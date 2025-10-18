The vibrant mountain town of Asheville, North Carolina, is home to fascinating places to shop and explore, including historic arts and craft destination Grovewood Village. Located 131 miles from Charlotte and 78 miles from Greenville (each with their own international airports), this offbeat creative hub offers a convenient escape for those seeking fun times amidst misty mountain backdrops and artsy bohemian cafes. The city also has its own regional airport for people who want to fly in directly.

Cradled between the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains, Asheville is a gorgeous adventure destination where folks can hike through mountain streams, picnic by cascading waterfalls, or just watch the sun set over these iconic mountains before soaking in some nightlife on the city's eclectic streets. Asheville visitors have plenty of luxurious lodging options, from a splurge at the Biltmore Estate, to cozy boutique hotels like the Peri Social House in nearby Black Mountain. Visitors can also find chain hotels and motels set right in the heart of town for better access to cool shops and hangouts, as well as quieter bed and breakfasts hidden away from the nightly chaos.

While Asheville earned a spot on Forbes' list of top 12 places to visit in 2025, some believe that the Biltmore Estate, with some of the most overpriced fees in the world, is a detriment to the town's appeal. Some also prefer other artsy North Carolina mountain towns that give Asheville vibes without the cost. Still, this town has been on a mission to revive its beloved art scene and re-establish its reign as a top travel destination since being devastated Hurricane Helene in 2024.