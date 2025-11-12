Indiana's 'Number One Antique Mall' Is A Huge Southern Hub Full Of Unique Booths And Collectibles
Antiquing and Indiana go hand in hand. The state has over 140 notable antique stores and no doubt plenty more lesser-known shops. La Porte is just one Indiana city with historic charm and antique finds. But you won't find the state's top antique mall in a city, because this title belongs to Exit 76 Antique Mall, a 72,000-square-foot shopping mecca for trinkets, treasures, and vintage gold located in the small town of Edinburgh. Named the "#1 Antique Mall in Indiana" according to Exit 76's Facebook page, the spot is a must-visit when you're in the state.
Exit 76 is also listed as the number one thing to do in Edinburgh on Tripadvisor. At this time of writing, over 115 visitors have given it a 4.5-star rating, highlighting the enormous and sometimes overwhelming selection of antiques on offer as a big reason to go. "Such an awesome experience, this place has everything. It was my first visit, took me about two hours to get through the entire store," one satisfied antiquarian wrote on Tripadvisor. Getting around the mall can be a little bit like finding your way through a hedge maze, only with unique objects constantly tempting you to stop and look closer. With over 600 vendors in individual booths positioned side by side, you need to scale this mountain one step/antique at a time.
As you roam through the building, you'll encounter various antiques, collectibles, and vintage items. These can range from upcycled or reupholstered furniture to jewelry, crafts, and household goods. Adults with fond childhood memories and even kids today will appreciate the array of model cars, lunch boxes, and other toys from past eras. Some vendors also sell old-school LEGO sets and action figures. With a space this large, don't be surprised to see some big-ticket items as well, such as vintage cars and beautiful stained-glass windows. You'll need more than a few of the provided shopping carts and baskets to take these home.
Planning your visit to Exit 76 Antique Mall
Size isn't everything to the people behind Exit 76, which is small in comparison to one of the world's largest antique markets, the Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen in Paris. Nic Nicoson, the antique mall's general manager back in 2005, told RoundAbout Madison that size never mattered: "I think it's more important to be the finest in the Midwest than to be the biggest." This certainly seems to be the case, but there are still some things you should consider before visiting.
Some visitors find the music in the store to be a bit loud and distracting. If you prefer to shop in the general hush of, say, a library, this might not be the best experience. Others claim the items for sale here can be on the pricier end of the spectrum, with discounts only given for cash or check sales. Some people have also noticed certain vendors selling newer items, going against the traditional purpose of an antique store. However, with over 600 booths, you're bound to get a few duds. This is what makes finding those few treasures all the more exciting.
Exit 76 Antique Mall upholds high trading standards. Focused on never being seen as a flea market, the owners have been known to inspect their vendors more than twice every year to ensure they're maintaining these quality practices. The ample parking, numerous restrooms, and efficient climate control system also help make it easy to spend hours here, which you'll certainly need if you want to see everything. Exit 76 is a 40-minute drive south of Indianapolis, mostly on the I-65. You can fly into Indianapolis International Airport from most U.S. cities, including Dallas, New York, and San Francisco. If you're staying in Indianapolis, visit Noblesville's storybook downtown, alive with boutiques and timeless charm.