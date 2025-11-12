Do Hotels Ever Clean Their Pillows?

Staying at any hotel room is a gamble — unless, maybe it's one of the best all-inclusive resorts in the world, but even then, you have to worry about cleanliness. Why? Well, you're still not the person who cleans the bedrooms, so it might not be up to your standards. From the disturbing reasons why hotel carpets are so colorful to investigating the dirtiest surfaces in your room, you never know exactly what was cleaned properly and what was just thrown back in place. One of the most overlooked items, according to an August 2024 article by Reader's Digest, are pillows. The article suggests that pillows are being neglected by hotel staff who may just fluff them up and put them back on the bed if they appear to be clean enough. This is especially true of decorative throw pillows that go on top of your bed and have pillowcases that don't look as obviously dirty when unwashed. While you may not rest your head on these pillows, they still sit on and touch the pillows you will put your head on.

Back in June 2020, producers at Inside Edition went to New York City hotel rooms to examine what's really being washed and wiped down. They sprayed a solution on multiple surfaces that can only be seen under a UV light. Then, they waited to return after a new reservation completed their stay and found the hotels' logos glowing on the pillowcases — an indicator that they had not been cleaned between guests. To take it a step further, a general manager wrote on a Quora message board that they only "periodically" wash pillows so they look "fluffed." So, the next time you stay at a hotel, it might be best to B.Y.O.P. (bring your own pillow).