Idaho's Scenic City Has Historic Charm And A Peaceful, Friendly Atmosphere Surrounded By Verdant Forests

Potlatch might be small, but it's mighty for a town of its size. Fashion and antique lovers can stop by stores like Lucky Feather Antiques, Potlatch Antiques and Second Hand Store, and Monkeyshine Apparel and Gifts for vintage gems and eclectic new creations with Idaho flair. Grab a yummy coffee and breakfast pastry at Red Fir Coffee House & Boutique or a quick pick-me-up at P.S. Espresso & More. Get a classic small-town diner experience at Codi Jo's Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill, or enjoy some dining al fresco on the side of the road at the Savory Bee.

The history lovers in your family will have a ball at the WI&M Depot, a museum dedicated to the bygone Washington, Idaho, and Montana Railway. The railroad was a critical part of the region's infrastructure with the growth of the Potlatch Lumber Company in the early 20th century. Today, the former train depot in Potlatch hosts the museum, complete with vintage train cars outside, as well as the BlackBird at the Depot shop selling vintage trinkets, local artwork, and artisanal products. History aficionados can also embark on two walking tours around town to take in the commercial district and various neighborhoods. Free tourist brochures provided by the Potlatch Historical Society and the City of Potlatch are available at City Hall and the WI&M Depot to guide you on your walk.

What's a peaceful small town without some friendly community events? If you're visiting from June through September, check out the Potlatch Farmers Market next to the WI&M Depot every Wednesday. And just because there's a chill in the air in the winter doesn't mean the festivities are done. This December, the city will hold its 30th annual Christmas parade — the perfect prelude to the holidays to get into the spirit.