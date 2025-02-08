Unconventional Requests That Hotels Often Grant (If You Ask Nicely)

Many travelers assume that they're completely stuck with the room they booked at a hotel and there is no way to change that unless they're willing to cough up more money. You may be excited to discover that it is absolutely possible for hotel staff to give guests a free room upgrade at their will when it's possible. One former hotel employee shared in r/TravelHacks "I worked at a hotel for a few years. If you ask nicely I'd upgrade you if I could. I loved giving people extra stuff." An upgrade could mean that you're given a bigger space, a room on a higher level, a larger bed, or a space with a prettier view.

Apparently, arriving later in the evening is the best time to check in to a hotel to get a room upgrade. You have an even better shot of success when you're staying at a hotel during a low season. If you're there for a special occasion, such as an anniversary, it's a good idea to let them know that as well.

Asking for an upgrade on a whim might feel a bit awkward at first, but the worst thing that could happen is that they tell you no. One thing to keep in mind is that it is not always possible for hotel staff to provide a free room upgrade. For this reason, it is best to just respect their answer if it turns out that they can't do it.