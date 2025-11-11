'America's Most Visited Garden' Is A Historic Blue Ridge Beauty With Lush Conservatories And Wine

Commanding a majestic perch in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, the French chateau-inspired Biltmore is the country's largest home, encompassing about 175,000 square feet. Biltmore was built for George Washington Vanderbilt, an heir to the immense Vanderbilt fortune, in the late 1800s. Though the entire estate once spanned 125,000 acres, today the property measures about 8,000 acres, which Samantha Brown calls an underrated outdoor paradise.

The pristine grounds, from sweeping farmland to the estate's breathtaking formal gardens, were designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, who also planned out Central Park in New York. Dubbed "America's most visited garden" by HGTV, Biltmore sees over 1.7 million visitors each year. Nestled next to the opulent mansion lies an impressive 75 acres of gardens, anchored around the elegant Conservatory filled with exotic plants such as orchids and palms. Stretching out in front of the conservatory is the iconic Walled Garden, famed for its tulips in springtime. Beyond are sweeping paths dotted with azaleas, sparkling ponds, and bucolic tree-lined trails. A beautiful kaleidoscope of color and fragrance, this lush oasis is a wonder to behold. The surrounding estate also brims with activity, including working farms and vineyards.

The Biltmore Estate is located in Asheville, North Carolina, an artsy city full of eclectic fun. The estate is a 20-minute drive from Asheville Regional Airport, which receives nonstop flights from major U.S. cities such as New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Miami. Biltmore Estate is beautiful to visit year round, but March through August is when the gardens truly come to life with brilliant blooms. The gardens are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.