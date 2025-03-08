Death Valley is a geologically unique place: it's the lowest and driest national park in the United States. This special national park also happens to be one of the most affordable destinations in California. The national park is actually around 3.4 million acres in size. While lodging at The Oasis at Death Valley can get on the pricier side, there are affordable options like Panamint Springs Resort or Death Valley Inn.

Death Valley can also be one of the hottest places in the country when summer hits. Although the heat can make Death Valley a national park you may want to avoid visiting in the summer, you can also get better deals on lodgings around that time. Just be sure to not stay in the heat for long periods.

The entrance fee to the national park is $30 per car but it's good for a week. Once inside the park, there's no additional fee to visit the sights, and there sure are plenty of them. Some of the park's notable sights are Zabriskie Point, the colorful Artists Palette, and of course the lowest point in North America, Badwater Basin. The ghost town Rhyolite is also fun to explore and there's an open-air museum nearby that's also free to visit. There's certainly enough in Death Valley to spend at least a couple of days. Since food has to be transported a long distance to Death Valley, food prices in the park are higher than back home, but there are still reasonably priced options.