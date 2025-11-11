5 Affordable Island Vacation Destinations That Aren't In The Caribbean
Island getaways have a reputation for being indulgent. Often associated with private villas, all-inclusive stays, and niche flight routes on small aircraft, there are valid reasons people expect an island vacation to come in above budget. That said, thanks to a favorable exchange rate and close proximity to the continental U.S., the Caribbean has long been praised for its affordability. For reference, five of the 13 cheapest islands on Travel+Leisure's global list are in the Caribbean. But those willing to venture further afield can find equally stunning island destinations without the premium price.
One of the main factors driving up the cost of an island vacation is accommodation. By nature, islands are small and often have fewer lodging options. High demand fuels price hikes, leaving a few available properties to operate with little competition. But it doesn't have to be that way. If you're open to being flexible with dates, booking far in advance, traveling longer distances, and staying slightly off the beaten path, there are plenty of islands suitable for budget-friendly trips. Plus, one of the best things about island life is that nature is free. Aside from the occasional umbrella rental, relaxing on the sand shouldn't cost you a penny.
To create this list, we factored in everyday expenses, including accommodation, food, and transportation. This information was gathered from a range of online sources like Booking.com, Travel+Leisure, and Worldpackers, as well as personal experience from our own travels. We also tried to recommend islands across a range of different regions and continents. Of course, the price of an island vacation all depends on the time of year you visit and where you're traveling from. To keep things simple, we chose to leave out international flights and focus more on expenses on each island.
Zanzibar, Tanzania
Africa is often brushed aside in favor of other tropical destinations in the Caribbean and Southeast Asia — purely because it can be pricey to get to. But the continent is blessed with some of the most peaceful, untouched, and untouristy islands, such as the Seychelles, Mozambique's Bazaruto, and even entire island countries like Madagascar. Zanzibar is among the best. Located just off Tanzania's east coast, this archipelago comprises more than 50 tropical islands and islets. The cheapest times to visit are between mid-April and mid-June, and mid-October to mid-December.
When people talk about Zanzibar, they're usually referring to Unguja, the largest and most touristic island in the archipelago. But there are other islands worth checking out, including Prison Island, Mafia Island, Chumbe Island, and a secret, uncrowded island called Pemba. Other than pristine beaches and warm water, this African gem is known for Stone Town, a historic coastal city that played a central role in the Indian Ocean slave trade during the 18th and early 19th centuries.Now, it's a symbol of the abolition of slavery.
Accommodation is relatively affordable, even for beachfront properties. A four-star boutique hotel right in the heart of Stone Town might cost about $50 per night for two guests. For a super budget option, a bed at Lost & Found Hostel costs as little as $11 per night per guest. Transport from one end of the island to the other can get pricey in a taxi, but is affordable if you take advantage of the Zanzibus, which shuttles tourists between Stone Town, Paje, and Nungwi (two other major hubs) for between $5 and $8 per ride. All in all, a South African travel agency recommends you budget between $150 and $175 per day, including all flights, accommodation, and food.
Malta, Europe
If any continent is notorious for its pricey islands, it would be Europe. After all, this powerhouse is home to some of the world's most popular islands, including Greece's Santorini, Spain's Ibiza, and Italy's Sicily. In fact, Malta ranked as the second-busiest island in Europe in 2025, with 3.6 million tourists vacationing there in 2024. That said, outside of peak summer season, there are ways to visit this European gem without overshooting your budget.
This island country is known for its incredible landscape and rich history. Sitting just between Sicily and Africa's northern coastline, Malta was part of the Ottoman, French, and British empires until it gained independence in 1964. Valletta is the capital city and main starting point for most travelers. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was even named the European Capital of Culture in 2018. The nation also houses some smaller islands like Gozo and Comino, both with beautiful beaches and turquoise water.
A cost analysis undertaken by Budget Your Trip reveals that the average traveler spends around $160 per day in Malta, compared to $316 per day in Mykonos. While it might not be considered cheap compared to the Caribbean, Malta has a fair share of hostels across St. Julian's, Valletta, Sliema, and Gozo that make it one of the most affordable islands to visit in the Mediterranean. You could pay as little as $11 per night for a bed in a shared dorm at Granny's Inn Hostel in Sliema. With hotels averaging $150 per night, accommodation is the biggest expense here, with a typical visitor spending around $62 on food and $27 on local transportation each day. Budget airlines like Ryanair and EasyJet, which operate from major European cities, help keep travel costs to the island low.
