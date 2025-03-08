The Most Budget-Friendly California Vacation Destinations, According To Research
With sunny beaches, deserts, mountains, and vineyards, California has it all. However, that wealth of natural beauty has helped make it one of the most expensive states to live in and visit. Fortunately, you can still find affordable vacation-worthy gems dotted around the nearly 900-mile-long stretch of land on the West Coast, especially if you travel during the shoulder seasons.
To help you plan your next California getaway, we've put together a list of the state's most wallet-friendly destinations by drawing on a combination of personal experience and research. However, just because these spots won't burn through your budget as quickly doesn't make them second rate. Each one showcases the flora, fauna, and diversity of the Golden State, including beach getaways, wine country visits, and mountain escapes. You'll find not only frugal-minded lodgings and eateries but also free or cheap activities in the area.
Redding
This northern California town is a great destination for outdoor exploration and it's also budget-friendly. For one thing, Redding is actually called the Trails Capital of California, and a lot of the trails are free to access for hiking or biking. There are numerous national parks and recreation areas nearby, including California's most underrated national park, Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, Lava Beds National Monument, and more. While the individual entrance fees aren't that expensive, if you're spending more than just a couple of days here it makes sense to just get the $55 annual pass to visit them all.
Redding's Hilltop Drive is lined with budget chain hotels like Best Western and Holiday Inn. You can find affordable eats around town like the classic diner Trendy's Restaurant. Damburger's burgers are already budget-friendly and they're an even better deal when you get one of the lunch specials. Cinders Wood Fired Pizza is located right next to Taste & See Creamery in downtown Redding, making this the perfect family outing.
For those who don't feel like being active with hiking and kayaking, tour the murals around downtown or visit the art galleries for a dose of culture. Take a walk through the McConnell Arboretum & Botanical Gardens which is technically free to visit (though there's a $5 suggested donation) or check out the Sundial Bridge, designed by famous architect Santiago Calatrava.
Death Valley
Death Valley is a geologically unique place: it's the lowest and driest national park in the United States. This special national park also happens to be one of the most affordable destinations in California. The national park is actually around 3.4 million acres in size. While lodging at The Oasis at Death Valley can get on the pricier side, there are affordable options like Panamint Springs Resort or Death Valley Inn.
Death Valley can also be one of the hottest places in the country when summer hits. Although the heat can make Death Valley a national park you may want to avoid visiting in the summer, you can also get better deals on lodgings around that time. Just be sure to not stay in the heat for long periods.
The entrance fee to the national park is $30 per car but it's good for a week. Once inside the park, there's no additional fee to visit the sights, and there sure are plenty of them. Some of the park's notable sights are Zabriskie Point, the colorful Artists Palette, and of course the lowest point in North America, Badwater Basin. The ghost town Rhyolite is also fun to explore and there's an open-air museum nearby that's also free to visit. There's certainly enough in Death Valley to spend at least a couple of days. Since food has to be transported a long distance to Death Valley, food prices in the park are higher than back home, but there are still reasonably priced options.
Santa Maria
For a California wine country getaway that won't break the bank, head to Santa Maria on the Central Coast. The wineries in California's Santa Maria Valley can be just as good as the famous Napa Valley or Sonoma, but they offer tastings at a more affordable price. For example, you can do the estate tasting at Cambria Estate Winery for $25 while at Cottonwood Canyon Winery, a tasting of six wines is $29.
There are plenty of free or cheap things to do in the area in between the wine tastings. Head to the Luffa Farm in nearby Nipomo for a free farm tour. Oso Flaco Lake Trail is an easy, 1.7-mile trail (there's a $5 parking fee) while Los Flores Ranch Park has miles of hiking and mountain biking trails (the park costs $3 per day for adults and is free for children under 18). From March to October, the city holds Downtown Fridays with free concerts in the park, food trucks, and crafts vendors. Of course, this destination is also the home of California's Santa Maria-style barbecue so be sure to try some tri-tip. There's a mix of boutique and chain hotels in Santa Maria, which works for a range of budgets including a few motels that are under $100 a night.
Joshua Tree
Joshua Tree National Park is one of Southern California's favorite desert destinations to experience the wilderness and stargaze at night. The entrance fee to the national park is $30 per car or $15 for pedestrians and it's valid for seven days. Most visitors come to the park to go rock climbing or hike the many trails here. For example, you can go hiking to one of the world's best sunset-viewing spots.
