Going back in time to the late 1790s, Salem, Massachusetts, was one of the major hamlets of the United States and a popular harbor town engaged in trading between Europe, China, and the West Indies, eventually extending its reach to Oceania, Africa, Russia, and Japan. The renowned author of "The Scarlet Letter," Nathaniel Hawthorne, worked at Salem's port until 1849. However, what mostly brought Salem into the spotlight was its infamous witch trials, a series of criminal hearings and persecutions that took place in the colonial town from 1692 to 1693. Among over 200 innocent people — mainly women — accused of sorcery, 25 died either by hanging or while in prison. In 1711, the government absolved some of the accused, but the last pardon didn't arrive until 2022, which officially cleared the name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr. Three hundred years later, a memorial was built to commemorate the souls of these victims fallen prey to hatred, xenophobia, and religious fanaticism.

Advancing to the current era, Salem is a small, charming town that both preserves and nurtures the events of the past while entertaining both locals and tourists with witch tours and ghost folklore. In October, the town comes particularly alive with spooky festivities and frighteningly well-executed costumes spotted in the old streets.

The Witch House is the only building in town directly associated with Salem's witch trials. Explore the house of Judge Jonathan Corwin, who condemned many blameless people to death, either on your own or on a guided tour. And if you're not into places chock-full of sightseers, check the best time to visit Salem for all the fun without the hectic crowds. The best way to reach the Witch City is to fly into Boston Logan International Airport and drive for about 45 minutes.