Nestled In The Ozarks Near Branson Is One Of Missouri's Largest Wilderness Areas With Diverse Trails

If you're a hiker or backpacker there is no shortage of beautiful trails to explore in the Hercules-Glades Wilderness. If you want to see pretty landscapes and hear the soothing sounds of streams and many, many little waterfalls rushing over the rocks, hike the Coy Bald Trail. This five-and-a-half-hour trek can be a challenge, however. It's not that this trail is particularly physically challenging compared to some other trails through the Ozarks, but it's also not regularly maintained, so finding your way can be difficult. The best time to hike this trail is when there has been a lot of recent rainfall or snow melt so that the waterfalls are really rushing. If there's a drought, the streams may have dried up completely.

If you'd rather find a mesmerizing place to see wildflowers blooming, consider an early summer walk along the Hercules-Glades West Trailhead to Upper Pilot Knob. It's also a great choice if you want to explore the wilderness in total solitude, as it's extremely rare to encounter anyone on the path that you didn't bring along with you (though you should bring a hiking buddy along). For the two and a half hours — or longer if you decide to explore connecting loops — you will probably have this incredible route to yourself. To see a little bit of everything, choose the Hercules-Glades Backpacking Loop. While the name might make you think of a multi-day journey, the entire trail takes most hikers less than four hours and takes you through diverse landscapes, from dense forest to falls to open glades. Consider an autumn visit to see the forest erupt into brilliant displays of fall color and feel the dry leaves crunch under the soles of your hiking boots along the way.