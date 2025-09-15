Nestled In The Ozarks Near Branson Is One Of Missouri's Largest Wilderness Areas With Diverse Trails
The Ozark Mountains might just be the Midwest's most scenic destination, but for those looking to explore this majestic range, it can be hard to know where to begin. The Ozarks extend a staggering 50,000 square miles. One of the best places to start is the sprawling Mark Twain National Forest. One of the wildest and most beautiful parts of the forest is the Hercules-Glades Wilderness. If you want to see the beauty of Missouri's Ozarks in their natural state, this is the best place to explore. This place is criss-crossed by hiking trails and has a single tall fire tower, but other than that when you walk between the trees it almost feels as though you're the first human being to visit these wild places.
When you're standing on the streets of Branson, Missouri's glitzy "Las Vegas of the Midwest," it can be hard to believe that more than 12,000 acres of complete wilderness oasis are only about 45 minutes away. While you might expect that the entire wilderness would be dense trees, considering it is located in a national forest, in reality it's a very diverse landscape with everything from creeks and waterfalls to grasslands full of prairie grasses.
Hike the trails in Hercules-Glades Wilderness
If you're a hiker or backpacker there is no shortage of beautiful trails to explore in the Hercules-Glades Wilderness. If you want to see pretty landscapes and hear the soothing sounds of streams and many, many little waterfalls rushing over the rocks, hike the Coy Bald Trail. This five-and-a-half-hour trek can be a challenge, however. It's not that this trail is particularly physically challenging compared to some other trails through the Ozarks, but it's also not regularly maintained, so finding your way can be difficult. The best time to hike this trail is when there has been a lot of recent rainfall or snow melt so that the waterfalls are really rushing. If there's a drought, the streams may have dried up completely.
If you'd rather find a mesmerizing place to see wildflowers blooming, consider an early summer walk along the Hercules-Glades West Trailhead to Upper Pilot Knob. It's also a great choice if you want to explore the wilderness in total solitude, as it's extremely rare to encounter anyone on the path that you didn't bring along with you (though you should bring a hiking buddy along). For the two and a half hours — or longer if you decide to explore connecting loops — you will probably have this incredible route to yourself. To see a little bit of everything, choose the Hercules-Glades Backpacking Loop. While the name might make you think of a multi-day journey, the entire trail takes most hikers less than four hours and takes you through diverse landscapes, from dense forest to falls to open glades. Consider an autumn visit to see the forest erupt into brilliant displays of fall color and feel the dry leaves crunch under the soles of your hiking boots along the way.
How to plan a safe and satisfying hiking trip in Hercules-Glades Wilderness
The Hercules-Glades Wilderness is a fantastic place to explore and challenge yourself to step away from civilization, but it's important to come prepared. The natural landscapes that make this place so beautiful can also be dangerous, and as Missouri's second biggest wilderness area, there's a lot of nature to get lost in. One of the most common complaints about all the trails in this area, even the most popular routes, is that they tend to be overgrown, poorly maintained, and poorly marked. You will have a much better time following them if you check out a map in advance, commit it to memory, and bring a paper copy along with you, just in case.
Being far out in nature has many benefits, but it can also be risky if something goes wrong. This is definitely not the place to have your first solo hike, even if you know all the safety tips.The USDA Forest Service suggests that those going into Hercules-Glades Wilderness also bring a compass for navigation, a first-aid kit and extra food and water, a water purifier for emergencies, and at least one other person with you. You should also definitely tell someone else where you're going and when you plan to be back, just in case.