Hawaii's Breathtaking Coastal Gem Offers Pristine Ocean Views, Dolphin Watching, And Snorkeling Tours

Just off Waianae's coastline sits a diverse underwater terrain featuring caves and coral reefs that attract an array of colorful fish. Bottlenose dolphins also swim close to shore, and they're easy to spot in the early morning and late afternoon, when the water is calm and visibility is optimal. And one of the best ways to explore these vibrant surroundings is to take a snorkeling tour that includes dolphin watching.

Local outfitters like Oahu Activities offer half-day boat tours (from $174 per person) that include a wildlife-spotting cruise, snorkeling stops, and a meal served onboard. Aloha Ocean is another tour provider that focuses on taking participants to swim with dolphins and turtles ($200 per person), while Iruka Hawaii Dolphin runs excursions (from $159 per person) on a double-decker boat (ideal for dolphin observation) equipped with stand-up paddleboards, a 21-foot waterslide, and snorkeling gear.

Whether you choose a morning or afternoon tour, you'll take in dazzling ocean views from the boat. If you're interested in underwater photography — or have any sensitivity to seasickness — an earlier departure is usually best, as conditions often get windier in the afternoon.