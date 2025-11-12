Missouri's Dazzling Lake Is A Best-Kept Scenic Secret Near Branson To Fish And Boat

Travelers familiar with Branson, Missouri, likely already know about the vibrant, tourist-friendly city's live shows, theme parks, and family attractions. But this lively city also offers some truly stunning natural escapes that often fly under the radar. There are numerous reasons millions of visitors head here every year, and the city's lakes are just one of them.

One of these, Lake Taneycomo, is an underrated fishing and boating destination. The lake is a dammed section of the White River, which courses through Branson and down through the south of Missouri. Over the years, it has become a fishing hotspot, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation stocking it regularly with various species of sport fish. Anglers can reel in rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass, catfish, and bluegill. What many people don't know is that Lake Taneycomo's water changes temperature depending on whether you're upstream or downstream. This creates various unique ecosystems where different species of fish thrive.

Lake Taneycomo is in the top 20 things to do in Branson on Tripadvisor, with a solid 4.6-star rating. Visitors talk a lot about the guided fishing charters (great for finding the local spots) and the pontoon boat rentals for relaxing days out on the water. Boating is a popular pastime here, with kayaks, jet skis, fishing boats, and pontoons often sharing the water. While a fishing license and trout permit are needed to cast a line out, you don't need anything for boating. You can find all you need at rental shops and marinas in Branson, including bass and Jon boats for fishing.