Hotel Tip: The Convenient Device You Should Ask For If You're Afraid Of The Dark
Signage in the hotel bathroom and on your nightstand often lists what the hotel might provide if you forgot something at home like a toothbrush or razor, but some establishments offer even more — and all you have to do is ask. If you're traveling with frightened kids or don't like sleeping in total darkness, or if those blackout curtains are doing their job a little too well, ask the front desk for a night light.
Night lights aren't a staple at every hotel, but certain chains — Kimpton, Four Seasons, Loews — will always carry a torch for you. As of this year, Hilton brands and hotels across the globe have started to require night lighting in all rooms. At Kimpton hotels like the minimalist Zen-style Kimpton Hotel Enso in San Francisco, the concierge not only provides night lights upon request, but they up their family amenities game by offering to empty out your room's mini fridge if you need it to store breast milk or formula.
The unique "upon request" amenities don't stop there — there are plenty of hotel freebies you can ask for in the lobby. In addition to all of the amenities you're free to keep and borrow, a little forethought will get you more out of your hotel stay. But when it comes to a night light, some hotels don't have any at the front desk — so what's a guest to do?
Night light alternatives for your hotel stays
The best way to ensure you have a night light on hand is to either call ahead to the hotel or to pack one yourself. LAIDOLAILA magnetic motion lights are a good rechargeable option that cost $20 for two and don't require plugs, so you don't have to worry about an adapter for international travel. They're designed for use on cruise ships, but they'll work well for a hotel as well. A Cravonel portable baby night light also works for a hotel room, and unlike the magnetic motion lights, you can easily position it on your bedside table. It's touch-activated, rechargeable, and can hold a charge for up to 100 hours.
If you have any LED tea lights on hand waiting for the next holiday table setting, pack a couple in your carry-on. They are lightweight, easy to use, plentiful, and cheap (which means there's no love lost if you leave them behind in the room). You can purchase LED tea lights in a three-pack at Dollar Tree along with these Dollar Tree finds that transform into travel essentials with a simple hack.
If you leave your night lights at home and one isn't available from the front desk, you can always leave the curtains open a crack to let just enough light in, or turn on the bathroom light and leave the door open a crack. These days, your smartphone can be anything — including a nightlight. Download an app like Loomy Night Light, which has a lava lamp mode and an option to add white noise.