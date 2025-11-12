Indiana's 'Number One Antique Mall' Is A Huge Southern Hub Full Of Unique Booths And Collectibles

Antiquing and Indiana go hand in hand. The state has over 140 notable antique stores and no doubt plenty more lesser-known shops. La Porte is just one Indiana city with historic charm and antique finds. But you won't find the state's top antique mall in a city, because this title belongs to Exit 76 Antique Mall, a 72,000-square-foot shopping mecca for trinkets, treasures, and vintage gold located in the small town of Edinburgh. Named the "#1 Antique Mall in Indiana" according to Exit 76's Facebook page, the spot is a must-visit when you're in the state.

Exit 76 is also listed as the number one thing to do in Edinburgh on Tripadvisor. At this time of writing, over 115 visitors have given it a 4.5-star rating, highlighting the enormous and sometimes overwhelming selection of antiques on offer as a big reason to go. "Such an awesome experience, this place has everything. It was my first visit, took me about two hours to get through the entire store," one satisfied antiquarian wrote on Tripadvisor. Getting around the mall can be a little bit like finding your way through a hedge maze, only with unique objects constantly tempting you to stop and look closer. With over 600 vendors in individual booths positioned side by side, you need to scale this mountain one step/antique at a time.

As you roam through the building, you'll encounter various antiques, collectibles, and vintage items. These can range from upcycled or reupholstered furniture to jewelry, crafts, and household goods. Adults with fond childhood memories and even kids today will appreciate the array of model cars, lunch boxes, and other toys from past eras. Some vendors also sell old-school LEGO sets and action figures. With a space this large, don't be surprised to see some big-ticket items as well, such as vintage cars and beautiful stained-glass windows. You'll need more than a few of the provided shopping carts and baskets to take these home.