Between Orlando And Vero Beach Is A Florida Gem With A Drive-Thru Safari And Protected Wildlife Area
If you are looking for the best things to do around Orlando, but want nothing to do with Disney World parks, visit the amazing little community of Kenansville. It's a hidden wildlife wonderland brimming with natural wonders and spectacular animal adventures, located just 61 miles southeast of Orlando and an hour's drive from the Melbourne Orlando International Airport. There's a safari park for daring vacationers, as well as a nature preserve for a slower-paced appreciation of Florida's natural wonders. While there's not a lot of nightlife, this lovely little community has some notable attractions of its own.
Visitors can see the iconic Heartbreak Hotel, supposedly made famous by Elvis, in this old cattle town. The hotel, located at 1350 South Canoe Creek Road, has permanently closed, but the name still remains as a part of local history. The name of the town has its own interesting origins; Kenansville was named after Mary Lily Kenan, one of Henry Flagler's wives. Flagler was a crucial player in developing most of the Florida we know today, thanks to his East Coast Railway.
Kenansville is 47 miles from the quiet town of Vero Beach, an uncrowded tropical paradise. This provides easy access to resort-style recreation while avoiding crowded hotels and attractions. Visitors will find unique gems, like the Double C Bar Ranch, where you can pick blueberries on a family farm. Double C has amazing blueberry pies and delicious burgers, an absolute must-see if you're looking for lunch in the springtime. Another fun family attraction is the Partin Ranch Corn Maze, perfect for an autumn excursion. They have full-on fall decor, delicious treats, and a beautiful butterfly house for visitors to enjoy. Both of these attractions are seasonal, so check availability before making the trip.
Drive through exotic wild animals at Wild Florida Adventure Park
It's not every day you get to drive through a herd of wild antelopes and giraffes in central Florida. At Wild Florida Adventure Park, located at 3301 West Cypress Road, you can go on safari any time of year. There are a variety of adventures to choose from, including airboat rides, animal encounters, a gator park, and a safari tour. Feed goats at the petting zoo, visit the gift shop for a vacation memento, or mine for gems with the kids. The park even has an aviary filled with cockatiels and other exotic birds.
If you want to go on an airboat tour, there are several options to choose from, ranging from $36 half-hour excursions to the $95 half-day all-inclusive Adventure Package. Prepare to feel the wind in your hair as you tour the wetlands in style, riding through the Florida wilderness on one of these thrilling boats. For more up-close and personal animal contact, feed a giraffe or visit Guy and Chloe, the park's resident two-toed sloths. You can spend the afternoon watching lemurs, panthers, capybaras, and bobcats. There are over 200 animals at the amazing Gator Park; birdwatchers will especially love the Hawk Swamp, where they can watch owls and other raptors in action.
The Drive-Thru Safari is your opportunity to take stunning vacation photos of zebras and giraffes from the comfort of your vehicle. See these exotic animals at your own pace, as many times as you want. The safari route averages about an hour, and you might see different animals each trip. After your safari, head over to the Chomp House Grill for a delicious pulled pork sandwich or Philly cheese steak to end the day.
See local wildlife at Three Lakes
Travelers can get acquainted with local Florida wildlife by visiting Three Lakes Wildlife Management Area, a spectacular stretch of land home to raptors, gators, wild hogs, and more. With all the songbirds and wading birds to view and photograph, keep Three Lakes in mind when touring Florida's best birdwatching destinations. The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail offers many opportunities to see native woodpeckers, egrets, herons, and sandpipers on your birdwatching adventure – just don't forget your field guides and your binoculars.
Three Lakes was once a cattle ranch, like most of Kenansville. It is now 63,000 acres of beautiful, mostly undisturbed land that you can drive or hike through in search of native wildlife. Visitors can enjoy fishing, horseback riding, and seasonal hunting opportunities in the area. There are campgrounds at Three Lakes, in case you want to enjoy an extended stay. You can also find more luxurious accommodations at the Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, around 30 minutes outside of Kenansville.
The area is named after the three lakes in its vicinity: Lake Kissimmee, Lake Jackson, and Lake Marian. The lakes feed in through the marshlands and prairies in the area to sustain the stunning ecosystem of native plants and wildlife thriving around the preserve. You'll see citrus trees, pine, ferns, and oak trees along the marshes, as well as plenty of alligators. Don't let your guard down around these parts! There are various hiking loops throughout the park, and a rustic wooden boardwalk around the Pole Cypress Ponds area. Most of the roads are paved, so biking is popular here as well. Make sure you bring plenty of sunscreen and insect repellent, especially in the summer.