Outside of the park, visitors have a number of free things to see. Art lovers can check out Noah Purifoy Desert Art Museum for free or explore Simi Dabah's large steel sculptures. Go take photos of the Instagrammable art installation by artist Daniel Popper, Transmission. The quirky, one-of-a-kind Crochet Museum is worth a quick stop too. You can also walk around the Western movie set Pioneertown then grab some tacos from nearby Red Dog Saloon.
While there are a number of high-end vacation rentals around Joshua Tree, there are plenty of affordable accommodations as well. Plus, there are nine campgrounds inside the national park where you can camp for a $20-35 fee. Dining-wise, there are a number of fast-casual spots around Joshua Tree, in keeping with the vibe of the area.
Sacramento
Sacramento is the California state capital, but it's a rather underrated vacation destination. Fortunately, that means it remains quite affordable to visit while offering plenty to do. There are quite a few chain hotels in Sacramento that offer weekend stays for less than $150 a night.
There are a number of free or cheap activities in Sacramento. History lovers can visit the Capitol, join a free tour, and explore the architecture and grounds. Check out the Gold Rush-era buildings of the Old Sacramento Waterfront. Another fun museum to visit is the California State Railroad Museum with different scale models on display. The railroad museum costs $12 for adults. From May to October, there's a free art walk on the second Saturday of every month complete with live music and discounted food and drink specials.
Sacramento's dining scene has also grown significantly in the past few years propelled by the city's diverse population. While there are fine dining restaurants, there are many more casual establishments that are budget-friendly. Be sure to stop by Rick's Dessert Diner which stays open until midnight and offers dozens of different desserts. Drinking is also still affordable here. Local favorites like The Butterscotch Den offer craft cocktails for around $12, which is much cheaper than cocktail prices in cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco.
Mount Shasta
The city of Mount Shasta sits at the base of the eponymous mountain and offers plenty to do and see for nature lovers.
The Shasta Cascade region is known as the 'waterfall mecca' because it's home to dozens of waterfalls. You can visit around eight of them easily in just one day. There's no fee to visit many of them like McCloud Falls or Hedge Creek Falls. From sprint to fall, the hiking trails here offer beautiful views of the mountains. There are also six different lakes you can visit in the area. If you're a skier or snowboarder visiting over the winter, weekend lift tickets to Mt. Shasta Ski Park go for $109 which is much cheaper than a lot of other California ski resorts.
Some inns and lodges offer affordable pricing, especially during the shoulder season. Food and groceries in Mt. Shasta tend to be more expensive because of its remote location, but places like Yak's Shack have food options that are inexpensive and filling.
Lake Tahoe
Lake Tahoe is the largest alpine lake in North America with 75 miles of shoreline, so it has a lot to offer as a travel destination. Lake Tahoe is undoubtedly a popular winter destination with 15 ski resorts in the region, but it's beautiful year-round. In fact, the warmer seasons offer outdoor activities that are more budget-friendly.
With all that shoreline, naturally, there are a number of public beaches. Some of the popular ones have a parking fee (usually around $10) but some like North Tahoe Beach still have free parking. There are beautiful hiking trails from the short Eagle Rock Trail in North Lake Tahoe to the 165-mile Tahoe Rim Trail loop for the uber-ambitious. Getting a view of the iconic Emerald Bay is a must for first-timers. The Emerald Bay State Park charges a parking fee of $3 an hour or $10 per day, but the vista point is right by the parking lot so no hiking is required.
Because of its popularity, there are certainly some luxury resorts around Lake Tahoe, but there are numerous affordable options as well, especially in South Lake Tahoe. Plus, if you love camping, there are also some areas around Lake Tahoe where you can camp for free in the wilderness. The resorts at Lake Tahoe charge high tourist prices, but there are locals' favorites like Golden Rotisserie in Truckee that offer budget-friendly eats.
Morro Bay
Morro Bay is a small seaside town on California's Central Coast that is the perfect destination for those looking for a laid-back, scenic getaway. The town's main landmark is the Morro Rock, a volcanic plug that rises 576 feet above the water just off the coast. The rock is located by Morro Rock Beach which is popular for kayaking and surfing. Kite flying on the beach is also a popular activity in Morro Bay and you can purchase one at one of the local shops.
