Hawaii's Breathtaking Coastal Gem Offers Pristine Ocean Views, Dolphin Watching, And Snorkeling Tours
Some of the best snorkeling destinations in Hawaii, including the beginner-friendly Kamakahonu Beach and Honaunau Bay, are on the Big Island. In fact, the protected marine area around Kealakekua Bay, with its pristine coral reefs, schools of tropical fish, and resident spinner dolphins, is often considered one of the top snorkeling spots in the archipelago. But the smaller island of Oahu is also home to some noteworthy places for underwater exploration, including Hanauma Bay — the island's only dedicated snorkeling beach — and Waianae, a coastal gem with gorgeous ocean views and outstanding dolphin-watching opportunities.
Located in Honolulu County on Oahu's western shore, Waianae is beloved by locals for its quiet beaches, gemlike, clear waters, and rugged mountains. It's not as touristy as many other areas of the island, but taking a detour off the beaten path to experience these wildly beautiful natural landscapes is a worthwhile adventure for travelers.
Discover an underwater world in Waianae
Just off Waianae's coastline sits a diverse underwater terrain featuring caves and coral reefs that attract an array of colorful fish. Bottlenose dolphins also swim close to shore, and they're easy to spot in the early morning and late afternoon, when the water is calm and visibility is optimal. And one of the best ways to explore these vibrant surroundings is to take a snorkeling tour that includes dolphin watching.
Local outfitters like Oahu Activities offer half-day boat tours (from $174 per person) that include a wildlife-spotting cruise, snorkeling stops, and a meal served onboard. Aloha Ocean is another tour provider that focuses on taking participants to swim with dolphins and turtles ($200 per person), while Iruka Hawaii Dolphin runs excursions (from $159 per person) on a double-decker boat (ideal for dolphin observation) equipped with stand-up paddleboards, a 21-foot waterslide, and snorkeling gear.
Whether you choose a morning or afternoon tour, you'll take in dazzling ocean views from the boat. If you're interested in underwater photography — or have any sensitivity to seasickness — an earlier departure is usually best, as conditions often get windier in the afternoon.
Planning your trip to Oahu
Waianae offers plenty of dining options within walking distance of the shore, ranging from Puerto Rican cuisine at Coquito's to Asian fusion at E&S Island Fusion and seafood and cocktails with water views at Kaʻahaʻaina Café. For an overnight stay, check into the oceanfront Hawaiian Princess (from $225 per night in the offseason), which has a nice outdoor pool and tennis courts, or choose from the many vacation rentals in the area available via a provider like Vrbo or Airbnb.
It's wise to rent a car to navigate the area, and to plan your visit during the dry season (from April to October) to make the most of your stay. Honolulu and its international airport are about 40 minutes away from Waianae by car, or about an hour if you're using public transportation. But consider spending some time in the area before moving on to Waianae: Honolulu has been ranked the world's safest city, and it's also one of America's most breathtaking destinations.