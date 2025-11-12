Missouri's Dazzling Lake Is A Best-Kept Scenic Secret Near Branson To Fish And Boat
Travelers familiar with Branson, Missouri, likely already know about the vibrant, tourist-friendly city's live shows, theme parks, and family attractions. But this lively city also offers some truly stunning natural escapes that often fly under the radar. There are numerous reasons millions of visitors head here every year, and the city's lakes are just one of them.
One of these, Lake Taneycomo, is an underrated fishing and boating destination. The lake is a dammed section of the White River, which courses through Branson and down through the south of Missouri. Over the years, it has become a fishing hotspot, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation stocking it regularly with various species of sport fish. Anglers can reel in rainbow and brown trout, largemouth bass, catfish, and bluegill. What many people don't know is that Lake Taneycomo's water changes temperature depending on whether you're upstream or downstream. This creates various unique ecosystems where different species of fish thrive.
Lake Taneycomo is in the top 20 things to do in Branson on Tripadvisor, with a solid 4.6-star rating. Visitors talk a lot about the guided fishing charters (great for finding the local spots) and the pontoon boat rentals for relaxing days out on the water. Boating is a popular pastime here, with kayaks, jet skis, fishing boats, and pontoons often sharing the water. While a fishing license and trout permit are needed to cast a line out, you don't need anything for boating. You can find all you need at rental shops and marinas in Branson, including bass and Jon boats for fishing.
Other great activities at Lake Taneycomo, Missouri
You don't always have to be in or on the water at Lake Taneycomo. You can admire it from the shoreline while strolling the Taneycomo Walking Path. It stretches about 0.75 miles from Sunset Park in Branson's south to North Beach Park just past Downtown Branson. Another option is the Lake Taneycomo Trail, which is better for anyone looking for a proper hike. The route is about 6.3 miles long and heads off just outside Forsyth down to Ozark Beach. Unfortunately, about 0.6 miles is on a road without any sidewalks, but the final half follows the lake. A lot of people choose to cycle it because of its various road sections. If you love walking, you could also drive about 50 minutes to the Hercules-Glades Wilderness, one of Missouri's largest wilderness areas.
Any adrenaline seekers out there? Parakeet Pete's Waterfront Zipline is a great way to get the blood pumping. Located downtown, the zipline first shoots you across Lake Taneycomo to Mount Branson, before sending you right back to Branson Landing. It's a great way to see the lake from a completely different angle. During the summer season, you can also hop aboard a jet boat from Branson Landing. These high-speed beauties twist and turn, performing 360-degree spins and rock-inspired power slides. They're less scenic, but also a lot of fun.
You can stay alongside the lake at a variety of RV parks, campgrounds, resorts, and marinas. Lilley's Landing Resort & Marina comes highly rated, with 4.9 stars on Google. Accommodation here ranges from single-room units with patios to lakefront cabins and four-bedroom houses. You could also stay in nearby Kimberling City, an underrated town with amazing lake access. Just outside the city is Talking Rocks Cavern, which boasts world-class crystal formations and a unique gift shop.