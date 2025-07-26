The Easiest Way To Keep Your Phone Connected When Traveling To Other Countries

Using an eSIM can actually help protect your data if you use it to go online while traveling, rather than logging in to airport Wi-Fi or public Wi-Fi, which can compromise your online security. Before setting it up, make sure your phone isn't locked into one provider. If it is, you can call your provider to find out its terms to unlock it for you. (You'll have to do this before using an eSIM.) To activate it, you may be asked to download the eSIM company's app, go through its website, or scan a QR code. You'll likely have the option to choose between a global, regional, or country-specific plan. There will be instructions on how to activate the SIM and switch between providers and, if you like, phone numbers.

Before you decide how much data to get, you may want to look at how much you use in your everyday life. Then, consider how you plan to use your device on vacation. Video streaming can eat up a lot, for instance, but if you're just using data while you're away to check in with people at home or to double-check your restaurant reservations, you may not need much. However, you can always add data while you're away. You don't have to worry about taking a physical card in and out or losing it while traveling. If you decide to skip the eSIM and purchase a physical SIM card, make sure you read travel pro Rick Steves' advice first. Finally, once you're connected, make sure you don't post vacation photos while you're actually out of the country for your own safety.