Hidden In San Francisco's Japantown, California Style And Minimalist Zen Fuse Together In A Top Boutique Hotel
A trip to Japan may no longer require a passport if you can make it to San Francisco, one of the five best destinations for your "coolcation" in America. Nestled in the West Coast city's Japantown neighborhood, Kimpton Hotel Enso offers accommodations that blend Zen aesthetics and California cool with a dose of Japanese hospitality in all of its 131 guest rooms.
Every space inspires guests to take a deep breath in and then let it out. Interior design elements pull from wabi-sabi, a Zen philosophy that welcomes imperfection and impermanence. Room layouts and gallery walls are asymmetrical, held together by clean lines and hues of brown, green, and blue that evoke nature. The mix of wooden furniture and soft, plush textiles gives each room an airy feel reminiscent of a California home. California-style interior design already mirrors Zen's "less is more" notion, making this combo a harmonious match that feels welcoming, calming, modern, and nostalgic all at the same time.
Hotel Enso combines wabi-sabi designs, West Coast vibes and Japanese hospitality
Whether you're in San Francisco for a tech convention, a music festival, or simply want to see one of the best fine art museums in the country, the Kimpton Hotel Enso's interiors have a single purpose: to help every traveler wind down at the end of an eventful day. The hotel also pulls some tricks from Japanese hospitality, known as "omotenashi." In English, the term is often defined as taking care of customers wholeheartedly. It's the details that make your visit smooth — a complimentary glass of wine, for example, or bathroom essentials if you've forgotten to pack your own. There's even a bodega located in the lobby that's open 24 hours if you crave a midnight snack. Other amenities include a decked-out gym for travelers who want to keep to their fitness routines even on vacation, an outdoor hangout area with lawn games, and a vending machine stocked with Japanese soft drinks. Early birds and night owls alike will feel right at home.
If you're traveling with your best animal friend, you'll be happy to know that pets are welcome at no additional fee or deposit — and they're treated with just as much care as their owners, with beds and treats provided inside your room. There are no size, weight, or breed restrictions. That means feathery or scaly pets are welcome too.
Dive deeper into San Francisco's Japantown
The Japan-inspired experience continues outside of the hotel room. Kimpton Hotel Enso is located in the heart of San Francisco's Japantown, a modest but colorful six-block neighborhood and the home of America's largest and oldest Japanese community. When booking your accommodation, you can select the Zeitaku ("extravagance" in Japanese) Package for the ultimate San Francisco stay with a Japanese twist. The set itinerary includes an omakase dinner experience, a visit to the hidden Japanese tea garden in the heart of Golden Gate Park, and selected treatments at Kabuki Springs & Spa, a 50-year-old wellness institution with Japanese influences.
San Francisco is known to be a place where everybody works hard and plays hard, and subcultures are rich here. In fact, the city is also home to America's oldest Chinatown district, about a 20-minute journey from Japantown on foot and by bus. Kimpton Hotel Enso's on-site restaurant, Hed 11, serves authentic Thai cuisine with a modern twist. The 11-course culinary experience is possible thanks to the restaurant's seasoned chef, Piriya "Saint" Boonprasarn. Given San Francisco's wide and varied culinary scene, Japanese, Chinese, and Thai cuisines are only part of what you can explore in this multicultural city. If you're in the mood for a deep cultural awakening, then this West Coast city should be your next travel destination and the Kimpton Enso would be a great home base.