North Carolina's Top 10 Best Hotels To Stay At, According To Reviews
It's easy to sleep on North Carolina as a vacation spot. Roughly halfway between the snowbird-beloved beaches of Florida and the cultural hubs of the Northeast, it's never been the buzziest East Coast state among travelers. And that's a shame, because North Carolina has a little bit of just about everything a traveler could want.
Mountains? You've got it. White-sand beaches with none of the Florida crowds? You'll find plenty. Big-city luxury hotels and small-town boutique stays? Look to Charlotte and Raleigh for the former, and the state's lush countryside will cover the latter. From beach towns to college towns, North Carolina's best hotels span a wide range of markets and locales — so you're bound to find one that fits just right.
Chosen based on their location, services, history, unique amenities, and scenery, these top 10 hotels in North Carolina are not your generic business-trip stays. Rave customer reviews are a must, and past guests have consistently flagged these stays as enduring standouts. So, why not North Carolina? It's got five-star reviews to spare.
The Ballantyne
Character is a buzzword in the hotel business for a reason. Any hotel can provide amenities or services, but far fewer manage to create a distinct sense of place. There are plenty of luxury hotels in Charlotte, North Carolina, but many fail to deliver on this aspect, which is why customers so highly recommend The Ballantyne. Here, there is none of the "warehouse feeling," as one Tripadvisor review put it, that you might get at your average big-city hotel. Its location in a chic Charlotte neighborhood with plenty of surrounding green space and upscale retail expands this feeling of an escape within the city.
The Ballantyne is not a character without substance, however. A breathtaking indoor pool evokes the grandeur of a Roman bath; guests love the hotel's luxurious afternoon tea; an 18-hole golf course awaits those with more athletic sensibilities. Unsurprisingly, given its breadth of amenities and services, customers frequently praise The Ballantyne as an ideal staycation destination. (To add even more culinary dimension to it, check out one of the best restaurants in Charlotte.) You don't always have to trek out into the middle of nowhere to find a hotel that'll give you that endless, rambling countryside feeling.
Pinehurst Resort
Those in the market for golf resorts would do well to make North Carolina their next destination, because Pinehurst Resort is one of America's finest places to play the links. Why? It has 13 courses! But a stuffy country club this is not. With seven separate lodgings, each offering a distinct accommodation style, it's not the kind of place to box anybody in. Though the century-old Carolina Hotel is the most beloved and iconic of Pinehurst's accommodations, there's a wide range of rooms and an equally excellent selection of fine cuisine. Although it's a bit of a trek from the nearest major airports, 75 miles from Raleigh-Durham International or 50 miles from the regional hub of Fayetteville, you'll understand very quickly upon arrival that its removal from the buzz of urban life is part of its appeal.
Naturally, the reviews from visiting golf enthusiasts are glowing. The selection of courses may speak for itself, but according to reviewers, so does the friendly service and technical difficulty that golfers at Pinehurst can look forward to. One Tripadvisor reviewer, describing a stay at Pinehurst as a "bucket list trip" for golf enthusiasts, "[could not] say enough about the beauty and difficulty of" the resort's world-famous courses. There's a reason this resort is a three-time U.S. Open host. Non-golfers also have good things to say, too, praising the resort's elegant grounds, variety of activities, and dining options. Its 10 on-site restaurants cover just about every cuisine and dining style you could hope for, and one Tripadvisor reviewer who tried no less than seven of those options declared them "all fabulous." Though the courses are the obvious draw, Pinehurst is nevertheless an all-service luxury resort that you don't have to golf to enjoy.
Carolina Inn
North Carolina is long on charming college towns (including some of the best American college towns for a scenic weekend), and it's hard to get more quintessential than the Research Triangle university hub of Chapel Hill. Far from a sleek modern stop for business travelers, the Carolina Inn is one of the state's best examples of classic Carolina architecture and of attentive Southern hospitality. And though you might worry that its location near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill would mean endless hubbub and blasting music all night, happy guests tell an entirely different story.
Far from the party crowd, the Carolina Inn is most often praised for its laid-back Southern charm. It's much more noteworthy for its (in)famously stellar chocolate chip cookies than almost anything else: One Tripadvisor reviewer and UNC Chapel Hill alum recalled an undergraduate habit of "com[ing] by the hotel after classes ... just to have one of their delicious chocolate chip cookies." But you'll still get a little bit of that student-life bustle, with one Tripadvisor reviewer describing the Carolina Inn as both "beautiful and historic" and a lovely place to people-watch, with students frequenting the area.
Oh, and it's on the National Trust for Historic Preservation as one of the Historic Hotels of America — how many hotels can say that? Serving visitors to Chapel Hill since 1924, the Carolina Inn is one of the state's best stops for a step back in time. If it's the comfortable but old-fashioned elegance of the hotel that draws you in, you'll want to book a table for a sophisticated Southern meal at the Crossroads Chapel Hill restaurant. And while it's recently been renovated to add modern convenience to its historic charm, the foundation remains the same.
