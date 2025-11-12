Utah's Under-The-Radar Lake Getaway Is A Wildlife Wonderland Perfect To Camp, Bike, And Boat
Wedged against the Wyoming border in the northernmost part of Utah, you'll find the sleepy town of Manila, easily accessible by State Routes 43 and 44. Like most towns nestled in the Utah mountains (Mapleton, for example), gorgeous views abound in this scenic paradise. Located in the vicinity of Ashley National Forest, visitors can find pristine nature walks and plenty of wilderness all around. You'll hear nothing but the delicate sounds of the natural world as you wander wooded areas, where antelopes roam.
Manila's proximity to the Flaming Gorge National Recreational Area and its reservoir on the Green River makes it a prime spot for outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors will find a variety of water-friendly activities at their disposal, including boating, paddling, and fishing. The area is surrounded by a variety of wildlife, allowing travelers to get a glimpse of curious deer, big horn sheep, elk, and other stunning animals that inhabit this magnificent ecosystem. Biking and hiking are popular in this outdoor wonderland, ready for you to explore. Scenic trails take you through Red Canyon Rim, Sheep Creek, and Tamarack Lake, offering impeccable panoramic views of the surrounding terrain. With so many beautiful natural spaces and endless recreation, it's easy to see why millions visit each year.
A scenic driving tour of the area can provide wondrous sights. Sheep Creek Geological Loop takes you through a spectacular drive along rugged cliffs and rock formations, offering a picturesque tour of the canyon. With lovely picnic spots along the route and incredible panoramic views, the loop is an excellent way to see this wilderness paradise. Sheep Creek Overlook offers a stunning view of the surrounding mountains and valley below. Overnight travelers can sleep under the stars at Sheep Creek Bay Campground, with access to a boat launch and a world of accessible aquatic recreation.
A world of recreation awaits at Flaming Gorge near Manila
A wonderful thing about visiting Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area is the canyon views without the crowds (similar to what you can find at the underrated and iconic Dead Horse Point State Park). After a quick drive to the recreation area, just 8 miles from town, you'll find yourself surrounded by amazing panoramic sights, sans the tourist traps. Various overlooks and scenic spots throughout the park allow visitors to take pictures and enjoy spectacular mountain views. Its many trails provide hours of exploration and animal viewing, whether you are hiking or on a mountain bike. Visitors can capture breathtaking photographs of moose along Tamarack Lake, or relax along peaceful streams at Elk Park, listening to the trickling waters and feeling their cares melt away.
There are endless possibilities for outdoor sports and recreation in this magnificent state park. Visitors can enjoy fishing at Flaming Gorge Reservoir on the Green River, as well as kayaking, canoeing, and other forms of aquatic recreation. The park is home to a plethora of wildlife, including bald eagles, mountain lions, black bears, moose, river otters, and wild horses. You might even spot a bobcat or two on your hike. There are several nature paths along Flaming Gorge, including Little Hole National Scenic Trail and Red Canyon Rim Trail. Little Hole Trail takes you by Green River and Flaming Gorge Dam, while Red Canyon Trail offers spectacular panoramic views of the gorge.
Nighttime visitors will be amazed at the amount of stars viewable with the naked eye out here. Stargazing is a popular pastime at Flaming Gorge, especially around Little Hole, due to low light pollution and the area being so remote. If you are ever on a scenic road trip through Utah's national parks, consider adding this national recreation area to your itinerary.
Explore the natural wilderness around Manila
Staying in Manila puts you at the center of the action, with access to boat and jet ski rentals, as well as other watercraft. Travelers will find the usual lodging around town, consisting of inns, motor lodges, and motels. Browning's Restaurant and Motel, notable for its charming red rustic exterior, offers comfortable rooms at reasonable prices. Watersports is a lifestyle here, with wakeboarding, tubing, and water skiing being popular pastimes. You can even explore Flaming Gorge by boat, providing unique views of the mountainous terrain. As you float past forests, sagebrush, and rocky ravines, you might encounter ospreys fishing for their next meal.
Angling aficionados can take a fishing expedition on the Green River, named by Field & Stream as "one of the most beautiful trout rivers in the United States," (via Wrfguides). Try your hand at fly fishing amidst crystal clear waters riddled with trout and salmon. Hundreds of fishing holes surround the area, making it an angler's paradise. Visitors can book one of the many fishing charters out on the reservoir, or rent equipment at Flaming Gorge Watersport Rentals.
Discover incredible places like Bear Canyon, where you can get a bird's eye view of Lake Flaming Gorge and its spectacular sunsets. Searching for fossils at Red Fleet Dinosaur Trackway can be loads of fun, offering an unforgettable journey through more arid desert landscapes. Visitors can spot deer and moose along Outlaw Trail, or hike up to Dowd Mountain to get a glimpse of Wyoming from the mountaintops. If you were looking for unforgettable panoramic mountain views, this area is ideal. Ashley National Forest mountain elevations range from 6,000 feet to a whopping 13,500 feet above sea level.