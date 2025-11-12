Hotel Tip: The Convenient Device You Should Ask For If You're Afraid Of The Dark

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Signage in the hotel bathroom and on your nightstand often lists what the hotel might provide if you forgot something at home like a toothbrush or razor, but some establishments offer even more — and all you have to do is ask. If you're traveling with frightened kids or don't like sleeping in total darkness, or if those blackout curtains are doing their job a little too well, ask the front desk for a night light.

Night lights aren't a staple at every hotel, but certain chains — Kimpton, Four Seasons, Loews — will always carry a torch for you. As of this year, Hilton brands and hotels across the globe have started to require night lighting in all rooms. At Kimpton hotels like the minimalist Zen-style Kimpton Hotel Enso in San Francisco, the concierge not only provides night lights upon request, but they up their family amenities game by offering to empty out your room's mini fridge if you need it to store breast milk or formula.

The unique "upon request" amenities don't stop there — there are plenty of hotel freebies you can ask for in the lobby. In addition to all of the amenities you're free to keep and borrow, a little forethought will get you more out of your hotel stay. But when it comes to a night light, some hotels don't have any at the front desk — so what's a guest to do?