Koh Tao, Thailand
Thailand has no shortage of beautiful islands. Conveniently for the budget traveler, most of them are super affordable, too. Koh Tao has recently taken over the ranks of the idyllic Koh Phi Phi — now almost totally ruined by overtourism – as one of Thailand's best islands. It's particularly well-known for its world-class diving and snorkeling conditions, with the island surrounded by a handful of coral reefs. In fact, Koh Tao itself translates to "Turtle Island," named for the thriving turtle population that calls these coral reefs home. Travelers often visit to get PADI Open Water Diving certified, for a much lower price than what it might cost in the West. In fact, it's known for being one of the cheapest places in the world to get your diving certificate, costing as little as $250 and up to $370.
Even as one of the smaller Thai islands, Koh Tao has a lot to do that doesn't require entrance fees or tour tickets. Let's start with the beaches: from Ao Tanot Bay to Sai Nuan Beach and Aow Leuk Beach, there are a bunch to choose from. Ironically, there is a beach named Freedom Beach, but this one costs about $3 to enter.
For a taste of Thai cabaret, The Queen's Cabaret in the central Sairee hosts a show every evening. Entrance costs around $5 per person, with a free drink on arrival. Food in general is very affordable. Budget Your Trip estimates that visitors spend around $18 per day on meals (and that includes drinks). With accommodation, transport on the island, and food included, a typical day might set you back just $49 on this gorgeous tropical island.
Bali, Indonesia
Having visited Bali regularly since the early 2010s, it pains me to advertise this already overcrowded island. But the facts remain — Bali is one of the world's most affordable island destinations. This paradisiacal island didn't become one of the most popular tourist destinations by chance. From the rice paddies and Hindu temples in Ubud to the towering cliffs and perfectly running waves of Uluwatu to the black-sand volcanic beaches around Keramas, it's absolutely brimming with natural beauty. The island has a strong health-food focus, with plenty of fresh, organic, and plant-based meal options that cost a fraction of what you might expect to pay in the West. It's no wonder the island is a hotspot for yoga retreats (many of which won't break the bank, either).
Now, there are a few nearby Indonesian islands that are just as (if not more) affordable than Bali. Take Lombok, for example. It's a much more authentic alternative, with a slower pace of life and more affordable accommodation. That said, it doesn't have the same nightlife buzz as Bali. What makes Bali so affordable is its accessibility. With an international airport right in the heart of the island, Bali's capital of Denpasar directly connects with more than 59 destinations across 17 countries in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.
Another factor that makes it so affordable is that it's got countless options for accommodation. Hostelworld advertises 342 hostels across Canggu, Ubud, Uluwatu, Nusa Penida, and Kuta. And that's not considering the thousands of budget-friendly homestays and villa rentals available on sites like Booking.com and Villa Bali. The options really are endless. Based on rates from over 3,000 hotels, a room in a midrange hotel costs $80, while a budget hotel averages around $19 per night.
Isle of Skye, Scotland
When you imagine a European island, the image of clear blue Mediterranean and Aegean landscapes pops to mind. But these places, with their popularity and easy accessibility from major European cities, are often overcrowded and, in turn, overpriced. For a European island experience without the high price tag, head north of the Mediterranean to Scotland's Isle of Skye, famed for its rugged landscapes.
This island isn't your typical beach destination. It's a dramatic natural terrain scattered with historic castles, lighthouses, and hot springs. Some of the top free things to do on the island include hiking to the incredible Old Man of Storr pinnacle, and searching for waterfalls like Fairy Pools, Bride's Veil Falls, and Lealt Falls. The Fairy Pools are the most famous, with blue water that you can even swim in. While most sites are free to enter, parking isn't. Parking at Old Man of Storr costs $3 for 3 hours – more than enough time for the hike.
It's recommended to rent a car to explore the island, which has very limited public transport. Cars can be rented in Inverness, the closest city to the island, which is home to all the major car rental agencies like Avis, Budget, and Sixt. With the correct documentation, you can get a 'Mini Car' and travel to the island within two and a half hours, crossing the Skye Bridge to access the island. Budget around $73 for meals and pints each day. As for spending the night, you could book a comfortable hotel with breakfast for around $136 per night for two guests. Accommodation is relatively limited since the island itself is pretty remote. So, make sure to book well in advance.