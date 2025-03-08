One Of The World's Largest Antique Markets Is A Famous Paris Attraction That's A Total Maze Of Treasures

When you think of shopping in Paris, your mind might immediately go to luxury brand flagship stores along the glitzy Champs-Élysées or the Rue Saint-Honoré. But if you are looking for a more authentic shopping experience in a place that's steeped in history, there is another Parisian hotspot that shouldn't be missed — the Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen, or the flea market of Saint-Ouen. If you're imagining a quaint little weekend flea market that you can walk around in an hour or so, it's time to adjust your expectations. You won't find a flea market bigger than this anywhere else in the world.

This charming flea market is located at the fringes of the northern part of Paris and its origins date back to the 1860s when a garbage collection system was nonexistent and ragmen would collect junk to sell. The vendors peddled these objects around the city until they were chased out by the authorities, leading them to settle just outside the walls of Paris in the town of Saint-Ouen. Only after the conclusion of World War I did the market start to evolve from temporary stands to more permanent stalls.

Today, the market still exists, sans fleas. And no one is chasing away these sellers any longer. Instead, locals and tourists alike flock to this flea market for amazing bargains and leisurely strolls. To "chiner" — go bargain-hunting — has become a veritable Parisian experience, and the flea market in Saint-Ouen is the place to start.