The Inn on Biltmore Estate
Color us shocked that a hotel on the former estate of the fabulously wealthy Vanderbilt family is as opulent as they come. There's the building itself, for one, which is as palatial as you'd expect; there are the classic-but-never-staid interiors, which gushing reviews promise to be well-appointed in the extreme; and if you've ever wanted to pass an evening in an elegant Victorian dining room, this is the place to do it. In the words of one Tripadvisor reviewer, "from the moment we arrived, we were treated like royalty." Though just outside the favorite Blue Ridge Mountains tourist hotspot of Asheville (also home to the nearest regional airport), the Inn on Biltmore Estate feels like it belongs to an era and location far removed from the vacationing crowds.
It would, frankly, be hard to list all of the enticements on offer at the almost-too-beautiful-to-be-real Biltmore Estate. Venture beyond the hotel, and you could spend entire days rambling the 8,000-acre complex without running out of new things to see. (Did we mention it's the nation's largest private home?) And that's not even counting the hotel itself, where perfection in the details is standard. But the long and short of it is that the Inn on Biltmore Estate is the kind of place worth saving up for years to experience. (And if we're being transparent, you'll likely have to.) From its Blue Ridge Mountain scenery to the elegance of each room, it's a difficult hotel experience to beat.
Trailborn Surf & Sound
A good share of North Carolina's visitors flock to the state for a weekend at the beach, and yet beach resorts are severely underrepresented among the state's top-reviewed hotels. Trailborn Surf & Sound in the peaceful coastal hub of Wrightsville Beach is a rare exception and one of North Carolina's most charming beach getaways. "The property is fresh and inviting," in the words of one Tripadvisor reviewer, and recent renovations ensure that it stays as comfortable and chic as it is relaxing. One of a group of luxury boutique Trailborn hotels scattered across the U.S., Surf & Sound focuses on the classic beach-hotel experience.
Its retro look, airy and open floor plan, and wide variety of water activities — from sunset boat cruises to surfing lessons — cover all of the beach-resort bases. And few reviewers had anything but glowing praise for Surf & Sound's in-house Italian restaurant, La Duna Paradiso. (And when you're done in the water, why not check out this coastal drive inspired by local paranormal legends?) Trailborn Surf & Sound is meant to be an upscale place, and you'll see that in its attention to detail. But there's nothing fussy about it — an attractive feature in a beach resort. After all, you're going to come back with sand on every piece of your clothing.
Fearrington House
Staying on a farm might not be your first choice for a luxury getaway. You might be picturing one of those volunteer farmstays where you'll spend more time digging and planting than relaxing. But that couldn't be further from the reality of the Fearrington House, a working farmstead-turned-B&B that's anything but rustic, just half an hour by car from Raleigh-Durham International Airport. After all, it did make it into the prestigious Relais & Chateaux club.
What's now the Fearrington House stands on an operational farm that dates back to the 1770s — a truly picture-perfect pastoral setting. The surrounding Fearrington Village offers a handful of fine dining options, and farm tours and spa treatments are among the other amenities at this intimate countryside retreat. It's that intimacy which reviewers note with fondness. And though reviewers note that the surrounding town of Pittsboro is sleepy, this self-contained stay has plenty to offer for a weekend away from the daily grind.
Food, too, is a highlight. One reviewer on Tripadvisor described the on-site Fearrington House Restaurant as serving "beautifully presented and explained" Southern meals in refined surroundings. Though classically elegant, the modestly-sized Fearrington House is cozy, and it's the attention to small details, from breakfast to turn-down service (which one Tripadvisor reviewer notes "included port and chocolate"), that makes the experience of a stay here. It's what has reviewers so charmed — and what makes the Fearrington House one of the best hotel experiences in North Carolina.
The Duke Mansion
You'd be forgiven for assuming the Duke Mansion had some ties to the world-famous university of the same name, because it does — just not the one you might imagine. Though it's located in Charlotte rather than the college town of Durham, it was once the home of the same Duke family from which the university gets its name. These days, it's a popular wedding venue and an opulent but intimate boutique hotel with only 20 rooms. And though it would be easy for such a storied property to become dated, reviewers say otherwise. One happy guest took to Tripadvisor to describe the hotel as "a fabulous and special place to stay in the leafiest neighborhood of Charlotte, convenient to everything of interest."
Guests consistently praise the B&B's excellent breakfast, the friendliness of its staff, and its well-kept gardens. Oh, and with a 1914 construction date, it's on the National Register of Historic Places. It may be a little short on rooms if you don't book far in advance, but the Duke Mansion is long on both charm and historical significance, and it's the ideal Charlotte stay for anybody looking for a more intimate experience than you'll find at your average North Carolina hotel.
Also of note is the Duke Mansion's popularity as a wedding venue. Local couples praise it for its attentive service and scenic beauty, while one reviewer on Tripadvisor who hosted an out-of-state wedding on the property commended the staff for "me[eting] an unfathomable number of needs for our big day." One only has to scroll through the hotel's photo gallery to realize why else the Duke Mansion is a coveted event venue: name a better backdrop for those wedding photos — we'll wait.
