Discover Local Idaho Flair At This Eclectic Shop With Vintage Gems And Bold New Creations
If you're looking for a stateside vacation spot, you may turn to the regular suspects like New York City or San Francisco. However, if you haven't considered a stop in Boise, Idaho, you may want to think again. Boise is now considered a top foodie destination, and it's a wildly underrated spot for fall foliage. If you're looking for some outdoor activities, the sweeping views at the Black Cliffs can't be beat. While you're visiting this vibrant city, there is a store that fans of pop culture can't miss. In Downtown Boise, Re-POP Gifts is the spot to embrace your geekdom, favorite fandom, or cultural obsession.
The store was opened in 2015 by pop culture fans Millie and Barry Hilgert and features the work of lots of local and regional artists whose creations celebrate fandoms old and new, as well as licensed products. Not only does this two-floor store sell everything a fan needs to show love for their favorite franchise, but it's full of recreated props from famous film and TV series, many made by Barry himself.
The fandoms the shop features include "The Lord of the Rings," "Harry Potter," "Doctor Who," the anime of Studio Ghibli, "Star Trek," "Star Wars," and "My Hero Academia." Yelp reviewer Caletta G. proclaimed, "This is by far the coolest store in downtown Boise. Stepping in the door will put a smile on your face. There are sooooo many amazing and wonderful pop culture and fandom-related treasures to be had, and you'll enjoy taking your time soaking in the wide variety of delightful items."
A visit to Re-POP Gifts in Boise, Idaho
Re-POP Gifts isn't just a store you shop in. The replicas are pretty spectacular and give you some great social media photo opportunities. You can pose with and take pics of a replica of Captain Kirk's command chair from "Star Trek," complete with sound effects. You'll also find the Byers' living room from the Netflix series "Stranger Things" with the iconic couch and letters on the walls. The 11th Doctor's TARDIS from "Doctor Who" is there, as is Platform 9 3/4 from the "Harry Potter" series. You can take pics with Jack Skellington dressed as Santa Claus with his trusty and ghostly pal Zero, as well as Idaho's only Zoltar fortune-telling machine. There is the door to Bilbo Baggins' hobbit hole, the doors from the BBC series "Sherlock" and the NBC series "Friends," and even ET on a bicycle. Notably, the book spine staircase to the second floor has famous geeky book titles on each step.
Re-POP has street parking and is wheelchair accessible. You can even do some shopping on the store's website if you can't get there in person. That said, not everything can be shipped, like posters, cookie jars, and drinks, but it will say "local Boise pickup" on the item in question if that's the case. Re-POP also has store events, including Towel Day on May 25, something fans of the Douglas Adams book "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" will recognize, and it offers birthday discount days. If you happen to be a local artist who creates pop culture items, you can even apply to have your work placed in the store.