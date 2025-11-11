The Only Operating Historic Train In Hawaii Takes You Along Oahu's Coast With Ocean Breezes And Mountain Views

The Hawaiian Islands have long been the postcard definition of a tropical paradise, with idyllic beaches, grandiose volcanoes, and a culture renown for their hospitality and respect. Lodged deeply within the centre of the infinite blue waters of the Pacific Ocean, it has been a major hub for tourism as early as the end of World War II. But if you are on the island of O'ahu and looking for something different than the standard tourist fare, taking a trip with the Hawaiian Railway Society on one of their open cars is an excellent opportunity to see the island. This one-of-a kind voyage deserves to be added to your bucket list of amazing O'ahu experiences.

Founded in 1970 by John Knaus, the idea originated with his desire to save a rusting old locomotive that fell into disuse. Fifty years later, the Hawaiian Railway Society, a nonprofit organization, has not only saved and restored the aforementioned locomotive, but has also cleared up 6.5 miles of track, stretching from Ewa Train Depot to Kahe Point. It currently offers both visitors and locals the opportunity to explore O'ahu's glorious vistas at a slower, more serene pace, in an open car pulled by a beautifully restored steam engine.

The society continues to diligently work away at the remainder of the train tracks, hoping to expand them and widen the tours farther into the island's heritage railroad, which was originally founded by the O'ahu Railway and Land Company in 1889. The railway tour ends on the western coast, with sights of the Waianae Mountain Range to the north. You may just be inspired to come back and check out the beach below the mountains, a breathtaking coastal gem brimming with dolphins and a great snorkeling spot.