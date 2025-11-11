Georgia's 'Hollywood Of The South' Is A Town Serving Iconic Filming Locations, Tours, And Themed Bites

Movie tourism is big business, with fans flocking to destinations where their favorite films and television series were filmed, often putting small towns on the map. Take the Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand, for example, which now offers the ultimate "Lord of the Rings" experience for visitors. In a small town in Georgia, just 50 minutes' drive south of Atlanta, it's not one film that is making waves, but several, and they are giving the area the nickname of "Hollywood of the South."

In 1989, the iconic film "Driving Miss Daisy" debuted, with several scenes filmed in the town of Senoia, Georgia, followed by "Fried Green Tomatoes" in 1991, which has two key settings in the town (the railroad bridge and the Threadgoode house). In 2008, the state of Georgia introduced a massive tax credit to incentivize production companies to film in Georgia — and it worked. Most notably in Senoia, the zombie series, "The Walking Dead," (which ended in 2022) based much of the show in the town. It exploded in popularity after its debut in 2010, and even inspired a "Walking Dead", zombie-themed cruise. Visitors to Senoia can book movie-themed tours, check out locations, and dine on TWD-inspired menu items.