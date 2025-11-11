The Only Operating Historic Train In Hawaii Takes You Along Oahu's Coast With Ocean Breezes And Mountain Views
The Hawaiian Islands have long been the postcard definition of a tropical paradise, with idyllic beaches, grandiose volcanoes, and a culture renown for their hospitality and respect. Lodged deeply within the centre of the infinite blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, it has been a major hub for tourism as early as the end of World War II. But if you are on the island of O'ahu and looking for something different than the standard tourist fare, taking a trip with the Hawaiian Railway Society on one of their open cars is an excellent opportunity to see the island. This one-of-a kind voyage deserves to be added to your bucket list of amazing O'ahu experiences.
Founded in 1970 by John Knaus, the idea originated with his desire to save a rusting old locomotive that fell into disuse. Fifty years later, the Hawaiian Railway Society, a nonprofit organization, has not only saved and restored the aforementioned locomotive, but has also cleared up 6.5 miles of track, stretching from Ewa Train Depot to Kahe Point. It currently offers both visitors and locals the opportunity to explore O'ahu's glorious vistas at a slower, more serene pace, in an open car pulled by a beautifully restored steam engine.
The society continues to diligently work away at the remainder of the train tracks, hoping to expand them and widen the tours farther into the island's heritage railroad, which was originally founded by the O'ahu Railway and Land Company in 1889. The railway tour ends on the western coast, with sights of the Waianae Mountain Range to the north. You may just be inspired to come back and check out the beach below the mountains, a breathtaking coastal gem brimming with dolphins and a great snorkeling spot.
This Hawaiian train is more than just an Oahu sightseeing ride
The train ride rolls on for roughly two hours, cutting through tropical terrain with the ocean on one side, and mountain ranges on the other. At a leisurely speed of 15 miles per hour, you're able to pull your cameras out in the open air car and snap postcard worthy pictures. As you plan your locomotive adventure, it's recommended you arrive early at the Ewa Train Depot to have time to visit their little museum, get more acquainted with the history of the trains, look at miniature train models, and more.
You'll discover that the railway line itself used to cover all of the western and northern shore of O'ahu, and as you enjoy the ride, the tour guides will offer you a rich, in-depth history of the operations and how they shaped the landscape. The tours offered by the society fall into three choices: the Standard Ride, the Ko Olina Pick Up, and the luxurious Parlor Car 64. Whichever one you decide on, you will experience a full two-hour tour, immersive narrations by the guides, and a sight of the local ghost town of Gilbert.
A beautifully restored luxury car that runs every second Sunday of every month, Parlor Car 64 is an extraordinary addition to the program. The car was built in 1900 to entertain Hawaii's royalty and dignitaries. It comes highly recommended for train fanatics and history buffs. After exploring the magical western coast of O'ahu via the historic railway, you may want to check out the interior of the island. A perfect way to end your Hawaiian train day is by visiting Wahiawa, a quick 20-minute drive north of the trains, to tour a legendary coffee farm town known for its quality the world over.