North Carolina's Top 10 Best Hotels To Stay At, According To Reviews

North Carolina is long on charming college towns (including some of the best American college towns for a scenic weekend), and it's hard to get more quintessential than the Research Triangle university hub of Chapel Hill. Far from a sleek modern stop for business travelers, the Carolina Inn is one of the state's best examples of classic Carolina architecture and of attentive Southern hospitality. And though you might worry that its location near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill would mean endless hubbub and blasting music all night, happy guests tell an entirely different story.

Far from the party crowd, the Carolina Inn is most often praised for its laid-back Southern charm. It's much more noteworthy for its (in)famously stellar chocolate chip cookies than almost anything else: One Tripadvisor reviewer and UNC Chapel Hill alum recalled an undergraduate habit of "com[ing] by the hotel after classes ... just to have one of their delicious chocolate chip cookies." But you'll still get a little bit of that student-life bustle, with one Tripadvisor reviewer describing the Carolina Inn as both "beautiful and historic" and a lovely place to people-watch, with students frequenting the area.

Oh, and it's on the National Trust for Historic Preservation as one of the Historic Hotels of America — how many hotels can say that? Serving visitors to Chapel Hill since 1924, the Carolina Inn is one of the state's best stops for a step back in time. If it's the comfortable but old-fashioned elegance of the hotel that draws you in, you'll want to book a table for a sophisticated Southern meal at the Crossroads Chapel Hill restaurant. And while it's recently been renovated to add modern convenience to its historic charm, the foundation remains the same.