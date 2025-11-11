Hotel Tip: The Free Item That Can Save You From A Wardrobe Malfunction

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of us have been there — you're getting ready for dinner or headed to a meeting on a business trip when your shirt button pops off or your skirt hem starts unraveling. It's too late to buy a new outfit, you didn't bring a backup, and you don't want to taxi all the way to the convenience store for a needle and thread. But, don't panic — chances are, if you're staying in a hotel, the front desk probably has a free mini sewing kit on hand to solve the issue.

You probably had no idea you could ask the hotel for freebies like a sewing kit, but most hotels — especially chains and mid-range or higher properties — keep a range of supplies like this on hand for guests. Some kits even include tiny scissors, thread in multiple colors, a needle, and a couple of buttons — more than enough to patch up a cuff or secure a hem before heading out. In fact, even if you don't need one, it wouldn't hurt to snag one when checking in, just in case. These kinds of freebies are usually fine to take with you. Who among us hasn't "stocked up" on travel-sized shampoos and conditioners at the hotel? (Well, at least we did before the massive dispensers attached to the walls became a thing.)

Perks like this can be a lifesaver when you're halfway through a trip and your only pair of dress pants needs some TLC. Hotel chains often keep other items you may have forgotten while packing, too — like toothbrushes and toothpaste, nail files, makeup wipes, razors, and more. And if it's not a freebie, you might even find a hotel "pantry" in the lobby with travel-sized versions of everything you need, from deodorant to hairspray to over-the-counter medications.