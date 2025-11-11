The Best Islands Where You Can See Sea Turtles (Other Than Hawaii), According To Research

Few experiences rival the magic of swimming alongside a sea turtle. These majestic creatures have been swimming the seas for 100 million years, and it's nothing short of a privilege for snorkelers and divers to be able to observe them in their natural habitat.

As migratory species, you could theoretically bump into these ancient mariners in all the oceans of the world, depending on their species. Leatherback turtles, for example, are able to withstand the cold waters of Canada and Greenland; green sea turtles can thrive in any ocean (as well as the Mediterranean and Red Sea) except for the freezing Arctic waters; and flatback sea turtles stick to the continental shelves of Australia. But what better spot to swim with sea turtles than on a sun-soaked island? While Hawaii may be the first destination that comes to mind, there are plenty of other breathtaking island destinations around the world to swim with these beautiful, laid-back creatures.

From the waters of a volcanic island in the Philippines to the breathtaking underwater tunnels and arches in the deep blue of Ecuador, these destinations elevate an island beach holiday with turtle encounters. With the help of curated travel lists, diving and snorkeling reviews, and travel websites, here are some of the beguiling island destinations for swimming with sea turtles beyond Hawaii's famous beaches.