Idaho's Scenic City Has Historic Charm And A Peaceful, Friendly Atmosphere Surrounded By Verdant Forests
Nestled between the forested Coeur d'Alene and Nez Perce reservations in northern Idaho lies a charming outpost just over the Washington state line with easy access to the lush woods of the Pacific Northwest. Potlatch might appear as a small dot on the map that drivers pass through on their way west, but this town of about 820 offers more than meets the eye.
Getting here from far away requires flying into Spokane International Airport, about an hour and a half away from Potlatch by car. Landing in Spokane presents a good opportunity to explore the picturesque river city and its stunning waterfalls and scenic trails before heading out to Potlatch.
Staying in Potlatch is a largely barebones experience with just one place to sleep: the Laird House Bed and Breakfast, available to book via Airbnb. For more lodging options, including chains like La Quinta and Best Western, head south about 20 minutes to the small city of Moscow, home to the University of Idaho.
Take in the historic charm of scenic Potlatch
Potlatch might be small, but it's mighty for a town of its size. Fashion and antique lovers can stop by stores like Lucky Feather Antiques, Potlatch Antiques and Second Hand Store, and Monkeyshine Apparel and Gifts for vintage gems and eclectic new creations with Idaho flair. Grab a yummy coffee and breakfast pastry at Red Fir Coffee House & Boutique or a quick pick-me-up at P.S. Espresso & More. Get a classic small-town diner experience at Codi Jo's Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill, or enjoy some dining al fresco on the side of the road at the Savory Bee.
The history lovers in your family will have a ball at the WI&M Depot, a museum dedicated to the bygone Washington, Idaho, and Montana Railway. The railroad was a critical part of the region's infrastructure with the growth of the Potlatch Lumber Company in the early 20th century. Today, the former train depot in Potlatch hosts the museum, complete with vintage train cars outside, as well as the BlackBird at the Depot shop selling vintage trinkets, local artwork, and artisanal products. History aficionados can also embark on two walking tours around town to take in the commercial district and various neighborhoods. Free tourist brochures provided by the Potlatch Historical Society and the City of Potlatch are available at City Hall and the WI&M Depot to guide you on your walk.
What's a peaceful small town without some friendly community events? If you're visiting from June through September, check out the Potlatch Farmers Market next to the WI&M Depot every Wednesday. And just because there's a chill in the air in the winter doesn't mean the festivities are done. This December, the city will hold its 30th annual Christmas parade — the perfect prelude to the holidays to get into the spirit.
Explore the lush forests of northern Idaho
If you're looking to get out in nature, Potlatch is a great jumping-off point before heading out into the wilderness, serving as a gateway to the Idaho Panhandle National Forests, consisting of the separate St. Joe National Forest, Coeur d'Alene National Forest, and Kaniksu National Forest. St. Joe National Forest is the closest to Potlatch, spanning nearly 870,000 acres about 20 minutes away from town. Pitch a tent at the riverside Laird Park Campground (nightly fees start at $12), or make a reservation for a cozy stay at the mountaintop Palouse Divide Lodge. Just make sure you stock up on snacks and water at Floyd's Harvest Foods in Potlatch before you embark on your adventure, regardless of the season. And if you're camping, as always, make sure you properly bear-proof your campsite.
On top of the national forests, you can dive into more history at Old Mission State Park, about a 90 minute drive from Potlatch through the Coeur d'Alene reservation. The park is dedicated to preserving and highlighting the oldest standing building in the state of Idaho: the Mission of the Sacred Heart, or Cataldo Mission. The mission was constructed in the mid-19th century and is a National Historic Landmark. How's that for some northern Idaho history?