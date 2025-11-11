Between LA And Yosemite Is California's Eccentric Roadside Attraction Called 'A Mini Knott's Berry Farm'

Almost exactly halfway between Los Angeles and some of the world's most iconic natural wonders in Yosemite National Park is an eccentric roadside attraction that offers fun for the whole family. Opened in 1976, Bravo Farms is a jack-of-all-trades stop: a fudge and cheese factory, old-timey shop (or "shoppe") with antique items and souvenirs, treehouse, petting zoo, and barbecue restaurant all converge in this location that co-owner Halim Azar calls a "mini Knott's Berry Farm" (via ABC10). There's something for everyone at Bravo Farms, which makes it a great place to stop if you're making the drive from LA to Yosemite.

Bravo Farms is in Traver just off of the historic Highway 99, often called California's "Main Street," that traverses nearly all of the Central Valley, operating as a main artery to move produce, livestock, and dairy around the state. Highway 99 was one of the first to be approved in California in 1910, and it was finished in 1920.

In some ways, taking this route instead of the more efficient I-5 takes you through California's history, as you pass through the Central Valley, which isn't just the heart of the state's agriculture, but of the country's too. The Central Valley — once submerged by an inland sea — was drained and irrigated to become a vast farmland that now produces nearly 25% of food in the United States on just 1% of its farmland. Drive along Highway 99 and you'll find a patchwork of orchards, farms, and dairies, which are all reflected in different ways at Bravo Farms.