This Seattle Port's Free Luggage Service Is A Game-Changer That Makes Cruise Disembarking A Breeze

The beginning of a cruise vacation is like watching a herd of cattle squeeze into security lines to embark. Everyone rushes out of the parking lot with their rolling luggage in hand. Then, the staff collect it, throw it on a rolling cart (as shown above), and drop it off in front of your room. It's organized chaos, to say the least, and the way out is similar to the way in, except it's all self-handled. However, with Royal Caribbean — a cruise line of many record-breaking "firsts," such as Icon of the Seas — you can eliminate that very last step to make your disembarkation feel as luxurious as the sailing by using their luggage valet service. With this service, the staff will take your luggage for you and transport it directly to your flight. So, not only do you save time onboard, but you also save time at the airport, where the experience has been getting consistently worse for many.

Of course, with anything, there are caveats to the rule. While Royal Caribbean has sailings out of multiple ports, this service is only available for any trip that ends in Seattle. Additionally, the guests' flight and all connections must be with the following airlines out of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines (domestic flights only), JetBlue, Southwest Airlines (with the latest flight departing at 6 p.m.), and United Airlines. Finally, your sailing must be seven-nights or longer to qualify, and your flight must depart the same day you arrive at the port.