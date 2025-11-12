Colorado's Astonishing Road Through The Mountains Is One Of America's Most Dangerous

America is home to treacherous attractions that are sought out by some travelers as much as they are avoided by others. One such destination is Mount Washington's Huntington Ravine Trail, one of America's most dangerous hiking trails. Similarly, people flock to California's Arroyo Tapiado Mud Cave system because they are dark, dangerous, and unique to explore. So it should be no surprise that road trippers still get a kick out of driving the notoriously dangerous Colorado State Highway 82 (CO-82) despite it seeing hundreds of crashes each year, including multiple crash-related deaths.

Also known as Independence Pass, this 45-mile section of CO-82 runs between Leadville and Aspen. Seen as more of a mini-interstate than a highway, the driving habits on Independence Pass are creating excess risk for everyone on the road. People tend to speed along this stretch, even when the conditions call for more cautious driving. Drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol are also a common hazard. Independence Pass is also very scenic, with sprawling mountain vistas capturing aspen forests and undulating valleys. Unfortunately, this eye-catching scenery can often distract drivers, resulting in accidents at high speed.

Despite the risks (maybe because of them), some people see Independence Pass as a Colorado road trip pilgrimage. The alpine highway is over 12,000 feet above sea level and has lookout spots along the way where drivers can pull over and admire the views. You need around 45 minutes to 1.5 hours to drive this section of CO-82, depending on how slowly you want to take it and how often you pull over. This is not the road for unconfident drivers. It has steep inclines, tight turns, and narrow sections with sharp drop-offs. All these can contribute to accidents if you're not careful.