Hotel Tip: The Free Item That Can Save You From A Wardrobe Malfunction
Many of us have been there — you're getting ready for dinner or headed to a meeting on a business trip when your shirt button pops off or your skirt hem starts unraveling. It's too late to buy a new outfit, you didn't bring a backup, and you don't want to taxi all the way to the convenience store for a needle and thread. But, don't panic — chances are, if you're staying in a hotel, the front desk probably has a free mini sewing kit on hand to solve the issue.
You probably had no idea you could ask the hotel for freebies like a sewing kit, but most hotels — especially chains and mid-range or higher properties — keep a range of supplies like this on hand for guests. Some kits even include tiny scissors, thread in multiple colors, a needle, and a couple of buttons — more than enough to patch up a cuff or secure a hem before heading out. In fact, even if you don't need one, it wouldn't hurt to snag one when checking in, just in case. These kinds of freebies are usually fine to take with you. Who among us hasn't "stocked up" on travel-sized shampoos and conditioners at the hotel? (Well, at least we did before the massive dispensers attached to the walls became a thing.)
Perks like this can be a lifesaver when you're halfway through a trip and your only pair of dress pants needs some TLC. Hotel chains often keep other items you may have forgotten while packing, too — like toothbrushes and toothpaste, nail files, makeup wipes, razors, and more. And if it's not a freebie, you might even find a hotel "pantry" in the lobby with travel-sized versions of everything you need, from deodorant to hairspray to over-the-counter medications.
Travel fixes that will handle most wardrobe malfunctions
For delicate fabrics, a dab of clear nail polish can stop a run in tights or a fraying thread before it gets worse. And if you're short on time, a safety pin or paper clip can be a quick fix for a missing button. In fact, you might want to keep those in your toiletry bag all the time, as they can be useful for plenty of other situations, like removing a random splinter or inserting a local SIM card to keep your phone connected when traveling (some countries are still lagging on eSIMs).
Another issue for travelers is wrinkled clothes. If possible, opt for wrinkle-free fabrics to avoid this altogether. However, if you run into the dreaded wrinkled shirt or slacks, many hotel rooms include an iron — and most typically have a steam setting. If you travel frequently, you may want to invest in a portable option, like this travel steamer from Niasso. Another hack is to hang the garment in the bathroom and use the hot shower to loosen up those creases. Carry wrinkle-release spray (Downy makes travel-sized versions) for an extra boost.
There's actually a list of unconventional requests that hotels often grant. For example, if your wardrobe malfunction requires clean clothes rather than a sewing kit, ask the front desk if they offer laundry services; some hotels have dry cleaning as well. Whether you're in a budget hotel without premium services, they might have a laundry room available for guests. In that case, the lobby pantry often sells single-serving detergents. Whether you're headed to a work event or down to your last garment, don't overlook asking the hotel front desk or even your Airbnb host to see how they might be able to help.