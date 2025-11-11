Costco's Highly-Rated Compact Speaker Cooler Keeps Your Drinks Cold And Beats Wireless

Whether you're camping, spending the day at the beach, or planning a picnic, a good cooler is a must-have item for outdoor activities. One iconic brand has created a product that not only keeps your food and drinks cold but also acts as a speaker, so you can listen to good beats while you eat. Costco carries the Igloo KoolTunes Bluetooth Speaker Cooler, a fun twist on the classic Igloo Playmate cooler.

KoolTunes is a 14-quart cooler with built-in twin speakers that connect seamlessly to your phone via Bluetooth. Nice and compact, it's a good alternative to Igloo's large, high-tech coolers, which are more suitable for long camping trips. Best of all, the design carries a bit of 1980s nostalgia for anyone who ever owned a boombox and used a Playmate cooler. Combining the two items means fewer things to carry, making it incredibly convenient. And this travel cooler ensures that you'll never be without music even if you forget a portable speaker.

The cooler promises up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and can hold up to 26 cans. As of this writing, the cooler is currently retailing for $99.99 at Costco, which is a great deal compared with Igloo's direct-to-consumer web price of $139.99. While the concept of this cooler is fun, you might wonder it's just a gimmick or if it actually delivers. That's where the KoolTunes really stands out.