5 Affordable Island Vacation Destinations That Aren't In The Caribbean

Island getaways have a reputation for being indulgent. Often associated with private villas, all-inclusive stays, and niche flight routes on small aircraft, there are valid reasons people expect an island vacation to come in above budget. That said, thanks to a favorable exchange rate and close proximity to the continental U.S., the Caribbean has long been praised for its affordability. For reference, five of the 13 cheapest islands on Travel+Leisure's global list are in the Caribbean. But those willing to venture further afield can find equally stunning island destinations without the premium price.

One of the main factors driving up the cost of an island vacation is accommodation. By nature, islands are small and often have fewer lodging options. High demand fuels price hikes, leaving a few available properties to operate with little competition. But it doesn't have to be that way. If you're open to being flexible with dates, booking far in advance, traveling longer distances, and staying slightly off the beaten path, there are plenty of islands suitable for budget-friendly trips. Plus, one of the best things about island life is that nature is free. Aside from the occasional umbrella rental, relaxing on the sand shouldn't cost you a penny.

To create this list, we factored in everyday expenses, including accommodation, food, and transportation. This information was gathered from a range of online sources like Booking.com, Travel+Leisure, and Worldpackers, as well as personal experience from our own travels. We also tried to recommend islands across a range of different regions and continents. Of course, the price of an island vacation all depends on the time of year you visit and where you're traveling from. To keep things simple, we chose to leave out international flights and focus more on expenses on each island.