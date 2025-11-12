The State With America's Cleanest Air Is A Beach Paradise Full Of Sun, Surf, And Ethereal Views
Hawaii is a spectacular vacation paradise filled with sun-soaked beaches, breathtaking cliffs, and plenty of fresh ocean air. It's no surprise that its sandy shores see up to 10 million visitors each year. If you expect the Hawaiian Islands, a remote chain in the Pacific Ocean, to have excellent air quality, you would be correct. Hawaii's air quality ranked highest out of the 50 states in a roundup from U.S. News. The outlet's stats are based on data from the Environmental Protection Agency. Meanwhile, Arizona ranked lowest in air quality.
A reason for Hawaii's exceptional air quality is the weather. Its tropical climate brings plenty of rain, which cleanses the atmosphere along with the winds. The rain reduces pollutants in the air and smog that might be prevalent in places with more stagnant wind currents and less rain. According to the American Lung Association, Hawaii's trade winds are responsible for moving pollutants that would otherwise remain on the islands — such as environmental irritants and smog from volcanoes –into the ocean. Low population, environmental regulations, and the rise of electric vehicles are other factors that contribute to Hawaii's clean air.
There are plenty of amazing spots to enjoy this clean air throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Flying into Honolulu International Airport gets you on Oahu, a popular tourist mecca. Don't let that fool you; there are pristine, secret Oahu beaches offering a secluded escape away from crowds. Visitors can hike scenic lush valleys on the Waimea Trail and swim under sparkling waterfalls in this beautiful island oasis. Whether hiking through rainforests or enjoying the breeze under a palm, you can immerse yourself in exquisite natural beauty and pristine air.
Bask in remote beaches and spectacular mountain landscapes
Most pictures taken in Hawaii look straight out of a post card. It's not an optical illusion; Hawaii is really that stunning. Lanai beaches offer clear, crystal waters for snorkeling in the south and empty coastlines in the north. Polihua Beach is a breathtaking stretch on the north side of the island, perfect for tanning on its secluded sands, but its waters are dangerous and not suitable for swimming. Visitors can go to Kaiolohia, otherwise known as Shipwreck Beach, to get a glimpse of a 1940's oil tanker, as well as neighboring Maui and Molokai.
Maui is a popular destination in the Hawaiian Islands, offering spectacular views. It's easy to visit the various islands: island-hopping from airport to airport only takes about 20 minutes per hop; and there are also ferry services that make a scenic 75-minute excursion an adventure in of itself. In Maui, travelers can take the infamous road to Hana, a gorgeous drive with precarious twists and turns. Despite the tension, driving past flowing cascades and stunning overlooks will make for unforgettable memories. Go on a once-in-a-lifetime whale-watching adventure on the open water, then top your day off with a traditional Hawaiian luau, featuring delicious food and lively entertainment. Haleakala National Park offers tropical island beauty and a chance to get close to Hawaii's third-largest volcano.
As if Hawaii didn't have enough unforgettable views, the Napali Coast is simply amazing. You'll find rugged cliffs overlooking picturesque valleys, as well as sea caves and secret beaches. Visitors can explore rugged terrain and hard-to reach places via boat or helicopter tours around the islands. Hawaii might be top rated in air quality, but its unparalleled sights will surely take your breath away.