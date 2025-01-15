Discover Local Idaho Flair At This Eclectic Shop With Vintage Gems And Bold New Creations

If you're looking for a stateside vacation spot, you may turn to the regular suspects like New York City or San Francisco. However, if you haven't considered a stop in Boise, Idaho, you may want to think again. Boise is now considered a top foodie destination, and it's a wildly underrated spot for fall foliage. If you're looking for some outdoor activities, the sweeping views at the Black Cliffs can't be beat. While you're visiting this vibrant city, there is a store that fans of pop culture can't miss. In Downtown Boise, Re-POP Gifts is the spot to embrace your geekdom, favorite fandom, or cultural obsession.

The store was opened in 2015 by pop culture fans Millie and Barry Hilgert and features the work of lots of local and regional artists whose creations celebrate fandoms old and new, as well as licensed products. Not only does this two-floor store sell everything a fan needs to show love for their favorite franchise, but it's full of recreated props from famous film and TV series, many made by Barry himself.

The fandoms the shop features include "The Lord of the Rings," "Harry Potter," "Doctor Who," the anime of Studio Ghibli, "Star Trek," "Star Wars," and "My Hero Academia." Yelp reviewer Caletta G. proclaimed, "This is by far the coolest store in downtown Boise. Stepping in the door will put a smile on your face. There are sooooo many amazing and wonderful pop culture and fandom-related treasures to be had, and you'll enjoy taking your time soaking in the wide variety of delightful items."