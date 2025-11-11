Costco's Highly-Rated Compact Speaker Cooler Keeps Your Drinks Cold And Beats Wireless
Whether you're camping, spending the day at the beach, or planning a picnic, a good cooler is a must-have item for outdoor activities. One iconic brand has created a product that not only keeps your food and drinks cold but also acts as a speaker, so you can listen to good beats while you eat. Costco carries the Igloo KoolTunes Bluetooth Speaker Cooler, a fun twist on the classic Igloo Playmate cooler.
KoolTunes is a 14-quart cooler with built-in twin speakers that connect seamlessly to your phone via Bluetooth. Nice and compact, it's a good alternative to Igloo's large, high-tech coolers, which are more suitable for long camping trips. Best of all, the design carries a bit of 1980s nostalgia for anyone who ever owned a boombox and used a Playmate cooler. Combining the two items means fewer things to carry, making it incredibly convenient. And this travel cooler ensures that you'll never be without music even if you forget a portable speaker.
The cooler promises up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and can hold up to 26 cans. As of this writing, the cooler is currently retailing for $99.99 at Costco, which is a great deal compared with Igloo's direct-to-consumer web price of $139.99. While the concept of this cooler is fun, you might wonder it's just a gimmick or if it actually delivers. That's where the KoolTunes really stands out.
Costco customers love this retro Igloo cooler with integrated speakers
Overall, Costco customers are happy with the cooler, as it has 4.7 stars based on 49 reviews. People were pleased with its performance as a speaker, but a common theme was the desire for it to be a little louder. Some reviews in other outlets note that while the speaker had good battery life and sound quality even at maximum volume, the audio was monodirectional and needed to be aimed properly, and could be drowned out by conversation in large gatherings. Costco customers largely agree, although some believe that the bass could be better.
In terms of design, while the integrated speaker doesn't take up space in the interior, it does slightly affect ice retention. The speakers' components are housed within the walls of the cooler, taking away some of the insulation. This could result in the ice melting a bit more quickly than you'd expect from an Igloo cooler. And so if you're using KoolTunes at the beach, it's probably best to find a shady spot to place it.
With the pros far outweighing the cons, this sweet retro cooler appears to be the perfect addition to anyone's outdoor gear. A reviewer on Costco summed it up beautifully, writing, "Super retro looking and it sounds great for a little speaker. Holds a charge all day and is still a full-size cooler. Totally worth it. Super fun."