One Of The World's Largest Antique Markets Is A Famous Paris Attraction That's A Total Maze Of Treasures
When you think of shopping in Paris, your mind might immediately go to luxury brand flagship stores along the glitzy Champs-Élysées or the Rue Saint-Honoré. But if you are looking for a more authentic shopping experience in a place that's steeped in history, there is another Parisian hotspot that shouldn't be missed — the Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen, or the flea market of Saint-Ouen. If you're imagining a quaint little weekend flea market that you can walk around in an hour or so, it's time to adjust your expectations. You won't find a flea market bigger than this anywhere else in the world.
This charming flea market is located at the fringes of the northern part of Paris and its origins date back to the 1860s when a garbage collection system was nonexistent and ragmen would collect junk to sell. The vendors peddled these objects around the city until they were chased out by the authorities, leading them to settle just outside the walls of Paris in the town of Saint-Ouen. Only after the conclusion of World War I did the market start to evolve from temporary stands to more permanent stalls.
Today, the market still exists, sans fleas. And no one is chasing away these sellers any longer. Instead, locals and tourists alike flock to this flea market for amazing bargains and leisurely strolls. To "chiner" — go bargain-hunting — has become a veritable Parisian experience, and the flea market in Saint-Ouen is the place to start.
Discovering the treasures of Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen
Spanning seven hectares and 12 market sections that house over 2000 stalls, Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen is not for the faint-hearted shopper. The markets are distinctly themed and categorized according to their wares, presented as five shopping streets, various covered and open-air markets, and two districts reserved for professionals. It's a good idea to plan ahead and pick out a market according to your interests before you set off.
For starters, the 120 yellow-painted stalls of the Jules Vallès Market hold a wealth of second-hand vinyl records, textiles, vintage weaponry, furniture pieces, posters, and other bits and bobs at cheap prices. Trek through the 9000-square meter Vernaison Market, where you can find anything from antique books to kitchenware among its 300 stalls. Amateur and professional art and furniture enthusiasts — as well as big names like Julia Roberts, Bill Gates, and Mick Jagger — flock to the open alleys of the Paul Bert Serpette Market, where Napoleon III-era pieces can be found.
Similarly, the Biron Market is known for high-quality antiques and the expertise of its sellers. Dominated by a large flying saucer installation by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen, the Dauphine Market revolves around cultural mainstream items like comic books and records, but also antique light fixtures and funky furniture pieces. Fans of vintage clothing should check out Le Passage Market, where you can get a fashion history lesson rifling through racks of clothing and accessories, with pieces from the early 1900s to the 1970s and famous shops like Chez Sarah.
How to ensure a safe and enjoyable bargain-hunting trip
To visit, you'll need to set aside a weekend or Monday — the days the flea markets are open to the public. Three metro lines — Line 13 (station Garibaldi), Line 14 (Saint-Ouen), and Line 4 (Porte de Clignancourt) — will get you there. The Porte de Clignancourt stop will require you to cross under the overpass of Paris's Ring Road and wade through dodgy stalls selling fake clothing and cheesy souvenir items until you see signs pointing you toward the different markets. If you aren't against a slightly longer walk, take the Garibaldi stop and navigate your way to the market while avoiding the chaotic crowds. Some people have cited this location as one of Paris's more dangerous areas but, just as anywhere in the world, it's mainly a matter of keeping your wits about you. Be aware of your surroundings and keep your valuables secure to avoid getting pickpocketed.
This is a flea market, so practice your best poker face and sharpen your bargaining skills. Antique hunting takes experience and expertise, so going with a reputable tour guide can make your visit more relaxed. The official website of Les Puces de Saint-Ouen offers guided tours through the Tourism office of Plaine Commune. While some sellers may take credit cards, cash is still the best way to make purchases around the market.