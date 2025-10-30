The 'River City' Fuses Washington Waterfalls, Scenic Trails, And One Of America's Most Iconic Urban Parks

Spokane, Washington's second-largest city, is one of the most underrated cities across America. Travelers tend to overlook it on their way to the state's more famous city, Seattle. However, Spokane, known as the "River City," has just as many (albeit different) charms. From waterfalls in the middle of the city, to a well-preserved historic center, to world-class parks, to year-round recreational opportunities, Spokane shines. Given the fact that it has its own airport, Spokane International Airport (GEG), it's easy to visit. Or you could fly into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, an easy four-hour drive.

Spokane is named after the local Spokane tribe, whose name means "Children of the Sun," appropriate for a tribe that has inhabited the sunniest part of Washington for generations. Spokane gets its nickname, River City, from the Spokane River, which winds its way right through the city center and features Spokane Falls, the largest urban waterfall in the country. The local Spokane Tribe, who named the falls "Stluputqu," or "swift water," used to gather here annually for sacred festivals. Later, the falls were harnessed for hydroelectric power. In 1974, the area around the falls was revitalized for the upcoming World Fair.

The falls can be viewed from all over Spokane. You can get a great view from the two pedestrian suspension bridges that cross over the upper and lower falls. A Place of Truths is the newest viewing point for the falls, built by the local Colville tribes to honor Spokane's long indigenous heritage. Huntington Park is one of the most spectacular viewing points, with paths that take you right to the base. Or you could head to the Monroe Street Bridge and visit the "viewing nest" under the bridge. From there, you can hop on the Centennial Trail, which goes clear to Idaho.