Sandwiched Between North Carolina's Blue Ridge And Smoky Mountains Is An Artsy City Full Of Eclectic Fun
The vibrant mountain town of Asheville, North Carolina, is home to fascinating places to shop and explore, including historic arts and craft destination Grovewood Village. Located 131 miles from Charlotte and 78 miles from Greenville (each with their own international airports), this offbeat creative hub offers a convenient escape for those seeking fun times amidst misty mountain backdrops and artsy bohemian cafes. The city also has its own regional airport for people who want to fly in directly.
Cradled between the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains, Asheville is a gorgeous adventure destination where folks can hike through mountain streams, picnic by cascading waterfalls, or just watch the sun set over these iconic mountains before soaking in some nightlife on the city's eclectic streets. Asheville visitors have plenty of luxurious lodging options, from a splurge at the Biltmore Estate, to cozy boutique hotels like the Peri Social House in nearby Black Mountain. Visitors can also find chain hotels and motels set right in the heart of town for better access to cool shops and hangouts, as well as quieter bed and breakfasts hidden away from the nightly chaos.
While Asheville earned a spot on Forbes' list of top 12 places to visit in 2025, some believe that the Biltmore Estate, with some of the most overpriced fees in the world, is a detriment to the town's appeal. Some also prefer other artsy North Carolina mountain towns that give Asheville vibes without the cost. Still, this town has been on a mission to revive its beloved art scene and re-establish its reign as a top travel destination since being devastated Hurricane Helene in 2024.
Discover Asheville's funky brews and colorful cafes
Asheville is one of the best cities in the South for craft beer, with breweries large and small scattered all over town. If you're a fan of Sierra Nevada, sample the company's nationally recognized pale ale at it's Mills River taproom. Or, after a day of mountain biking or hiking through dense forests, quench your thirst at Highland Brewing, where you can get the whole brewery experience complete with food trucks and live music.
If you are looking for a more experimental watering hole where you can sample funky local beers, Archetype Brewing serves up some mythic ales. This quirky brewery offers award-winning blends like the Unruly Mystic Coffee Porter, Cowboy Poet American Lager, and False Antagonist Gose. Hi-Wire Brewing is another local favorite, with three taprooms in town that serve vibrant elixirs like the Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA and Rocket Pop Sour.
If you're not one for alcohol, don't worry. Colorful, hip coffee shops with names like Vortex, High Five, and The Dripolator adorn this scenic town, adding to its lively bohemian feel. Ultra Coffeebar, at 242 Clingman Avenue, is a popular cafe in the River Arts District, close to various studios and galleries. This beloved art district hosts live performances on the second Saturday of each month so local artisans can showcase their work. In the evening, enjoy a fancy dinner at Maguro or a cocktail at Character Study, a bar for literary enthusiasts with a book-inspired menu. If you can't choose among all the delicious eateries in town, take a food tour with Eating Asheville to sample some of the best local restaurants while skipping the wait.
A whimsical town with outdoor adventure
After a night of celebrating at trendy bars or cafes, adventure seekers will be thrilled to discover the many parks and natural areas in the heart of this Appalachian oasis. Whether it's a waterside stroll through French Broad River Park or a quick loop around Lookout Mountain, these green spaces are a beacon for outdoor enthusiasts. Asheville's location also makes it easy to hop on the Blue Ridge Parkway to get a jaw-dropping view of the majestic mountains or escape through hidden forest trails to capture the beauty of a secret waterfall.
Family-friendly events, like fall festivals and summer concerts, are common in this charming Southern community; as well as more eccentric offerings like glass blowing demonstrations at the North Carolina Glass Center or mindful outdoor retreats through Namaste in Nature. Nature lovers adore the area's diverse ecosystem and whimsical events, such as forest bathing with blue ghost fireflies, offered by Ashville Wellness Tours. Some visitors might come here to experience the majestic views of the Smoky Mountains or walk the countless trails of the Appalachian wilderness, but one of the coolest things about Asheville is stumbling upon unique attractions like the Pinball Museum or the Basilica of Saint Lawrence in the heart of downtown. Ghost hunters can even explore Helen's Bridge and the secret passages of Biltmore Estate before heading off for dinner and drinks at The Odd, a dive bar that dabbles in burlesque, magic, and other oddities and is filled with bizarre curios.