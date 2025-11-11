Between LA And Yosemite Is California's Eccentric Roadside Attraction Called 'A Mini Knott's Berry Farm'
Almost exactly halfway between Los Angeles and some of the world's most iconic natural wonders in Yosemite National Park is an eccentric roadside attraction that offers fun for the whole family. Opened in 1976, Bravo Farms is a jack-of-all-trades stop: a fudge and cheese factory, old-timey shop (or "shoppe") with antique items and souvenirs, treehouse, petting zoo, and barbecue restaurant all converge in this location that co-owner Halim Azar calls a "mini Knott's Berry Farm" (via ABC10). There's something for everyone at Bravo Farms, which makes it a great place to stop if you're making the drive from LA to Yosemite.
Bravo Farms is in Traver just off of the historic Highway 99, often called California's "Main Street," that traverses nearly all of the Central Valley, operating as a main artery to move produce, livestock, and dairy around the state. Highway 99 was one of the first to be approved in California in 1910, and it was finished in 1920.
In some ways, taking this route instead of the more efficient I-5 takes you through California's history, as you pass through the Central Valley, which isn't just the heart of the state's agriculture, but of the country's too. The Central Valley — once submerged by an inland sea — was drained and irrigated to become a vast farmland that now produces nearly 25% of food in the United States on just 1% of its farmland. Drive along Highway 99 and you'll find a patchwork of orchards, farms, and dairies, which are all reflected in different ways at Bravo Farms.
What you'll find at Bravo Farms
You can take your pick of activities at Bravo Farms, whose main attraction is its seven-story treehouse that's great for kids (but a bit tight for adults). This wooden structure harkens back to a different time of imagination and secret games, as kids can find tons to explore in its different levels, which are decorated with vintage signs and objects. There's also a petting zoo with goats and llamas, as well as a shooting range carnival-style game, and a place to try your hand at mining gold.
Kids and adults alike can enjoy the sights and flavors at the cheese and fudge factory, while the "shoppe" has a wide array of antiques and souvenirs. In other words, Bravo Farms has basically distilled all that's part of California's identity and history — agriculture, livestock, gold, make-believe, and fun — and put it all into one place. It's no wonder then that many make the detour to Bravo Farms.
One TripAdvisor user said that although her family hates roadside stops, they went to Bravo Farms based on a recommendation, which wound up being a "great family stop" since the kids of all ages "had a blast whether it was exploring the treehouse, going down the numerous slides, the petting zoo, or the old buzzard inside." Another left a 5-star TripAdvisor review, saying that it's a "highway classic...must stop and see" and the "cheese curds at the restaurant are worth stopping alone." Other reviewers note the reasonable prices, making this a good option for a budget-friendly vacation in California.