After a day on the beach, head over to the Morro Bay T Pier to see adorable sea otters that hang out there year-round. Drive south to Montaña de Oro State Park to hike along the bluffs and explore the tide pools. The Bluffs Trail is also a great place to catch the sunset. The Morro Bay Museum of Natural History is small but educational and fun for kids, plus it only costs $3 for adults to get in and it's free for children.
Staying in Morro Bay is also inexpensive. There are small inns and hotels around Morro Bay where rooms are available for under $150 a night on weekends, with a couple of them offering rooms below $100 a night. Waterfront dining on the cheap is also possible in Morro Bay, thanks to family-owned Hofbrau.
Eureka
Eureka is located about 100 miles south of the Oregon border and the rather remote location makes this city less visited than the major cities in California. The city has a long history as the oldest city in Humboldt County, which can be seen in the Victorian buildings that still dot the city. There are 20 buildings in Eureka that are listed in the National Register of Historic Places and it's always free to admire them from the outside.
One of the best things to do while in the area is to drive the Redwood Highway, a more than 200-mile long drive that goes past old-growth redwood forest. Eureka is a good base to do part of that drive. There's nothing quite like driving below the tallest trees on earth and there are plenty of fun stops along the way. Closer in town, relax on the sandy Samoa Beach or take a walk through Sequoia Park.
There are a number of affordable inns here and you can even stay in one of the historic Victorian homes (a pink home built in 1889 called The Pinc) for around $150 a night. Dining on a budget in Eureka is also quite easy to do. The award-winning Lost Coast Brewery is located in Eureka and has an on-site restaurant with reasonable prices.
Mendocino County
If you have a car to get around in, Mendocino Coast is a wonderful place to explore regardless of budget. The Mendocino Coast is almost 90 miles long and it's dotted with public beaches that have free parking and are uncrowded. There are unique geological features around Mendocino including the sandstone concretions on Bowling Ball Beach and a discovery trail through a pygmy forest which are both free to the public.
Beyond nature and beaches, there is plenty to do on a budget. The historic Point Arena Lighthouse and Museum cost only $5 to check out. The Triangle Tattoo & Museum is unique as one of the few tattoo museums in the world and it's free to drop in.
The lodging in Mendocino mostly consists of charming small inns, bed & breakfasts, or luxury boutique hotels, but the underrated artsy town of Fort Bragg offers some of the most budget-friendly lodgings on the coast with some motels and chain hotels. Fort Bragg is also home to the famous Glass Beach. While a lot of the glass has been picked over by irresponsible tourists, it's still worth a visit, especially since it's free. Eating seafood is a must while on the coast, and places like Noyo Fish Company thankfully still offer reasonable prices.
Oxnard
Halfway between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Oxnard offers a California beach town getaway for a fraction of the price. The best thing to do here, of course, is to pack a towel and a picnic and hit one of the beaches. There are public beaches like Hollywood Beach that have free parking nearby to boot, while others charge a small parking fee. For those who want to go on the water, kayak rentals are available at the harbor for $15 an hour.
If you're looking for something to do other than the beaches, there's a guided tour of the Victorian homes in Heritage Square for just $5, or you can walk around on your own for free. In the summer, a free concert series is held at the Channel Islands Harbor. Stroll through the Downtown Farmers Market on Thursdays or the Channel Islands Harbor Farmers Market on Sundays to see the local bounty.
Between Oxnard itself and its neighboring cities like Ventura and Camarillo, you can find inns and chain hotels that have reasonable prices. With over 40 restaurants in downtown Oxnard, there's no shortage of things to eat. Oxnard even has its own taco trail, featuring everything from birria to seafood tacos. Wash it down with a pint from one of the local breweries like Red Tandem Brewery.
Methodology
I have lived in California for 20 years and have traveled through most of the Golden State. I have personally visited all of the destinations on this list and bolstered the selection by researching lodging prices on different dates and combing through dining information. I made sure to select different types of destinations throughout the state, including the mountains, desert, beach towns, and inland cities. In addition to cheap lodging and food, the selected destinations offer a number of activities that are either free or cheap.