Umstead Hotel and Spa
Though it boasts plenty of them, Charlotte doesn't have a monopoly on big-city escapes. One of the best, tucked away on a 12-acre tract of lakeside real estate in the highly-rated North Carolina town of Cary just outside of the Raleigh-Durham metropolitan area, is the Umstead Hotel and Spa. You'll likely never find a back-to-nature retreat so close to a major international airport, so when you want to combine easy access with guest-favorite luxury amenities, The Umstead ought to top your list. Of note to many visitors is the hotel's seamless integration into its environment, utilizing natural materials and simple artwork to extend the hotel's bucolic surroundings indoors.
Far from the sumptuous Southern opulence of many of North Carolina's top hotels, it's the kind of place that lets its setting do the talking. Simplicity here is the name of the game. And the same is said to be true of its dining options. A Tripadvisor reviewer praised Heron's, the on-site restaurant, as "one-of-a-kind, just like the hotel." Pro tip: If you can swing the slightly higher price, book one of the hotel's lake-facing rooms for the best view. But a unique aesthetic isn't the beginning and end of the Umstead. Boasting a spa, a pool, and one of the world's few dozen Forbes five-star restaurants, it's lacking in none of the creature comforts you'd expect at a posh hotel. Just be sure you reserve your table far in advance.
Sanderling Resort
If out-of-staters know one North Carolina destination by name, it's likely the Outer Banks. So, it's no surprise that the state's best-known coastal haunt is replete with excellent hotels, and perhaps none are better-loved than this breezy beach resort situated on 12 acres of prime Outer Banks real estate. Located in the delightfully-named town of Duck, it is, in the words of one TripAdvisor reviewer, "elegant and relaxing at the same time." And guests in search of private beaches, windblown dunes, or an unbeatable backdrop for a photoshoot will no doubt be pleased with their selection.
Though the property is sprawling, reviewers consistently enjoy the proximity of the guest rooms to the beach. At the very least, you'll get a stunning sunset view over the Atlantic Ocean, and the sea and sand will never be far away. Neither will the expansive swimming pool. Inside, expect comfortable but unfussy beach-chic interiors. What's more, the Sanderling Resort is an oasis for those who worry that traveling with a pet might mean sacrificing comfort and style. Many of its happiest reviewers noted the resort's willingness to accommodate their dogs. As one satisfied dog parent on Tripadvisor put it, "everyone [at the hotel] loves them" (as they should!), "and they can be with you at the beach at any time as long as they are well behaved."
Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club
A university campus is hardly the place you'd expect to find an upper-crust golf hotel. That Durham's world-famous Duke University hides one such spot on its extensive grounds goes to show that anything truly goes. And for those seeking a pleasant golfing trip without quite the same rarefied air you'll find at Pinecrest, Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club is precisely the ticket.
Taking inspiration from the English manors where golf was first practiced, the grounds — and, of course, the top-notch 18-hole golf course (you may want to pick up some essential golf gear first) — are what stand out to many at this most prestigious of Duke University's three on-campus hotels. Staff take pains to preserve its old-fashioned feel, from the elegant historical decor to the genteel good humor of the staff. Dinner at the Fairview Dining Room exemplifies this, with locally-sourced meals a highlight of any stay; one repeat guest on Tripadvisor notes that "the creme brûlée [is] worthy of mentioning." (A bonus: you're not far from the quirky but fun Duke Lemur Center.)
But it isn't only the culinary and aesthetic appeal of this hotel that satisfies customers. Reviewers are quick to praise the warmth and capability of the staff, especially in recent months, while the hotel has been undergoing renovations. A guest writing on Tripadvisor praised the staff as "top-notch in customer service" despite the construction. One can only imagine that the post-renovation experience will be even more seamless (as of this writing, the completion date is scheduled for November 28, 2025).
Methodology
Guest reviews are the make-or-break criteria when it comes to the hotels selected for this list. Only hotels with top reviews on guest-rating platforms like Google, Tripadvisor, and Expedia were considered. Hotels in consideration had average guest reviews between four and five stars (the higher the better) and were routinely praised for the quality of their properties, amenities, service, and location. And since there were dozens of those, further criteria were later used to narrow down the selection. Perhaps the most important of those criteria was variety.
North Carolina is a state of diverse landscapes, and in order to accurately represent the best hotels it has to offer, we emphasized that diversity in our selections. Mountains, forest, coastline, city center — we tried to feature a little bit of everything, while also highlighting hotels of different sizes with different accommodation styles. In doing so, we hoped to create a list that offers something appealing to every kind of traveler. And not just any well-rated hotel would do: each hotel on this list had to offer something truly unique. A one-of-a-kind location, stellar architecture, a fascinating history, an amenity found nowhere else — anything goes, as long as it stands out. There were simply too many "nice" hotels to include any that didn't grab our attention!
Whether it's known for its luxury hotel scene or not, North Carolina is rich in worthwhile places to stay. Golf or beachcombing, boating or a day at the spa — these 10 hotels have you covered. So, while it's impossible to include every spectacular North Carolina hotel on a single list, these stays promise the best of the best.