. The prison officially shut down in 1991, but its quiet presence leaves a mark on those passing by, witnessing lights flickering, even though there's no electrical circuit, and screams echoing in the distance.
Some private properties in Salem also have a spooky aura. Built in 1665, the Pickman House has its share of horrid stories. The most disturbing belongs to a family of three who, according to legend, lived there in the 18th century. After a short time, the father started suffering from mental illness and killed his wife and child. Reportedly, guards at the museum nearby have said they hear a kid's voice at night, and floating heads have been captured in photos. Would you also dare to sleep at the historic Salem Inn? The allegedly haunted hotel and its ethereal guests await you, with doors flung wide open.