'America's Most Visited Garden' Is A Historic Blue Ridge Beauty With Lush Conservatories And Wine
Commanding a majestic perch in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, the French chateau-inspired Biltmore is the country's largest home, encompassing about 175,000 square feet. Biltmore was built for George Washington Vanderbilt, an heir to the immense Vanderbilt fortune, in the late 1800s. Though the entire estate once spanned 125,000 acres, today the property measures about 8,000 acres, which Samantha Brown calls an underrated outdoor paradise.
The pristine grounds, from sweeping farmland to the estate's breathtaking formal gardens, were designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, who also planned out Central Park in New York. Dubbed "America's most visited garden" by HGTV, Biltmore sees over 1.7 million visitors each year. Nestled next to the opulent mansion lies an impressive 75 acres of gardens, anchored around the elegant Conservatory filled with exotic plants such as orchids and palms. Stretching out in front of the conservatory is the iconic Walled Garden, famed for its tulips in springtime. Beyond are sweeping paths dotted with azaleas, sparkling ponds, and bucolic tree-lined trails. A beautiful kaleidoscope of color and fragrance, this lush oasis is a wonder to behold. The surrounding estate also brims with activity, including working farms and vineyards.
The Biltmore Estate is located in Asheville, North Carolina, an artsy city full of eclectic fun. The estate is a 20-minute drive from Asheville Regional Airport, which receives nonstop flights from major U.S. cities such as New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Miami. Biltmore Estate is beautiful to visit year round, but March through August is when the gardens truly come to life with brilliant blooms. The gardens are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Exploring the Biltmore Estate's gardens
No matter how many times you visit, Biltmore's breathtaking gardens always reveal something new. Walking down from Biltmore House, you'll first see the elegant Italian Garden, marked by large reflecting pools floating with lily pads. The Italian Garden leads into the Shrub Garden, a lush swath of trees and shrubs laced with meandering trails for a scenic stroll. Prepare to be wowed at the spacious Walled Garden, where each spring, 50,000 vibrant tulip bulbs burst forth to create a colorful tapestry of flowers. Springtime is also when Biltmore's azaleas shine, the beloved pastel-hued floral bushes of the Upper and Middle South, which bloom along the winding pathways of the Azalea Garden. By late spring, lavender-colored wisteria begins to hang from the arcade of pergolas along the South Terrace, which once was perched above a lawn tennis court.
In the summertime, a wide range of roses, numbering nearly 2,000, bloom in the dedicated Rose Garden. The late summer also lures butterflies to the neighboring Butterfly Garden to pollinate its flowers. By the fall, the focus shifts from the flowers to the trees, which begin to sport autumnal hues of crimson, gold, and orange. An amble around Biltmore's Bass Pond is particularly picturesque this time of year as the temperatures cool comfortably and leaves begin to fall on the pond's sparkling surface. All year round, visitors can explore the Conservatory, an impressive 7,000-square-foot glass-enclosed masterpiece that transports guests to the tropics with a thriving array of vivid orchids, green palms, cacti, and other warm-weather plants.
Wining and dining at Biltmore Estate
After you've thoroughly explored the gardens, Biltmore Estate provides plenty of options for delicious food and drink. Head to Biltmore's Antler Hill Village, home to restaurants, live music, a playground, and the acclaimed Biltmore winery. In the 1970s, George Vanderbilt's grandson, William Cecil, started planting vineyards on the Biltmore estate and harvesting grapes for wine. Today, the Biltmore's winery produces a wide range of varietals, from full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon and light Pinot Grigio to sweet rosé and sparkling brut. Biltmore Winery's Tasting Room offers complimentary wine tastings daily, and the convivial Wine Bar is the ideal spot to sip on a glass of Biltmore wine with a cheese and charcuterie board. Afterwards, enjoy a delicious dinner at one of the Antler Hill Village's restaurants, such as the charming Cedric's Tavern for elevated British pub favorites or Village Social, which serves up Southern classics including fried green tomatoes and shrimp & grits.
Biltmore requires a few days or a weekend to truly appreciate its varied treasures. Check into The Inn on Biltmore Estate, one of North Carolina's top 10 best hotels to stay, according to reviews. The luxurious retreat is perched above Antler Hill Village and offers panoramic vistas of the forested landscape. The inn has 210 spacious rooms and suites, which have an elegant Old-World aesthetic as an homage to the lavish interiors of the Biltmore mansion. Guests can savor French cuisine at the sophisticated Dining Room restaurant, indulge in pampering treatments at the Inn's spa, or swim during the warmer months in the freeform outdoor swimming pool.