Utah's Under-The-Radar Lake Getaway Is A Wildlife Wonderland Perfect To Camp, Bike, And Boat

Wedged against the Wyoming border in the northernmost part of Utah, you'll find the sleepy town of Manila, easily accessible by State Routes 43 and 44. Like most towns nestled in the Utah mountains (Mapleton, for example), gorgeous views abound in this scenic paradise. Located in the vicinity of Ashley National Forest, visitors can find pristine nature walks and plenty of wilderness all around. You'll hear nothing but the delicate sounds of the natural world as you wander wooded areas, where antelopes roam.

Manila's proximity to the Flaming Gorge National Recreational Area and its reservoir on the Green River makes it a prime spot for outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors will find a variety of water-friendly activities at their disposal, including boating, paddling, and fishing. The area is surrounded by a variety of wildlife, allowing travelers to get a glimpse of curious deer, big horn sheep, elk, and other stunning animals that inhabit this magnificent ecosystem. Biking and hiking are popular in this outdoor wonderland, ready for you to explore. Scenic trails take you through Red Canyon Rim, Sheep Creek, and Tamarack Lake, offering impeccable panoramic views of the surrounding terrain. With so many beautiful natural spaces and endless recreation, it's easy to see why millions visit each year.

A scenic driving tour of the area can provide wondrous sights. Sheep Creek Geological Loop takes you through a spectacular drive along rugged cliffs and rock formations, offering a picturesque tour of the canyon. With lovely picnic spots along the route and incredible panoramic views, the loop is an excellent way to see this wilderness paradise. Sheep Creek Overlook offers a stunning view of the surrounding mountains and valley below. Overnight travelers can sleep under the stars at Sheep Creek Bay Campground, with access to a boat launch and a world of accessible aquatic recreation.