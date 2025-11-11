Georgia's 'Hollywood Of The South' Is A Town Serving Iconic Filming Locations, Tours, And Themed Bites
Movie tourism is big business, with fans flocking to destinations where their favorite films and television series were filmed, often putting small towns on the map. Take the Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand, for example, which now offers the ultimate "Lord of the Rings" experience for visitors. In a small town in Georgia, just 50 minutes' drive south of Atlanta, it's not one film that is making waves, but several, and they are giving the area the nickname of "Hollywood of the South."
In 1989, the iconic film "Driving Miss Daisy" debuted, with several scenes filmed in the town of Senoia, Georgia, followed by "Fried Green Tomatoes" in 1991, which has two key settings in the town (the railroad bridge and the Threadgoode house). In 2008, the state of Georgia introduced a massive tax credit to incentivize production companies to film in Georgia — and it worked. Most notably in Senoia, the zombie series, "The Walking Dead," (which ended in 2022) based much of the show in the town. It exploded in popularity after its debut in 2010, and even inspired a "Walking Dead", zombie-themed cruise. Visitors to Senoia can book movie-themed tours, check out locations, and dine on TWD-inspired menu items.
Visiting Senoia, Georgia
Perhaps the best way to experience Senoia, Georgia, is on a movie-themed tour. Several companies offer different options, including the Georgia Tour Company, which offers both self-guided and guided tours. Depending on what film interests you, the tours range in length and showcase various film locations like the legendary Alexandria Safe Zone from "The Walking Dead." Both walking tours and van tours are available, depending on what you're looking for.
Of course, you can't leave the area without a few movie souvenirs, and the Woodbury Shoppe is perfect for that! The store carries official "Walking Dead" merchandise, including T-shirts, mugs, bobble heads, signs, and more. No visit to the area would be complete without a stop at Nic and Norman's, a restaurant chain serving up comfort food that was created by a filmmaker and an actor duo. You probably recognize Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in "The Walking Dead," and Greg Nicotero (the Nic of the restaurant name) is a special effects makeup artist who has worked on "The Walking Dead," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and a number of other hit films.
Planning a trip to Senoia, Georgia
If you live in a reasonable driving distance, U.S. Route 16 runs into Senoia. It's located within an hour's drive of Atlanta, so your best bet if you're coming from another state is flying into Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and renting a car. Or, the Amtrak train stops in Atlanta on the Crescent Route, which runs between New York and New Orleans. If you have some time before or after your trip, be sure to explore Atlanta's new Beltline, a network of trails, eateries, and parks that give NYC's High Line a run for its money.
There are a number of places to stay in Senoia, including several chain hotels, but, for a little taste of history, the Veranda Historic Inn is a Greek Revival mansion that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Those interested in exploring movie-themed destinations in Georgia even more can hop on the Georgia Film Trail, which also includes places like Covington and Savannah. Or, once you've had your fill of "movie stuff," in Senoia, other attractions include a historical museum and a "pick-your-own" farm for fresh berries and produce.