Between Orlando And Vero Beach Is A Florida Gem With A Drive-Thru Safari And Protected Wildlife Area

If you are looking for the best things to do around Orlando, but want nothing to do with Disney World parks, visit the amazing little community of Kenansville. It's a hidden wildlife wonderland brimming with natural wonders and spectacular animal adventures, located just 61 miles southeast of Orlando and an hour's drive from the Melbourne Orlando International Airport. There's a safari park for daring vacationers, as well as a nature preserve for a slower-paced appreciation of Florida's natural wonders. While there's not a lot of nightlife, this lovely little community has some notable attractions of its own.

Visitors can see the iconic Heartbreak Hotel, supposedly made famous by Elvis, in this old cattle town. The hotel, located at 1350 South Canoe Creek Road, has permanently closed, but the name still remains as a part of local history. The name of the town has its own interesting origins; Kenansville was named after Mary Lily Kenan, one of Henry Flagler's wives. Flagler was a crucial player in developing most of the Florida we know today, thanks to his East Coast Railway.

Kenansville is 47 miles from the quiet town of Vero Beach, an uncrowded tropical paradise. This provides easy access to resort-style recreation while avoiding crowded hotels and attractions. Visitors will find unique gems, like the Double C Bar Ranch, where you can pick blueberries on a family farm. Double C has amazing blueberry pies and delicious burgers, an absolute must-see if you're looking for lunch in the springtime. Another fun family attraction is the Partin Ranch Corn Maze, perfect for an autumn excursion. They have full-on fall decor, delicious treats, and a beautiful butterfly house for visitors to enjoy. Both of these attractions are seasonal, so check availability before making the trip.